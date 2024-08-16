🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Weston Wilson became the ninth Phillies player to hit for the cycle, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos had consecutive homers in the first inning and Philadelphia overpowered the Washington Nationals 13-3 on Thursday night.

Wilson tripled and singled in the fourth; homered in the seventh and, then — with fans chanting “Double! Double!” — doubled to right in the eighth, with Alex Call failing on a diving attempt.

Wilson had the 10th cycle in Phillies history — Chuck Klein did it twice — and he was the first home player to accomplish the feat at Citizens Bank Park since David Bell in 2004.

Philadelphia took a 4-0 lead in the first, with Bohm hitting a three-run homer and Castellanos following with another shot.

Zack Wheeler (12-5) moved one behind Atlanta’s Chris Sale for most wins in the National League and the Phillies scored at least nine runs for the second straight game.

The Phillies had 17 hits, pounding the ball much like they did for most of the first half of the season before a summer swoon cost them the best record in baseball.

Back-to-back wins against the lowly Miami Marlins and Nationals may not mean the Phillies are totally back, but it sure beats the alternative.

The Phillies piled on with five runs in the fourth.

Keibert Ruiz hit his 10th and 11th homers of the season for the Nationals.

Unlike their 9-5 win against the Marlins, the Phillies never had to rally to win this one.

Wheeler struck out six, walked none and gave up two runs (one earned) in six innings.

ATHLETICS 7, METS 6

NEW YORK — JJ Bleday hit his first career grand slam, Shea Langeliers reached base five times for the second time in three games and Oakland rallied to beat New York in the longest nine-inning game in the pitch clock era.

The game lasted 3 hours and 45 minutes and the teams combined to throw 425 pitches, the most in a nine-inning game this season.

Langeliers, who went 4 for 4 and was hit by pitch in Tuesday’s 9-4 win, was 3 for 4 with a walk and was hit by another pitch Thursday as the A’s took two of three from the Mets. Langeliers reached base 11 times in 15 plate appearances in the series for an on-base percentage of .733.

GIANTS 6, BRAVES 0

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb threw seven-plus shutout innings, Grant McCray had his first career hit and home run, and San Francisco beat Atlanta to avoid a sweep.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing skid behind Webb’s performance. The All-Star recorded his fourth straight win and held opponents to a run or fewer for his fourth consecutive start. He finished at least seven innings for the 14th time this season, most of any pitcher in the majors.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 1

BALTIMORE — Zach Eflin pitched six impressive innings to improve to 4-0 since joining the Orioles, and Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins homered in Baltimore’s victory over Boston.

Eflin (9-7) has won all four starts since Baltimore acquired him from Tampa Bay before the trade deadline. He allowed a run and five hits, striking out a season-high eight without a walk.

The Orioles pulled into a first-place tie with the idle New York Yankees atop the AL East. Boston is eight games behind.

BREWERS 6, DODGERS 4

MILWAUKEE — Jackson Chourio and Wiliam Contreras homered in the first inning and scored again in an eighth-inning comeback as Milwaukee rallied for a victory over Los Angeles.

Devin Williams earned his third save in as many opportunities and ended the game by striking out Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. That save came one day after Williams preserved a 5-4 victory by retiring Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman in order.

By winning both games, the Brewers earned a split of the four-game series between division leaders.

TIGERS 2, MARINERS 1

DETROIT — Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Detroit held Seattle to one hit and rallied for a win to complete a three-game sweep.

The teams were playing for the sixth time in nine days. Detroit won two of three last week in Seattle.

The Mariners got seven scoreless innings from their starter for the second game in a row and once again handed the lead to Yimi García. On Wednesday, he allowed Kerry Carpenter’s tying homer in what ended up a 3-2 loss in 10 innings.