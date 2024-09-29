🔊 Listen to this

Homecoming did not get off to a good start for Wilkes on Saturday. It ended with a celebration.

The Colonels trailed by three touchdowns at halftime only to score four in the final 19 minutes of play to shock St. John Fisher 28-21 in a non-conference matchup at Schmidt Stadium.

Donell Mackey-Woodson turned in the play of the season so far for the Colonels. After Wilkes battled back to tie the game at 21-21 with under three minutes to play, Mackey-Woodson took an interception back 65 yards for the game-winning score with 56 seconds left.

It was an improbable end to a game that saw Wilkes (2-2) still trailing 21-0 with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter. But the spark came from Elijah Jules, who ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run to get Wilkes on the board.

The play ignited the Colonels, who then scored on a trick play on the final snap of the third quarter as wideout Zane Grover found Jimmy Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown.

St. John Fisher clung to a 21-14 lead until Jules scored his second touchdown, this time from 3 yards out, with 2:57 left in the fourth. The Colonels went 92 yards on the tying drive after stopping the Cardinals on fourth-and-goal.

The Cardinals drove to the Wilkes 42 on the ensuing drive looking for a game-winning field goal when Mackey-Woodson came up with the pick-six on second-and-5.

St. John Fisher managed to get across midfield in the final minute to set up a Hail Mary try, but the pass was broken up.

Jules led the Wilkes offense with 162 yards and two scores on just 17 carries.

KING’S 28, WIDENER 25

Running back Brennan Robinson and quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw each went over 100 yards rushing and the Monarchs held off a last-minute rally by visiting Widener for their third straight win.

Minor-Shaw figured in on three total touchdowns, scoring what proved to be the game-winner early in the fourth quarter on a goal-line plunge.

The King’s defense came up big at the end after Widener recovered a fumble at the Monarchs 41-yard line before driving into the red zone.

Widener got down to the 4 with four seconds left for a fourth-and-2 play. The Pride opted to go for the win insted of a tying short field goal, but Jake Ruppert broke up a pass to end the game.

Despite finishing just 4-for-11 passing for 74 yards, Minor-Shaw gave King’s (3-1, 3-0 MAC) the lead for good when he connected with Ryan McCombs for a 25-yard touchdown with 3:08 left in the first half.

Widener had stunned the Monarchs on the first play of the game when Jordan Baxter took a pass 75 yards for the touchdown. King’s answered with a 1-yard run by Jayon Hailey before a Widener field goal made it 10-7.

The scoring strike to McCombs put King’s up 14-10 at halftime and Minor-Shaw added a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 21-10.

Widener and King’s traded touchdowns in the fourth before the Pride made it a three-point game with a rushing score with 5:41 left.

DELAWARE VALLEY 13, MISERICORDIA 0

Trailing 6-0 on the road in the fourth quarter, the Cougars embarked on a 77-yard drive that ate up more than 13 minutes of clock.

But Misericordia couldn’t convert after a first-and-goal from the 2 and the Aggies turned away the upset bid, going the other way for an insurance score to end the upset bid.

Jacob Hunter had 50 yards on the ground for the Cougars while Gavin Morris led the defense with 11 tackles and an interception.