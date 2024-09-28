🔊 Listen to this

Brown trout, along with hatchery raised adult rainbow and brook trout will be stocked in streams and lakes by the PFBC beginning on Tuesday.

North Branch Land Trust this week announced it has received a $3,500 grant from the PPL Foundation for their project “Protecting a Pennsylvania Imperiled Habitat.”

These funds will support the advancement of the Land Trust’s conservation efforts in Hazle Township and the City of Hazleton.

This grant provides North Branch Land Trust the opportunity to begin its next phase in conserving the rare Acidic Ridgetop Barrens ecosystem in and around their Butler Preserve in southern Luzerne County.

This unique landscape, recognized for its rare, threatened, and endangered species, is now receiving a boost in conservation efforts in a renewed partnership with the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program and WeConservePA.

Butler Preserve is not only crucial for conservation, but also serves residents in Hazleton and Hazle Township, offering a green space for hiking and biking on a portion of the Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails.

This project will also have a broader impact on natural heritage areas across Northeastern Pennsylvania, supporting regional and state conservation efforts.

North Branch Land Trust Executive Director, Ellen Ferretti, said “Butler Preserve, and the greater Acidic Ridgetop Barrens, not only require conservation, but also mindful stewardship. This grant will not only support the Land Trust’s care for Butler Preserve, but also allow us to connect with landowners in the region who want to do more to protect these special landscapes.”

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Natural Heritage Program Science Director, Ephraim Zimmerman, said the Butler Preserve and the area around is found within a natural habitat known as the Pitch Pine — Scrub Oak Woodland — part of the Acidic Ridgetop Barren ecosystem, which is rare in Pennsylvania.

“This area supports a number of unique plant and animal species adapted to these rocky ridges in the Appalachian Mountains,” Zimmerman said. “Protection of the rare species and habitats within this large landscape takes many partners — from conservation organizations, to state agencies, and landowners — and this project will help guide future collaborative efforts and conservation decisions.”

PFBC: Fall, winter trout

stocking to begin on Oct. 1

As the fall season arrives across Pennsylvania, anglers should mark their calendars to take advantage of some fantastic, stocked trout fishing opportunities on dozens of popular waterways.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,500 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in 118 stream sections and lakes.

These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

“When anglers of all ages spend time on the water during the fall season, they’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year,” said Brian Niewinski, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “As you make plans to go fishing this time of year, be sure to check our stocking schedule so you know when and where we’ll be stocking trout from our hatcheries. The addition of stocked trout complements the many other plentiful fishing opportunities for other species that are very active just as the leaves start changing colors.”

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 87,900 trout into 93 waters, including 53 lakes and 40 stream sections, including 16 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 25 lakes will be stocked with approximately 28,600 trout during November and December. Anglers and stocking volunteers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics.

Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Extended trout season regulations

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (Sept. 3-Dec. 31, 2024, and Jan. 1-Feb. 8, 2025), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

It should also be noted that extended trout season regulations apply only to designated Stocked Trout Waters, and harvest of trout in other waters during the extended trout season is prohibited.

BACK WOODS BASS RESULTS

Week of Sept. 16

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Lunker Championship Tournament, and the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Championship Tournament.

Monday Night River Championship

No results reported.

Harveys Lake Wednesday

Night Lunker Championship

1st Place: Kevin Seymour 4.61 lbs

2nd Place: Cody Cutter 4.51 lbs

3rd Place: Ryan Borton 4.39 lbs

4th Place: Justin Kubilus 3.72 lbs

5th Place: Gary Mikulski 3.38 lbs

6th Place: Chris Kalna 3.28 lbs

7th Place Ryan Spencer 3.25 lbs

8th Place: Steve Hovanec 3.02 lbs

9th Place: Joe Simko 3.01 lbs

10th Place: Jake Seymour 2.99 lbs

Harveys Lake Friday

Night Championship

1st Place: Joe Zombek/Mike Bahnweg 13.25 lbs

Also won Lunker Award 3.99 lbs

2nd Place: Kevin & Jake Seymour 13.18 lbs

3rd Place: Johnny Niezgoda/Eric Stull 11.77 lbs

4th Place: Kenny Kosloski/Ron Dopko 11.13 lbs

5th Place: John & Evan Stravinski 11.12 lbs

6th Place: Dave Brill/Jimmy Quinn 7.66 lbs

7th Place: Jay Zubris & Loch 7.46 lbs

8th Place: Pete Sulla/John Colwell 6.54 lbs

9th Place: Gary & Aaron Hayman 6.39 lbs

Pa. joins individuals in recovery for hike/butterfly

release to celebrate National Recovery Month

The Pennsylvania Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) this week joined the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association (PMHCA) and individuals in recovery for a Recovery in Nature event at Colonel Denning State Park in Perry County.

The event, held in conjunction with National Recovery Month, featured a recovery-focused hike, butterfly release, and story sharing by individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

Recovery in Nature runs through the remainder of September. It is designed to remind Pennsylvanians of the healing power of nature — particularly for individuals in recovery from SUD — and encourage all Pennsylvanians to enjoy trails and waterways across the Commonwealth.

“Trails are always a great way to get outdoors and experience the healing power of nature and we are proud of the continued partnership with DDAP to take a creative, innovative, and compassionate approach to addressing this critical issue,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Region 9: Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Lehigh, and Northampton counties.

D&L Trail from Lehigh Gorge State Park to Jim Thorpe, Carbon County

To access this section of trail, which is just over two miles one way, use the Lehigh Gorge State Park — Glen Onoko Access parking. Travel from there to downtown Jim Thorpe via the Nesquehoning Trestle that provides stunning views as it crosses the Lehigh River below.

DCNR makes foliage experts available,

offering tips for residents and travelers

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) this week announced it is making its experts available to Pennsylvanians and the media to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources that aid residents and visitors in experiencing a colorful autumn across the Commonwealth.

Beginning Sept. 26, weekly fall foliage reports will be shared on the DCNR website, and the report will be updated every Thursday.

Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks throughout October across Pennsylvania. Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.

“Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forestlands and a host of other public places to view the splendor and majesty of color fall foliage brings each autumn,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “I am hopeful that Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will create unique experiences, whether you’re out viewing foliage from a trail or stopping to leaf-peep from a vista on a scenic drive.”

The Commonwealth’s abundance of fall foliage viewing opportunities is a testament to what makes “Pennsylvania — The Great American Getaway,” the Commonwealth’s new tourism brand that Gov. Josh Shapiro launched this summer by embarking on a statewide RV tour. As the Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania provides thousands of getaways and experiences for the nearly 72 million people who live within a 4-hour drive.

Pennsylvania is a large state with more than 130 native tree species, which gives residents and tourists endless opportunities to see a wide array of colors, ensuring every autumn is special. This diversity gives the Commonwealth some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage.

Pennsylvania also boasts an abundance of great festivals, pick-your-own farms, and unrivaled haunted attractions that make the state an outstanding choice for autumn and fall foliage viewing.

In 2022, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors.

In 2022, visitor spending — which supports jobs, income, and business sales — generated $9.6 billion in government revenues in 2022. Overnight visitor spending between 2019 and 2022 increased by $4.8 billion, with more than 66 million trips resulting in $28 billion in spending.

Outdoor recreation adds $17 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, supporting 164,000 jobs, and accounting for 2 percent of the Commonwealth’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

State foresters and park personnel are available to recommend the best times and locations to experience the beautiful vistas of the season. Regional forestry experts also can discuss the physiology of fall foliage color, as well as the projected outlook for fall foliage in their region of Pennsylvania. State experts include:

Northeast Pennsylvania

• Julian Maza, service forester: Pinchot Forest District, North Abington Township, 570-945-7133