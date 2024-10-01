🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 Girls Tennis Team Championships will begin on Wednesday with two Class 2A matches.

Ninth-seeded MMI Prep will play at eighth-seeded Montrose at in a play-in match while No. 7 Berwick travels to No.2 Scranton Prep in a quarterfinal match. Both begin at 4 p.m.

There will be two Class 2A quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday — No. 6 Dallas at No. 3 Wyoming Area and No. 5 Holy Cross at No. 4 Tunkhannock. The MMI Prep/Montrose winner will play at top-seeded Wyoming Seminary 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

The Class 3A quarterfinals are at 4 p.m. Thursday. No. 8 Pittston Area is at No. 1 Crestwood, No. 5 West Scranton is at No. 4 Wallenpaupack, No. 6 North Pocono plays at No. 3 Delaware Valley and No. 7 Valley View is at No. 2 Abington Heights.

The Class 2A and 3A semifinals and finals will be Tuesday at Kirby Park. The Class 2A semifinals are at 12:30 p.m. with the title match at 3 p.m. The Class 3A semifinals are at 11 a.m. with the championship match at 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

GIRLS SOCCER

BOYS SOCCER

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Holy Redeemer 1

Berwick defeated Holy Redeemer 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11 to take over first place.

Leading Berwick were Angie Colone (4 aces, 14 service points, 8 kills, 17 digs), Jaiden Laidacker (4 aces, 11 service point), Zoey Force(14 service points, 19 digs, 2 assist) and Makayla Brown (23 assists, 14 digs).

Bella Boylan (15 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 12 digs, 13 points) and Megan Albrecht (5 kills, 21 assists, 6 blocks, 10 digs) led Redeemer.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 1

The Wolfpack battled back from a first set loss to defeat Pittston Area 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.

Norah Corchado (12 kills, 6 service points), Jazym Espinoza (18 service points) and Makiya Vanderburg (6 kills) led Wilkes-Barre Area.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Tunkhannock swept Pittston Area 25-9, 25-18, 25-11.

Top players for Tunkhannock included Maddie Holdredge (2 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs), Olivia Yuhas (15 assists) and Hayden Driscole (8 digs, 5 kills).

Dallas 3, Hanover Area 0

Dallas won by scores of 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.

Leading Dallas were Ava Adams (11 kills, 10 service points, 4 aces, 1 block), Lydia Sutton (6 kills), Lilly Horsefield (10 digs, 8 service points, 4 aces) and Karly Kovitch (5 digs, 5 service points, 1 ace, 8 assists).

Pacing Hanover Area were Amanda MacLunny (4 service points, 2 aces), Flora Tirado (2 kills) and Ilyssa Rinehimer (1 block, 1 service point).

Wyoming Area 3, Valley View 1

The Warriors won 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15.

Leading the way were Madison Spittel (5 aces, 12 digs), Taylor Gashi (9 aces, 15 kills, 17 digs), Kaia Brown (7 aces, 10 assists, 3 digs), Sara Pealer (8 kills, 2 digs), Ava Boyle (15 assists), Ella Biscotto (7 digs), Angelina Littzi (6 digs), Marissa Giardina (8 digs), Kenzie Galenty (8 digs).

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, King’s 1

The Monarchs dropped a MAC Freedom matchup on the road by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23.

Kathy Shepherd and Jessica Menze had eight kills apiece for King’s. Morgan Williams finished with 42 digs while Keely Hoban had 15 assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, Tamaqua 1

Singles: 1. Hannah Ziegler (CRE) def. Emma Ziajka 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cameron Carlos (CRE) def. Bradyn Brothers 6-2, 6-3; 3. Ella Richards (CRE) def. Chloe Ryan 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Gabby Eroh/Megan Linkhorst (TAM) def. Paicey Clower/Darin Khuseyn 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; 2. Lucy Malia/Kendall Petrosky (CRE) def. Destiny Steinmetz/Serenity Sanchez 6-2, 6-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 12, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`4`3`2`3 — 12

First: 1. PA, Lola Serino (Karinne Podwika) 10:58; 2. PA, Maddie Karp (Kassie Kobi) 7:43; 3. PA, Karp 6:25; 4. PA, Karp 3:05; Second: 5. PA Karp (Giulana Latona) 13:17; 6. PA, Julia Homschek 8:47; 7. PA, Serino (Angelina Stuccio) 3:16; Third: 8. PA, Podwika 12:50; 9. PA, Julia Homschek 11:13; Fourth: 10. PA, Homschek 6:41; 11. PA, Serino (Jenna Zaladonis) 3:15; 12. PA, Zaladonis 0:32.

Shots: BER 3, PA 24. Saves: BER 12, PA 3 (Karlie Podwika). Corners: BER 3, PA 11.

Dallas 5, Nanticoke Area 0

Dallas`0`2`2`1 — 5

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second: 1. DAL, Brianna Casey (Maggie Smith) 12:22; 2. DAL, Maggie Smith 5:37; Third: 3. DAL, Maggie Smith 11:11; 4. DAL, Caitlyn Mizzer (Lacey Youngblood) 4:12; Fourth: 5. DAL, Kate Dautrich (Smith) 6:28.

Shots: NA 6, DAL 16. Saves: NA 11 (Adrianna Monska), DAL 6 (Davyn Bonvie 2/Lily Morse 4). Corners: NA 3, DAL 15.

Wallenpaupack 4, Hanover Area 1

Wallenpaupack`1`1`2`0 — 4

Hanover Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

First: 1. WAL, Sophie Fontano (Olivia Karp) 8:34; 2. HAN, Krysta Shreve (Kelsey Ryan) 3:17; Second: 3. WAL, Ava Caruso (Karp), 2:19; Third: 4. WAL, Karp 14:12; 5. WAL, Ava Hoffman (Allison Sterner) 5:09.

Shots: WAL 25, HAN 3. Saves: Saves: WAL 1 (Ziomara Gilmore) HAN 20 (Ava Malacarne). Corners: WAL 9, HAN 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 12, Hanover Area 1

Hanover Area`0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman`6`6 — 12

First: 1. LL, Kinley Purdy (Mia Stillarty) 35:43; 2. LL, Purdy (Kiera Lucarino) 22:43; 3. LL, Grace Martin 19:12; 4. LL, Ashley Hudak (Purdy) 12:30; 5. LL, Hudak (Purdy) 11:50; 6. LL, Ava Blazes (Ava Jones) 7:19; Second: 7. LL, Purdy (Lexi Peiffer ) 39:13; 8. LL, Hudak (Lucarino) 36:11; 9. LL, Betsy DiGiovanni (Stillarty) 33:06; 10. LL, Peiffer 31:46; 11. LL, DiGiovanni (Blaze) 29:10; 12. LL, Blazes (DiGiovanni) 26:15; 13. HAN, Ava Willis 7:37.

Shots: HAN 3, LL 28. Saves: HAN 16 (Caitlyn Vigorito), LL 2 (Kathryn Morgan/Morgan Brelsford). Corner: HAN 2, LL 6.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Wyo. Valley West 4 OT

Wilkes-Barre Area`2`2`0`1 — 5

Wyoming Valley West`2`2`0`0 — 4

First: 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Miguel Galeno) 14:05; 2. WVW, Andrew Stanitis (Aidan Kaminsky) 20:27; 3. WVW, Chase Evanofski 22:45; 4. WBA, Mendola (Galeno) 35:35; Second: 5. WBA, Mendola (Aiden Witczak) 61:37; 6. WVW, Evanofski 64:08; 7. WBA, Robbie Miller (Mendola) 64:28; 8. WVW, Noah Fetko (Evanofski) 65:15; Second OT: 9. WBA, Galeno (Diego Leva), 91:38.

Shots: WBA 16, WVW 33. Saves: WBA 10 (Joe Egidio), WVW 4 (Sky Davis) Corners: WBA 3, WVW 7.

Hazleton Area 3, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`0`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`1`2 — 3

First half — 1. HAZ, Julian Cartwright (Ricky Parades). Second half — 2. HAZ, Brady Znachko (Otoniel Romero); 3. HAZ, Radames Cordero (PK).

Shots — CRE 6; HAZ 8. Saves — CRE 5 (Jacob Price); HAZ 6 (Gus Canizares). Corners — CRE 8, HAZ 7.