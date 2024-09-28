🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Down by 21 at halftime Saturday, Wyoming Seminary didn’t change its approach. The Blue Knights just changed the way they were applying it.

The switch sparked a second-half rally attempt that just fell short as the Haverford School defeated the Blue Knights 21-14 on a rainy afternoon for prep football.

Haverford (3-2) didn’t secure the win until converting a fourth-and-11 play at the Seminary 26-yard line with a 22-yard reception with 1:31 remaining. The Fords had 227 yards of offense in the first half, but just 139 more in the second half.

“When we went to the locker room, there wasn’t much to correct,” said Seminary coach Kevin Burke, whose team fell to 0-3. “Everything we planned for was what we were seeing. The first half our tackling was out the window. So we just asked the guys to do their job, trust the technique and fundamentals we work on every single practice.

“When we came out in the second half, it was a different story.”

Haverford tried to convert a fourth-and-1 from its 36 midway through the third quarter, but running back Colin Campbell-Williams was stuffed for a 1-yard loss. Seminary used the favorable field position to score.

Quarterback Michael McMaugh hit receiver Gavin Green for 16 yards on a third-and-14 to keep the drive moving. Five plays later McMaugh rolled to his left on a third-and-goal from the 1 and threw a dart to Martin Kasungu as the Blue Knights cut the deficit to 21-7 at 1:49 of the third quarter.

Haverford then went on a sustained drive that ended with a 31-yard field goal attempt being blocked with 9:35 to play.

Seminary took over at its 9-yard line. Two rushes netted minus-2 yards. McMaugh then launched a pass down the right sideline that Adam Kovangbandi caught in stride near midfield. Kovangbandi had to tightrope the rest of the way for a 93-yard score at 7:46 of the fourth quarter.

The Blue Knights had just one more possession, but turned over the ball on downs when McMaugh was sacked on a fourth-and-11 play.

Seminary has a short week to prepare as it hosts William Penn Charter at 6 p.m. Friday before playing four consecutive road games.

Haverford School 21, Wyoming Seminary 14

Haverford School`7`14`0`0 — 21

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`7`7 — 14

First Quarter

HAV — Matt Jones 29 pass from Zachary Faragalli (Jude McClave kick), 4:43

Second quarter

HAV — Semaj Lee 6 run (McClave kick), 10:13

HAV — Colin Campbell-Williams 18 run (McClave kick), 0:14

Third quarter

WS — Martin Kasungu 1 pass from Michael McMaugh (Giovanni Gallo kick), 1:49

Fourth quarter

WS — Adam Kovangbandi 93 pass from McMaugh (Gallo kick), 7:46

Team statistics`HAV`WS

First downs`16`7

Rushes-yards`35-188`25-28

Passing yards`178`155

Total yards`336`183

Passing`13-28-0`11-17-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`4-26

Punts-avg.`2-34`4-35.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`7-70`4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Haverford, Lee 8-49, Campbell-Williams 23-119, Faragalli 2-22, team 2-(minus-2). Seminary, Alex Roman 13-17, McMaugh 10-(minus-7), Jaden Arterberry 2-18.

PASSING — Haverford, Faragalli 13-28-0-178. Seminary, McMaugh 11-17-0-155.

RECEIVING — Haverford, Marcus Jones 4-60, Matt Jones 5-86, McClave 1-7, Nick Krakovitz 1-6, Jack Rischitelli 1-10, Quinn Gallagher 1-9. Seminary, Kasungu 6-26, Kovangbandi 2-94, Gavin Green 2-28, Aterberry 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — Haverford, 31 BLK.