🔊 Listen to this

Charlie Weidner shot 1-under par to lead Lake-Lehman to a 155-180 win over Wyoming Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference golf match on Friday.

Weidner earned medalist honors with a 35 at Huntsville. AJ Borchert carded a 37 for the Black Knights in the win and was followed by Jackson Norconk and Conner Smigelski.

Mario Belza shot a 41 to lead Wyoming Area with Mitchell Rusinchak (45), Jeremy Layland (46) and Joseph Orda (48) also scoring.

Crestwood 155, Wilkes-Barre Area 188

Sienna Smith shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors as Crestwood defeated the Wolfpack at Blue Ridge Trail. Tommy Biscotti added a 38, Luke Joseph shot a 40 and Brady Johnson finished with a 41 for the Comets.

Wilkes-Barre Area was led by Brady Gerrity, who shot a 39. Ethan Collom, Aiden Wiedlich and Tyler Daugherty rounded out the scoring.

Hazleton Area 164, Holy Redeemer 186

The Cougars’ Luke Palmieri led the field with a 1-over 37 to help his team prevail at Valley Country Club.

Right behind him was teammate Gabe Fatula with a 38. Troy Gaydos and Matt Charnigo carded a 43 and a 46, respectively, for Hazleton Area.

Arden Brunn (43) had the top performance for the Royals. Jack Hurst (46), Chase Binker (48) and Max Bowen (49) followed on the scoresheet.