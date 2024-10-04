Just two weeks into the football season, Hazleton Area was winless and at the bottom of the District 2/4 Class 6A standings.
The situation is quite different for the Cougars as they head into a road game at Crestwood at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hazleton Area (2-0 Div. 1, 4-2 overall) has won four in a row to catapult to the top of the D2/4-6A standings and into a tie with Dallas atop Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.
“We’re just trying to get better each week and trying to stay competitive,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said.
The four-game winning streak, longest in the WVC, comes with a side note. The first three victories came against opponents a combined 1-17 with very limited offenses. Last Friday’s 26-0 victory over two-win Wilkes-Barre Area, a team with some of the best skill guys in the WVC, was impressive.
The Cougars held WBA without a first down until late in the game in posting their first shutout in 17 games. WBA came into the game averaging 351.8 yards per game, but managed 45. Quarterback Austin Wilson and running back Ashton Karlick each rushed for over 100 yards and all four touchdowns.
“We played an extremely talented Wilkes-Barre team on Friday night,” Buchman said. “I thought our guys rose to the challenge. I was really proud how we came out and responded to the challenge.
“I told our guys it’s one game and our schedule doesn’t allow us to get too excited about past performances because we now turn our attention to an extremely talented and very good Crestwood team coming up Friday night.”
Crestwood (1-0 Div. 1, 3-3) didn’t start its season ideally. The Comets lost three of their first four games and were near at the bottom of the D2-4A standings. (Those losses were against opponents who are a combined 16-2).
Crestwood also lost Jaden Shedlock, the best running quarterback in the WVC, for the season in a 21-0 loss to Western Wayne in Week 4. The Comets, though, have won two in a row and worked their way to third in a race for four D2-4A playoff spots.
Sophomore Jack Rodgers has been the quarterback in the past two wins. Rodgers, who took over late last season when Shedlock suffered a season-ending injury, is 6-of-7 for 141 yards and two touchdowns in those games.
Crestwood also threw an interesting wrinkle into the single-wing offense in last Friday’s 21-14 victory over Pittston Area. Tight end Lincoln Bibla — a 6-foot-1, 220 pound senior — ran 12 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Bibla had just two carries in the first five games and nine total for his career. Sophomore Jake Jeckell has been the main ball carrier with 64 rushes for 248 yards.
Hazleton Area already knows it will be playing Week 11 as all four D2/4-6A teams make districts. The Cougars’ task now is to land one of the top-two seeds to get at least one home game. Crestwood holds third place in D2-3A over Wallenpaupack (3-3) by 0.001032 in the power rankings to determine seeding.