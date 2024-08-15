🔊 Listen to this

BEREA, Ohio — J.J. McCarthy’s rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings is already over.

The former Michigan star quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick will miss the season after undergoing surgery to repair torn meniscus in his right knee, which he injured in his preseason debut last week.

McCarthy had the operation on Wednesday after suffering the injury at some point against Las Vegas. McCarthy had been having a solid training camp and was pushing starter Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Minnesota in March.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell delivered the news about McCarthy shortly after the team arrived for two days of joint practices with the Browns.

McCarthy’s loss was especially tough for a franchise looking for a fresh start after letting Kirk Cousins go as a free agent.

While some may have doubted Minnesota’s decision to take McCarthy with the 10th overall pick, the 21-year-old, who led the Wolverines to a national title last season, checked all the boxes over the past few months.

“I really believe that J.J. has kind of confirmed to me and a lot of our coaches and players that we got the right guy in the building for the future,” O’Connell said. “And he did it in a short amount of time. That’s what makes this news hard.

“Because you know just how exciting it would have been as a daily, minute-to-minute process moving forward. But I think that optimism should be felt by anybody in our building and hopefully our fans.”

McCarthy went 11 of 17 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 24-23 win over the Raiders — a performance that may have led to him getting more reps with the starters.

Following the game, he told the Vikings his knee was sore and imaging tests confirmed the meniscus tear. The Vikings initially hoped McCarthy would only miss a month while acknowledging they wouldn’t know for certain until he had surgery.

“I’m the most crushed for J.J.,” O’Connell said.

According to Sportradar, there have been 135 quarterbacks drafted in the first round since 1967, and McCarthy will be just the eighth not to play as a rookie. The most recent to sit out his whole rookie year was Green Bay’s Jordan Love in 2020.

With McCarthy no longer in the mix, Nick Mullens will be Minnesota’s No. 2 quarterback. Jaren Hall is No. 3 on the depth chart.

The 29-year-old Mullens started three games for Minnesota last year, when the Vikings’ season was derailed by an injury to Cousins and the team cycled through multiple backups.

“He’s not just another capable guy in that quarterback room,” O’Connell said. “He is providing context, experience and understanding of our offense on a daily basis. His experience last year was critical. I think he learned that he could be an explosive driver of our offense and also had some lessons of taking care of the football and trying to make sure we’re playing aggressively but not over the line by putting the ball at risk of being turned over.

“The team is excited about Nick because like many of us we’ve gone through the ups and downs but he’s in a position to really be a guy we can rely on and be a snap away.”

FALCONS TRADE FOR JUDON

The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven’t announced the trade.

Judon had 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots before finishing with four in four games last year when he was limited by injuries.

Judon became available because of a contract dispute. He has a base salary of $6.5 million this season and is seeking a new deal.

The Falcons needed a pass rusher to bolster a defense that hasn’t had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, played his first seasons in Baltimore. He had 34 1/2 sacks for the Ravens and made two of his four Pro Bowls. He thrived in Bill Belichick’s defense in New England, making a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2022.

NINERS OR STEELERS FOR AIYUK

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back out at San Francisco 49ers practice as a spectator as his contract hold in enters a fourth week still in search of a resolution.

Aiyuk had mostly stayed off the field the past two weeks after making waves with his boisterous handshakes with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan two weeks ago.

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program and hasn’t practiced yet in training camp as he seeks either a long-term contract with San Francisco or a trade to a team that can agree with the receiver on a new deal and give the 49ers enough compensation to part with him.

Neither of those options has come to a resolution yet although an end may be getting closer with NFL Network reporting earlier this week that the Niners have a framework for a potential deal with Pittsburgh in place but are waiting to see if they can reach a deal with Aiyuk before making any trade.

Aiyuk came out to practice late in the session on Wednesday. He shook hands with Lynch and watched part of practice, chatting at times with teammates Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

“I don’t see him all the time, because I’m in camp mode. So being able to have a conversation with him is fantastic, to see how he’s doing and if everything is going the way that he wants it to go,” Kittle said. “Just the chance to see him is always fantastic. I love the smile on his face.”

Even Aiyuk’s choice of wardrobe caught his teammates’ attention as he wore a red 49ers shirt.

“Wearing red for the first time, too,” Kittle said. “It’s crazy.”

Aiyuk had been set to play on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wanted San Francisco to make him the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal. Ten receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason with Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market.

Aiyuk had been a key part of San Francisco’s offense last season as he formed a great connection with quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

His absence would be hard to overcome if San Francisco has designs on getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it this upcoming season.

“The season hasn’t started yet so we don’t know how much we miss him yet,” cornerback Charvarius Ward said. “I don’t want to say nothing crazy but they’ll figure it out, eventually for sure.”