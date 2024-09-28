🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON – As much as Executive Education gave away to Wyoming Valley West, the Spartans could not figure out what to do with it.

Time and time again, the Raptors provided the Spartans freebies, in the form of penalties, first downs and turnovers. Time and time again, Wyoming Valley West squandered their good fortunes.

Wyoming Valley West remained winless on the season after a 42-6 loss to the Allentown-based Executive Education Academy.

The Spartans gained nearly twice on Executive penalties than they moved against the Raptors defense. Executive committed 20 penalties for 145 yards. In contrast, the Spartans garnered a mere 77 total yards.

Wyoming Valley West kept the Raptors in contention throughout the first 17 minutes. Executive’s lone touchdown of the first quarter came on a Zion Brake quarterback sneak for 35 yards to take an 8-0 lead.

The Raptors distanced themselves with a pair of touchdowns in less than a five-minute span. Yaseen Mirza scored on a 9-yard touchdown, followed by a wide-open Josiah Floyd 20-yard catch from Brake.

With just 35 seconds before the halftime whistle, the Spartans scored their lone touchdown. Carson Brown spun around defenders, tripping over himself in the process with open real estate ahead. He made up for it with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kamau Ingram in the corner of the end zone with eight seconds remaining to cut the Raptors’ lead to 22-8 at the break.

Executive had a pair of highlights to put the game away in the second half. Tahir Edmonson laid out with arms stretched for a 40-yard catch, setting up Styles’ second rushing touchdown at the 9:11 mark of the third quarter. Jeremiah Rodriguez cut off a received and intercepted a pass for a 72-yard touchdown less than two minutes later.

Brown gained 46 yards on nine carries for the Spartans.

Executive Education 42, Wyoming Valley West 6

Executive Education`8`14`12`8 — 42

Wyoming Valley West`0`6`0`0 — 0

First quarter

EE — Zion Brake 35 run (Sylis Styles run), 6:33

Second quarter

EE — Yaseen Mirza 9 run (run failed), 5:17

EE — Josiah Floyd 20 pass from Brake (Styles run), :35

WVW — Kamau Ingram 8 pass from Carson Brown (kick failed), :05

Third quarter

EE — Styles 25 run (pass failed), 9:11

EE — Jeremiah Rodriguez 72 interception return (run failed), 7:47

Fourth quarter

EE — Brake 16 run (Styles run), 6:18

Team statistics`E`W

First downs`21`7

Rushes-yards`36-284`25-58

Passing yards`193`19

Total yards`477`77

Passing`5-10-0`4-23-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`5-23

Punts-avg.`2-17`6-28.83

Fumbles-lost`3-2`1-1

Penalties-yards`20-145`4-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — EXE, Brake 10-188, Mirza 6-32, Styles 16-127, Javon Alvin 2-11, TEAM 2-(minus-4). WVW, Paul Riggs 7-17, Gadgidas Reisinger 1-(minus-4), Damien Eastman 3-(minus-11), Damian Jackson 1-2, Tyler Mattis 2-20, Brown 9-46, William Lebron 1-0, TEAM 1-(minus-12).

PASSING — EXE, Brake 10-20-113-0. WVW, Brown 2-15-15-0, Eastman 2-8-4-1

RECEIVING — EXE, Styles 3-58, Jaiden Perez 3-32, Dexter Connor 1-20, Christian Navarro 1-23, Christopher Rios 1-20, Tahir Edmondson 1-40. WVW Jackson 1-1, Kamau Ingram 2-15, Brown 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — EXE, Rodriguez 1-72.