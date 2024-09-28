🔊 Listen to this

After a tough 2023 season full of narrow losses and two losses to open the 2024 campaign, Hazleton Area looks to be back on track.

The Cougars turned in one of their best performances on Friday night, shutting out Wilkes-Barre Area 26-0 at Harman Geist Stadium for their fourth straight victory.

Hazleton Area (4-2) got another multi-touchdown effort from Ashton Karlick while Austin Wilson added another rushing touchdown in the first half to put the Cougars up 20-0 at halftime.

Defense has been strong for the Cougars during their win streak, allowing just 20 totals points in that stretch. But this was the first shutout and it came against stiffer competition as the last three wins were against teams that were a combined 1-14 coming into this week.

The Wolfpack fell to 3-3 with the loss in a matchup that will affect seeding in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 3

Casey Martin scored the game-winner for Wilkes-Barre Area to edge Wyoming Seminary.

Anna Vitali added a goal and an assist on Martin’s winner. Megan Giomboni and Kali Kennedy each scored for the Wolfpack while Gianna Gustinucci had two helpers.

Emmy Swartz had two goals while Issy Shoemaker had a goal and two assists for the Blue Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 1

The Cougars edged the Patriots in a WVC Division 1 matchup as Radames Cordero scored twice in the second half.

Julian Cartwright scored on a penalty kick as Hazleton Area took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Jacob Ivey scored for the Patriots.

Gus Canizares made four saves for the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, Tunkhannock 0

Lexi Peiffer scored the opening two goals of the game and Ashley Hudak added two more in the second half to power the Black Knights.

Ava Jones, Kinley Purdy and Betsy DiGiovanni also added goals with DiGiovanni picking up two assists.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, Penn State Hazleton 1

The Monarchs improved to 11-3 and Morgan Williams topped 100 career aces in a 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 win.

Williams finished with 27 kills. Viannce Sinocruz had 22 assists, 14 digs and six kills.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Susquehanna 332, Wilkes 421

Kyleen McCance turned in the top score for the Colonels in a Landmark Conference loss at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

McCance finished with a 77 to finish second in the competition behind Susquehanna’s Kennedy Petrovich (71).

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`2`1 — 4

Wyoming Seminary`0`1`2`0 — 3

Second quarter — 1. WS, Emmy Swartz (Issy Shoemaker), 13:45; 2. WBA, Megan Giomboni (Gianna Gustinucci), 7:54. Third quarter — 3. WBA, Anna Vitali, 7:31; 4. WBA, Kali Kennedy (Gustinucci), 5:11; 5. WS, Shoemaker (Hilda Eiberg), 2:49; 6. WS, Swartz (Shoemaker), 0:00. Fourth quarter — 7. Casey Martin (Vitali), 4:54.

Shots — Not reported. Saves — WBA 4 (Jackie Hernandez); WS 6 (Dallas Hanson-Richart). Corners — WBA 15; WS 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 1

(No times reported on goals)

Pittston Area`0`1 — 1

Hazleton Area`1`2 — 3

First half — 1. HAZ, Julian Cartwright (PK). Second half — 2. HAZ, Radames Cordero; 3. HAZ, Cordero. 4. PA, Jacob Ivey (Gavin Wolfe).

Shots — not reported. Saves — PA 6 (Javier Eguigure); HAZ 4 (Gus Canizares). Corners — not reported.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 7, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`3`4 — 7

First half — 1. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Betsy DiGiovanni), 3rd minute; 2. LL, Peiffer (Grace Martin), 7th; 3. LL, Ava Jones (DiGiovanni), 20th. Second half — 4. LL, Ashley Hudak (Martin), 51st; 5. LL, Kinley Purdy, 62nd; 6. LL, Hudak (Ava Blazes), 71st; 7. LL, DiGiovanni (Jones), 74th.

Shots — TUN 4; LL 27. Saves — TUN 20 (Piper Robinson); LL 4 (Kathryn Morgan, Morgan Brelsford). Corners — TUN 1; LL 19.