The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 8-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders have won three in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

RailRiders starting pitcher Edgar Barclay held the Bisons scoreless through the first three frames, but Buffalo plated a run across in the fourth when MLB veteran Joey Votto worked a bases-loaded walk for a 1-0 edge.

The Bisons scored another run in the fifth with an RBI double from Rafael Lantigua for a two-run advantage.

The RailRiders captured the lead in the bottom of the frame. Cam Eden led off with a walk and JC Escarra doubled him home.

After Kevin Smith and Caleb Durbin earned free passes to load the bases, Yankees No. 1 prospect Jasson Domínguez launched an RBI single to the warning track to tie the game at two. A sacrifice fly from T.J. Rumfield put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up a run.

SWB extended the lead with a five-run eighth inning, sending eleven batters to the plate. Rumfield singled and Jahmai Jones extended his hitting streak to six games with a base hit that put runners in scoring position. Rumfield took home on a Greg Allen sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

After Cam Eden walked to put runners on the corners, Smith added an RBI single to give SWB a three-run advantage. Durbin and Dominguez legged out consecutive infield singles to make it 7-2. With the bases loaded, Rumfield was hit by a pitch plating Vivas to cap off the scoring.

Barclay pitched four innings, allowing one run on five hits. Alex Mauricio (W, 3-0) tossed 1.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two.

Phil Bickford threw 2.1 innings to hold the lead and Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 4) struck out three in one and a third frames for the save. Trenton Wallace (L, 0-1) worked 4.2 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Buffalo Bisons Friday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.