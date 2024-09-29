🔊 Listen to this

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kalel Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at running back as No. 12 Michigan held on to the Little Brown Jug with a 27-24 win in the rain against Minnesota on Saturday.

“Coach told me I was starting today, but it didn’t change much for me,” said Mullings, who leads the Wolverines with 540 yards and six touchdowns in five games. “I always prepare like I’m going to (be) on the field for every play.”

Michigan led 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored three touchdowns to pull within 27-24 with 1:37 left.

The Gophers recovered the onside kick but were flagged for offsides. Mullings grabbed the second kick, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock.

“We practiced that,” he said. “They lined up the same way, so I figured he was going to try the same kick, so I went after it before it went 10 yards.”

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) extended their school-record conference winning streak to 27 games. They haven’t lost a Big Ten game since Michigan State beat them in 2021.

Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) hoped to win the Little Brown Jug for the first time in a decade and only the third time in the 21st century.

“We are way past the point where moral victories matter to this program,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “Everyone on our sideline thought we were going to win that game.”

Mullings made up for another weak performance from the passing game. Alex Orji completed 10 of 18 passes for 86 yards. He did throw one touchdown pass, but his interception helped Minnesota’s fourth-quarter comeback.

“I had Donovan (Edwards) open on the other side of the field,” he said. “I have to stay true to my training and get him the ball.”

Mullings finished Michigan’s first drive with an untouched 27-yard touchdown run, but both offenses bogged down in the wet conditions.

The Wolverines’ defense, though, forced a fumble early in the second quarter, giving them the ball at the Gophers 16. Mullings carried on the next three plays, bulling his way into the end zone from the 1 for a 14-0 lead.

Kechaun Bennett blocked a Minnesota punt later in the quarter. Orji hit Tyler Morris on the next play for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Minnesota got on the board on the last play of the half. Brosmer hit Nick Kallerup for 44 yards to the Michigan 1 and the field goal unit got onto the field in time for Dragan Kesich to kick a 20-yarder.

Dominic Zvada’s 53-yard field goal restored Michigan’s 21-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Orji’s interception on the next drive led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Darius Taylor.

After the Wolverines went three-and-out, freshman Koi Perich returned a punt 60 yards to the Michigan 17, and Taylor got his second touchdown to make it 24-17 with 11:05 to play.

“When you give a Big Ten team field position, that’s what is going to happen,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “Every Big Ten team is a tough opponent. We don’t look at them any differently.”

Michigan ran 6:32 off the clock to set up Zvada’s second field goal and the 27-17 lead with 4:33 to go, but Brosmer hit Daniel Jackson for a 12-yard score to make it a three-point game.

“Our quarterback played his butt off, Darius Taylor played his butt off, our defense played their butts off,” Fleck said. “There were some plays that hurt us on special teams.”

No. 13 USC 38, WISCONSIN 21

LOS ANGELES — Miller Moss threw two of his three touchdown passes to Ja’Kobi Lane, and USC rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half for a victory over Wisconsin in the Trojans’ first Big Ten home game.

One week after narrowly losing its Big Ten debut at Michigan, USC trailed 21-10 at halftime and received a few boos from its home crowd after committing three turnovers in the first half. The Trojans (3-1, 1-1) responded superbly, outscoring Wisconsin 28-0 in the second half of their school’s first Big Ten victory.

Lane caught 10 passes for 105 yards, while Duce Robinson scored the Trojans’ go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 left in the third quarter on another sharp throw from Moss, who passed for 308 yards.

Moss was evaluated for a concussion after he hit the ground awkwardly while rushing for a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth-down keeper with 8:22 to play, but he stayed in.

USC linebacker Mason Cobb then returned an interception 55 yards for a TD with 5:04 to play to seal it.

INDIANA 42, MARYLAND 28

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kurtis Rourke threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, and the Indiana Hoosiers defense shut down the Maryland Terrapins for the final 22 minutes, pulling away for a 42-28 victory Saturday.

Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is off to its best start since 1967 and is unbeaten through its first five games for the third time in school history. The Hoosiers also have topped the 30-point mark in all five games, their longest streak since 2000.

Maryland (3-2, 0-2) suffered its first loss to the Hoosiers since 2020 despite getting three TD passes from Billy Edwards Jr. and a season-best 75-yard TD run from Roman Hemby.

NEBRASKA 28, PURDUE 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and a touchdown to lead Nebraska to a victory over Purdue.

After playing a scoreless first half and trailing 3-0 late in the third quarter, the Cornhuskers scored 28 unanswered points and kept Purdue out of the end zone until the Boilermakers scored in the final 2 minutes.

Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) took the lead at 7-3 on Raiola’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cornhuskers pushed the lead to 14-3 on a fourth-down, 1-yard touchdown by Dante Dowdell with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska added a 25-yard TD run by Jacory Barney Jr. and John Bullock’s 29-yard interception return for a touchdown.