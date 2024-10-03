🔊 Listen to this

Mountaineer Mahi Dohl, shown serving, downed Warrior Molly Kratz in a three-set thriller, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

Wyoming Area’s depth prevailed with a trip to Kirby Park on the line, rallying to beat Dallas 3-2 on Thursday in the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis team quarterfinals. The Warriors pulled out the win despite dropping the top two singles matches.

The teams of Erica Gilligan and Selena Nova, and Natalie Leibman and Lily Kasa swept the doubles points for Wyoming Area. Sarah Willison’s singles win ended up being the clincher for the Warriors.

Cat Finn and Mahi Dohl each won in singles for Dallas.

Wyoming Area will take on Scranton Prep in the Class 2A semis on Tuesday at Kirby Park.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Top-seeded Crestwood punched its ticket to the Class 3A semifinals with a win over Pittston Area.

Hannah Ziegler and Ella Richards won in singles action for the Comets. The teams of Paicey Clower and Darin Khuseyn, and Kendall Petrosky and Lucy Malia added doubles wins.

Gabby Gorzkowski earned the lone point for Pittston Area, fighting for a three-set win in singles.

Crestwood will take on Wallenpaupack at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Class 3A district semifinals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 1

The Patriots scored three unanswered goals to put away Hanover Area.

Maddie Karp, Angie Stuccio and Karinne Podwika each scored for Pittston Area, who briefly trailed 1-0 before taking the lead in the second quarter.

Lily Matthew had the lone goal for Hanover Area. Ava Malacarne made 22 saves for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 6, Berwick 1

Six different Spartans scored in a Wyoming Valley West win over Berwick.

Emma Moses, Lola Wojciechowski, Nora Keating, Renny Riviello, Madison Warnack and Abby Singer scored a goal apiece.

Kaylie Fraind scored the lone goal for Berwick. Ashlyn Klahold made 17 saves for the Bulldogs.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Jordan Prushinski scored twice in the second half to help the Wolfpack pull away for the victory.

Eryka Serafins and Angelena Mendola got the scoring started for Wilkes-Barre Area. Kelcey Podwika tallied late in the first half for the Patriots to make it 2-1 at the break.

Crestwood 11, Hazleton Area 0

Sarah Kondraski figured in on nine goals, scoring five and setting up four for the Comets. Jordan Andrews followed with three goals and three assists.

Ella Brady, Mattie Divers and Tristyn Divers rounded out the scoring.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 5, Tunkhannock 0

Matt Swartz scored four straight goals to open the game to lead the Blue Knights. Brian Leahy added a goal and Owen Stratanski finished with two assists.

Cash Hanson-Richart came up with six saves for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Area 2

The Patriots battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to earn a 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9 win over the rival Warriors.

Leading Wyoming Area were Kenzie Galenty (27 digs, 3 aces, 1 kills), Taylor Gashi (21 digs, 14 kills, 5 aces), Allison Layland (15 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill), Gianna Colarusso (13 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist), Ava Boyle (13 assists, 3 digs), Kaia Brown (10 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills) and Sara Pealer (10 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs).

Holy Redeemer 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Bella Boylan had 16 kills in a Holy Redeemer sweep of Wilkes-Barre Area. Set scores were 25-15, 27-25 and 25-16 all in favor of the Royals.

Megan Albrecht had 22 assists for Holy Redeemer. Gillian Parsons had four kills, and Gracie Griffin had 10 points.

COLLEGES

MEN’S GOLF

Misericordia 346, King’s 364

Brett Herman shot a 79 to earn medalist honors for Misericordia in a win over King’s on Thursday.

King’s senior JP Gilroy turned in the best score for the Monarchs, shooting an 84.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, Marywood 0

Set scores were 25-11, 25-16 and 25-9 as King’s swept away Marywood for head coach Bernie Kachinko’s 600th career victory.

Kathy Shepherd had six kills, and Bella Salvia added five kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 2

Singles — 1. Cat Finn (DAL) def. Emma Kratz 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mahi Dohl (DAL) def. Molly Kratz 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; 3. Sarah Willison (WA) def. Fiona Johnson-Fallon 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Erica Gilligan/Selena Nova (WA) def. Lily Milazzo/Cassie Alaimo 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Natalie Leibman/Lily Kasa (WA) def. Lena Rogala/Abby Worth 6-1, 6-2.

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 1

Singles — 1. Hannah Ziegler (CRE) def. Ayla Krieger 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gabby Gorzkowski (PA) def. Camerone Carlos 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Ella Richards (CRE) def. Ella Swan 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Paicey Clower/Darin Khuseyn (CRE) def. Sophia Montagna/Emily Hannon 7-5, 6-0; 2. Kendall Petrosky/Lucy Malia (CRE) def. Brooke Albertelli/Maggie Philbin 6-0, 6-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 1

First Quarter — 1. HAN Lily Matthew (Kendra Fisher), 7:56; 2. PA Maddie Karp, 4:21. Second Quarter — 1. PA Angie Stuccio, 5:42; 2. PA Karinne Podwika, 1:16.

Shots — PA 25, HAN 4. Saves — PA 5 (Karli Podwika), HAN 22 (Ava Malacarne). Corners — PA 12, HAN 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 6, Berwick 1

First Half — 1. WVW Emma Moses (Jules Heffron), 38:32; 2. WVW Lola Wojciechowski (Meghan Singer), 13:40; 3. WVW Nora Keating (M. Singer), 10:21; 4. WVW Renny Riviello (Madison Warnack), 8:33; 5. WVW Warnack (Wojciechowski), 5:02. Second Half — 1. BER Kaylie Fraind, 30:22; 2. WVW Abby Singer, 19:59.

Shots — WVW 26, BER 4. Saves — WVW 4 (Lily Shymanski, Grace Lopez), BER 17 (Ashlyn Klahold). Corners — WVW 5, BER 0.