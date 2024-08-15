🔊 Listen to this

I whiffed on two more baseball picks last week, only avoiding winlessness with the USA women’s soccer team winning gold at the Olympics.

Those Olympics were pretty good to me, from a betting perspective. Major League Baseball? Not so much.

The most important bet is always the next one, so I’m back with two more baseball picks to try and find my footing a bit.

I’d be lying, of course, if I tried to say I wasn’t starting to peek ahead to next week. This time next week, we’ll have a few college football games to bet on. Just a few, the Week 0 appetizers, but they’re looking awfully good right about now.

All in due time, though. I think we’ve got a couple live ones here, let’s see what’s cooking.

Mariners-Pirates OVER 7 (-108)

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

It’s a great pitching matchup here, Logan Gilbert against rookie sensation Paul Skenes, but I still think the total’s low enough to hop on the over here.

Skenes has turned a ton of heads this year, will likely win the NL Rookie of the Year and will probably have a good showing in the Cy Young voting, as well.

But the signs are there that the rookie may be running out of steam: he’s been struggling to get deep into games the last couple times out, his strikeout numbers are starting to dip and teams are beginning to adjust to him.

Having thrown a ton of innings this year without the benefit of taking much time in the minors, it’s probably just that Skenes is running out of gas for the year.

The Mariners aren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut, in fact they’re one of the worst run-scoring offenses in the MLB; however, after a lackluster showing against Detroit, I think the M’s are going to be feeling a sense of urgency to strike here against a bad Pittsburgh team.

Gilbert’s one of the best pitchers in the American League and I don’t think the Pirates will do too much, but 2-3 runs will do it if Seattle is able to score the way I think they will.

There’s no real upside to keeping Skenes out there too long at this point in the season, and Pittsburgh’s bullpen is horrendous.

Guardians ML -112 vs. Brewers

Friday, 8:10 p.m.

If you could get Cleveland on a line this short at any point, it feels like you’ve got to hammer it.

For those who don’t know, the Guardians are the best team in baseball — 72-49, best record by winning percentage in the game. Both these teams are division leaders, and the Brewers actually have a better run differential (though not by much).

The difference is, Cleveland is running out ahead of a surprisingly strong AL Central, while Milwaukee’s had the benefit of playing in an NL Central where most every other team is underachieving this season.

The projected pitching matchup here is Gavin Williams for Cleveland against Milwaukee’s Aaron Civale, drawing the start against his former club.

Williams got a late start to the year, debuting on July 3. It was something of a rocky start, but Williams is finding his form: three of his last four starts have been quality starts, and he struck out at least eight batters in three of those last four starts.

I think he gives the Guardians a big edge here, as Civale has had a pretty mediocre season. He was traded to Milwaukee from the Rays on July 3, and he’s had a 4.88 ERA since arriving.

It’s become impossible to ignore the Guardians at this point, and they’ve won five in a row. They’ll have the benefit of a Thursday off day too, while Milwaukee’s wrapping up a tough four-game set with the Dodgers and will be playing their 11th game in 11 days on Friday.