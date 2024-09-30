🔊 Listen to this

It was a big day on the course for Wyoming Seminary, as defending district champs Nick Werner and Anna Zapletaloa successfully retained their District 2 Class 2A championships on Monday morning at Elkview Country Club.

Werner, also the reigning state champ in Class 2A won his third straight District 2 championship with an 18-hole score of 66.

Zapletalova won a one-hole playoff to clinch her second straight district crown, outdueling Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown to win gold after both shot 76s to finish in a tie for first through 18 holes.

In Class 3A, Crestwood’s Sienna Smith won the girls district championship with a gold medal-winning score of 80.

Abington Heights’ Cade Kelleher won the Class 3A district boys title with a 74.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Will Sordoni and Finn Ruderman scored a goal each in a win for Wyoming Seminary. Matt Swartz added an assist for the Blue Knights.

Ayden Hannigan scored the lone goal for Holy Redeemer, assisted by Joshua Rocha. Tyler Tarnalicki made 17 saves for the Royals.

Lake-Lehman 5, MMI Prep 0

Andrew Mathes scored a hat trick in a Lake-Lehman win over MMI Prep. Logan Law and Greyson Dieffenbacher added a goal each for the Black Knights.

Ben Drobnock made seven saves in goal for MMI Prep.

Nanticoke Area 1, Pittston Area 0

A double-overtime goal lifted the Trojans to a win over Pittston Area. The goal was scored by Nanticoke Area’s Gio Huertero.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Jordayn Dermody broke a 1-1 tie late in the second half to deliver a win for Wyoming Valley West.

Lola Wojciechowski added a goal for the Spartans. Renny Riviello had an assist.

Addy Corchado scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Crestwood 4, Dallas 0

Jordan Andrews scored two goals and assisted on a third in Crestwood’s win over Dallas.

Sarah Kondraski and Ella Brady scored a goal each for the Comets.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Ava Mullery and Laila Zdancewicz scored two goals each to lead Wyoming Valley West to a win. Zdancewicz added two assists, as well.

Ryleigh McDonnell made five saves for Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area 9, Hazleton Area 2

Lucia Campenni scored six goals as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a win over Hazleton Area.

Ella McKernan scored twice for Wyoming Area. Lyla Rehill added a goal and three assists.

Gabriella Bredbenner and Bella Boyle scored a goal each for Hazleton Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Cougars rolled to a sweep of Wyoming Valley West.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12 and 30-28 all in favor of Hazleton Area.

Delaware Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Delaware Valley took an early lead and couldn’t be caught, sweeping Wyoming Area.

Taylor Gashi had nine digs, four aces and three kills for Wyoming Area.

MMI Prep 3, Hanover Area 1

After splitting the first two sets, MMI Prep won the final two sets to knock off Hanover Area.

MMI won the first set 25-21, and the Hawkeyes responded with a 25-22 second-set win. The Preppers won the final two sets 25-22 and 25-12 to seal the match.

Cassidy McDermott had 11 kills and 13 aces for the Preppers.

Crestwood 3, Lake-Lehman 1

The Comets took down Lake-Lehman in four sets, winning the final two after splitting the first two.

Crestwood won the first set 25-8, and Lake-Lehman took the second 25-16. The Comets won the final two sets 25-17 and 25-22.

Ella Wilson had 18 kills in defeat for Lake-Lehman.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL

Wilkes’ Mackey-Woodson earns Landmark Conference honor

Wilkes cornerback Donell Mackey-Woodson was named the Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Colonels’ win over St. John Fisher on Saturday.

Mackey-Woodson picked off a pass and returned it for what would hold up as the game-winning touchdown, sealing a 28-21 comeback win for Wilkes.

The pick brings Mackey-Woodson’s total to three interceptions so far this year, leading the conference.

Boys Soccer

Wyoming Seminary 2, Holy Redeemer 1

First Half — 1. SEM Will Sordoni (Matt Swartz), 14:26; 2. SEM Finn Ruderman, 9:49; 3. HR Ayden Hannigan (Joshua Rocha), 1:23.

Shots — SEM 19, HR 5. Saves — SEM 5 (Cash Hanson-Richart), HR 17 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners — SEM 6, HR 5.

Lake-Lehman 5, MMI Prep 0

First Half — 1. LL Andrew Mathes (Bodhi Cronin), 38:13; 2. LL Mathes (Kolby Shook), 19:43. Second Half — 1. LL Logan Law (Greyson Dieffenbacher), 3:27; 2. LL Mathes (Jonny Sassi), 8:31; 3. LL Dieffenbacher, 3:27.

Shots — LL 33, MMI 4. Saves — LL 1 (Andrew Chapple), MMI 7 (Ben Drobnock). Corners — LL 3, MMI 0.

Girls Soccer

Wyoming Valley West 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

First Half — 1. WBA Addy Corchado, 38:54; 2. WVW Lola Wojciechowski, 23:45. Second Half — 1. WVW Jordayn Dermody (Renny Riviello), 11:11.

Shots — WBA 9, WVW 24. Saves — WVW 6 (Lily Shymanski), WBA 11 (Victoria Luna). Corners — WBA 1, WVW 2.

Crestwood 4, Dallas 0

Second Half — 1. CRE Sarah Kondraski (Jordan Andrews), 37:07; 2. CRE Andrews, 26:47; 3. CRE Ella Brady (Maria Smith), 23:42; 4. CRE Andrews (Mattie Divers), 19:23.

Shots — CRE 22, DAL 5. Saves — CRE 0, DAL 9.

Field Hockey

Wyoming Valley West 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

First Quarter — 1. WVW Ava Mullery (Laila Zdancewicz), 10:34; 2. WVW Zdancewicz, 0:18. Second Quarter — 1. WVW Mullery (Zdancewicz), 12:02. Third Quarter — 1. WVW Zdancewicz, 0:23.

Shots — WVW 20, SEM 2. Saves — WVW 4 (Kaylah Sewell), SEM 5 (Ryleigh McDonnell). Corners — WVW 14, SEM 2.

Wyoming Area 9, Hazleton Area 2

First Quarter — 1. HAZ Gabriella Bredbenner, 9:28; 2. WA Lucia Campenni (Lyla Rehill), 4:58; 3. WA Campenni, 1:59. Second Quarter — 1. WA Ella McKernan (Rehill), 12:42; 2. WA Campenni, 5:10. Third Quarter — 1. WA McKernan (Rehill), 14:18; 2. WA Campenni, 10:36; 3. WA Campenni, 7:24; 4. HAZ Bella Boyle, 5:25; 5. WA Campenni, 1:24. Fourth Quarter — 1. WA Rehill, 8:05.

Shots — WA 22, HAZ 10. Saves — WA 6 (Rylee Muniz, Adriana Fanti), HAZ 10 (Gretchen Darr). Corners — WA 10, HAZ 8.