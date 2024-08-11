🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-2 on Sunday in the series finale in Allentown. The RailRiders won the series four games to one and now lead the season series 9-8.

Caleb Durbin gave the RailRiders an early advantage with a solo shot in the first frame.

The IronPigs tied it up in the third as Nick Podkul doubled home a run.

In the fourth inning, Oswald Peraza reached on an error and then Taylor Trammell smashed his fourth homer of the week. It was his 14th long ball of the summer for a 3-1 lead.

Scott Kingery’s RBI two-bagger made it a one-run ballgame in the next inning.

The RailRiders got some insurance in their favorite frame to score, the seventh. Josh VanMeter led off with a walk and Peter Serruto placed a sacrifice bunt to move him into scoring position. Jorbit Vivas earned a free pass and Durbin singled to load the bases.

Andrew Bellati took over on the mound and gave up back-to-back walks and then hit a batter. This allowed three runs to cross for a 6-2 advantage.

Serruto played in his first game with the RailRiders and recorded hit in his first at-bat in Triple-A. It was his first professional hit ever. He called a good game behind the plate as well allowing just a pair of runs on five hits.

Josh Maciejewski got the start, working three and two thirds allowing just one unearned run while striking out five. Phil Bickford, Yerry De Los Santos, and Anthony Misiewicz finished the game with four scoreless frames.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday to open a six-game set against the Buffalo Bisons.