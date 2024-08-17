🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner hit a bases-loaded single to the base of the wall over a drawn-in outfield in the bottom of the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Washington 3-2 on Friday night after the Nationals tied the game with two runs in the top of the inning.

Turner finished with three singles and a double, and Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto also drove in runs for Philadelphia, which won its third straight and steadied itself after losing 16 of 23 games after the All-Star break. The Phillies, 41-22 at home, entered the game with a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

The Phillies took advantage of Washington miscues in the ninth. Brandon Marsh, entering the game as a defensive replacement, led off with a single to the wall in right field and advanced to second when right fielder Alex Call’s throw sailed past second base.

Pinch-hitter Cal Stevenson followed with a bunt that was intended to sacrifice Marsh to third. But neither pitcher Kyle Finnegan nor third baseman José Tena fielded the ball. The Nationals intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber, loading the bases with no outs. Turner ended it with a drive to the wall in left.

YANKEES 3, TIGERS 0

DETROIT — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 44th home run and Gerrit Cole struck out eight in six innings as the New York Yankees beat Detroit.

Oswald Peraza also went deep in his first big league game this season for the Yankees, who improved to 4-0 against Detroit. New York, which began the day tied with Baltimore atop the AL East, won its third straight.

One game after hitting his 300th career home run, becoming by far the fastest player to reach the milestone, Judge connected for No. 301 in the eighth. His 431-foot drive over the first row of shrubs atop the center-field fence made it 3-0.

PIRATES 5, MARINERS 3

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes struck out six and ended a four-start winless streak, and Pittsburgh snapped a 10-game skid with a win over Seattle.

Skenes (7-2), who was 0-2 in his previous starts, allowed three hits and issued a career-high four walks over six innings in his first win since July 11. David Bednar weathered a rocky ninth inning for his 21st save.

METS 7, MARLINS 3

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo broke out of his slump with a three-run homer and Jeff McNeil launched a two-run shot, powering the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over Miami.

McNeil and Nimmo both went deep in a six-run fourth that included an RBI triple by Francisco Lindor. Sean Manaea pitched seven effective innings for his third victory in four starts.

CUBS 6, BLUE JAYS 5

CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and Chicago beat Toronto. Ian Happ began the 10th on second as the automatic runner.

Chad Green walked Michael Busch before Suzuki lined a 2-2 pitch into left field. Happ scored easily to give Chicago a sorely needed victory after it blew a 5-2 lead in the ninth.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES 10

BALTIMORE — Masataka Yoshida homered and had four RBIs and Boston pounded All-Star Corbin Burnes before holding on to beat Baltimore.

Burnes gave up eight runs and 10 hits — both career highs — in four innings.

ROYALS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI — Bobby Witt Jr. homered, doubled and singled to boost his major league-leading average to .352, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the sixth inning to get his first win since being traded and Kansas City beat Cincinnati in the opener of an interleague series.

Witt, the Royals’ All-Star shortstop, hit a four-seam fastball from Nick Martinez 430 feet into the upper deck for his 25th homer in the fourth inning.

RAYS 5, D-BACKS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jonny DeLuca scored on an error in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay beat Arizona to end the Diamondbacks’ season-high winning streak at six games.

DeLuca drew a walk from Justin Martinez, and scored from first when center fielder Jake McCarthy misplayed Brandon Lowe’s two-out single that deflected up the middle.

TWINS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Carlos Santana hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Ryan Jeffers also went deep and playoff-contending Minnesota beat Texas.

A night after hitting a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, Santana’s 17th homer with one out in the fifth put Minnesota up 4-1.

BREWERS 5, GUARDIANS 3

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer, Aaron Civale pitched six shutout innings against his former team and Milwaukee snapped Cleveland’s five-game winning streak.

José Ramírez had a two-run homer and David Fry added a solo shot for Cleveland in this matchup of division leaders.