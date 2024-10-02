🔊 Listen to this

Greyson Dieffenbacher netted the winning goal in overtime, and Lake-Lehman held its spot atop Division 2 with a 2-1 win over Holy Redeemer in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer competition on Wednesday.

Tristan Purdy had the assist on Dieffenbacher’s winner, which came with just over seven minutes left in overtime. Dieffenbacher assisted on the first goal of the day for the Black Knights, scored by Miller Mattie.

Charlie Schaffer had the lone goal for Holy Redeemer, scoring the equalizer in the second half to force OT.

Dallas 5, Nanticoke Area 0

Devon Nelson scored twice to lead Dallas to a win over Nanticoke Area.

Carter Brunn, Chase Harris and Rashid Ofsiam scored a goal each for the Mountaineers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 8, Delaware Valley o

Lyla Rehill scored four goals and assisted on a fifth in a Wyoming Area rout of Delaware Valley.

Lucia Campenni scored twice for Wyoming Area, while Talia Pizano and Addison Dragwa added a goal each.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Hazleton Area 4

Gianna Gustinucci scored two times, including the equalizer with no time remaining in the fourth quarter, to help Wilkes-Barre Area salvage a tie with Hazleton Area.

Kali Kennedy and Kayce Martin scored a goal apiece for the Wolfpack.

Faith Russo scored two goals for Hazleton Area. Bella Boyle and Gabriella Bredbenner scored one goal each.

Crestwood 4, Lackawanna Trail 0

The Comets scored four goals in the second half to pull away from Lackawanna Trail, last season’s Class A state runner-up.

Kasey Obes, Ava McConnell, Alyse Wanchisen and Kylah Kelly scored a goal each for Crestwood.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Dallas 0

The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 on the year with a sweep of Dallas. Set scores were 25-23, 25-17 and 30-28 in favor of Berwick.

Angie Colone had 18 kills to lead Berwick, while Julia Rauch had 31 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Zoey Force had 14 digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Set scores were 25-10, 25-10 and 25-23 all in favor of Lake-Lehman as the Black Knights won in a sweep.

Ella Wilson had 23 kills to lead Lake-Lehman. Giolla Biscotto had 22 assists and 10 service points.

Liv Evans had five kills and five digs for Nanticoke Area.

Susquehanna 3, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area dropped a non-league matchup to Susquehanna in straight sets. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-18 all in favor of Susquehanna.

For Hanover Area, Amelia MacLunny had five kills. Amanda MacLunny had four kills and seven service points.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Ritz leads Hazleton Area

Franklin Ritz and Owen Pollock finished in the top two spots to lead Hazleton Area to a perfect 3-0 meet, with wins over Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest.

Crestwood also finished 3-0, with Owen Pollock taking third place in the individual race to lead the Comets.

Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest each finished 1-2, while host school MMI Prep finished 0-3.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Trio of teams finish 3-0

Hazleton Area, Crestwood and MMI Prep each finished 3-0, while Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo Tech and Northwest all finished with 0-3 marks in a cluster meet.

Hazleton Area’s Milana Daiute finished in first place overall in the individual meet. Crestwood took the next three spots, with Ella Novelli, Kaelyn Barker and Katie Kozich finishing second, third and fourth overall, respectively. Mary Kate Kupsky was MMI’s top finisher, taking fifth place.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Marywood 1, Wilkes 0

The Colonels wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a loss at Marywood.

Josephine Sorce scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute to give Marywood the win.

Boys Soccer

Field Hockey

