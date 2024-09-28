🔊 Listen to this

Johnny Mendola broke a scoreless tie late in the second-half to give Wilkes-Barre Area a 1-0 victory over Nanticoke Area on Saturday in a boys soccer matchup.

Mendola’s goal was assisted by Jacob Missal. Wolfpack goalie Joe Egidio made 11 saves.

Nanticoke Area goalie Derek Miller made 12 saves.

Dallas 4, Crestwood 1

Rowan Laubach scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead his Mountaineers to a win. Daniel Robson and Devon Nelson scored a goal each for Dallas.

Colin Gordon scored the lone goal for Crestwood. Ashton Amend made nine saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lola Wojciechowski scored four goals to lead the Spartans past Wyoming Seminary.

Abby Singer added a goal for Wyoming Valley West, who outshot the Blue Knights 33-0.

Avery Luksic made 26 saves in goal for Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area 5, Nanticoke Area 2

The Warriors kept up the intensity on offense from start to finish in a win over Nanticoke Area.

Julianne Potter, Francesca Pizano, Alana Zdaniewicz and Ava Musinski scored a goal apiece for Wyoming Area, who also benefited from an own goal.

Lucy McGovern and Natalee Atkins each scored for Nanticoke Area. Penelope Serrano made 21 saves for the Trojans.

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitehall 4, Hazleton Area 1

Faith Russo had the lone goal for the Cougars in a non-conference loss.

Gretchen Dar finished with nine saves in goal.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King’s 2, Alvernia 2

Maya Parker scored her first two collegiate goals for the Monarchs in a draw.

Jessica Juarez and Leah Sankey had the assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Stevenson 1, King’s 0

Bryant Seivers scored with just five seconds left in regulation to lift the Mustangs past the Monarchs.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cougars split matches

Misericordia hosted the Cougar Clash, dropping the opener 3-1 to Hunter before defeating Oneonta 3-0.

Tournament MVP Cassandra Genduso had eight kills and three aces in the opener, adding nine kills and five aces in the second match.

Meghan Peters also made the all-tournament team for the Cougars with 10 kills and four aces against Oneonta.

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 1, PSU Harrisburg 0

Lily Metress broke a scoreless tie midway through the fourth quarter as the lone senior on the team picked up the winner on senior day.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Wilkes wins tri-match

The Colonels’ Kyleen McCance led the field with a 72 as Wilkes shot 275 as a team to pick up wins over host King’s (332) and Marywood (336) at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cougars run at Messiah

Misericordia’s men’s team took fourth place while the women finished eighth at the Messiah Invitational.

Trey Rhinehart led the men in 10th place overall. Rachel Ulrich was the top women’s finisher in 14th.

