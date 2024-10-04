🔊 Listen to this

Just two weeks into the football season, Hazleton Area was winless and at the bottom of the District 2/4 Class 6A standings.

The situation is quite different for the Cougars as they head into a road game at Crestwood at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hazleton Area (2-0 Div. 1, 4-2 overall) has won four in a row to catapult to the top of the D2/4-6A standings and into a tie with Dallas atop Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“We’re just trying to get better each week and trying to stay competitive,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said.

The four-game winning streak, longest in the WVC, comes with a side note. The first three victories came against opponents a combined 1-17 with very limited offenses. Last Friday’s 26-0 victory over two-win Wilkes-Barre Area, a team with some of the best skill guys in the WVC, was impressive.

The Cougars held WBA without a first down until late in the game in posting their first shutout in 17 games. WBA came into the game averaging 351.8 yards per game, but managed 45. Quarterback Austin Wilson and running back Ashton Karlick each rushed for over 100 yards and all four touchdowns.

“We played an extremely talented Wilkes-Barre team on Friday night,” Buchman said. “I thought our guys rose to the challenge. I was really proud how we came out and responded to the challenge.

“I told our guys it’s one game and our schedule doesn’t allow us to get too excited about past performances because we now turn our attention to an extremely talented and very good Crestwood team coming up Friday night.”

Crestwood (1-0 Div. 1, 3-3) didn’t start its season ideally. The Comets lost three of their first four games and were near at the bottom of the D2-4A standings. (Those losses were against opponents who are a combined 16-2).

Crestwood also lost Jaden Shedlock, the best running quarterback in the WVC, for the season in a 21-0 loss to Western Wayne in Week 4. The Comets, though, have won two in a row and worked their way to third in a race for four D2-4A playoff spots.

Sophomore Jack Rodgers has been the quarterback in the past two wins. Rodgers, who took over late last season when Shedlock suffered a season-ending injury, is 6-of-7 for 141 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

Crestwood also threw an interesting wrinkle into the single-wing offense in last Friday’s 21-14 victory over Pittston Area. Tight end Lincoln Bibla — a 6-foot-1, 220 pound senior — ran 12 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Bibla had just two carries in the first five games and nine total for his career. Sophomore Jake Jeckell has been the main ball carrier with 64 rushes for 248 yards.

Hazleton Area already knows it will be playing Week 11 as all four D2/4-6A teams make districts. The Cougars’ task now is to land one of the top-two seeds to get at least one home game. Crestwood holds third place in D2-3A over Wallenpaupack (3-3) by 0.001032 in the power rankings to determine seeding.

WEEK 7 AT A GLANCE

Dallas (3-3) at Wyoming Valley West (0-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (80-35), 10th year; Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-15) 2nd year

Last Meeting: Dallas 45-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Valley West 41-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Valley West 17-16

Scouting Dallas: After using a strong running game to post consecutive victories, Dallas turned to the pass in a 45-28 over North Pocono. QB Brady Zapoticky threw for 217 yards and TDs to Nate Malarkey and Gavin Lewis, who also had a pick-6. The defense had three turnovers, including Malarkey’s third interception of the season. Special teams also scored on a blocked punt recovery by Sam Kelley.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans managed just 77 yards of offense in a 42-6 loss to Executive Education out of Allentown. They finished under 100 yards rushing for a fifth time. The defense surrendered a season-high 477 yards. Opponents have been able to run on Valley West, which has given up over 200 yards on the ground in five games. Stopping a versatile attack like Dallas will be the biggest challenge of the season thus far.

Bottom Line: Dallas makes it four in a row.

Hazleton Area (4-2) at Crestwood (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (26-20), 5th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (39-25), 6th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 28-21 in 2023

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 36-0 in 2008

All-Time Series: Crestwood 8-6

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars shut out Wilkes-Barre Area 26-0 to leapfrog Williamsport to the top spot in the D2/4-6A standings. The defense was outstanding in pitching its first shutout in 17 games, holding WBA without a first down until late in the game. The offense used the running of QB Austin Wilson and RB Ashton Karlick to control time of possession. Karlick had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets used a late score to defeat Pittston Area 21-14 for their second consecutive win. Lincoln Bibla, a tight end who had two carries coming into the game, ran 12 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. New starting QB Jack Rodgers had a TD pass. The defense allowed just 96 yards and a touchdown, with the other score on a kickoff return. Kick coverage was also a little shaky a week earlier vs. Nanticoke Area.

Bottom Line: A very difficult game to figure out.

Holy Redeemer (0-6) at Montrose (0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-44), 6th year; George Petrak (0-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Montrose 40-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Redeemer 31-0 in 2021

All-Time Series: Redeemer 2-1

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals scored late in a 34-10 loss to rival Holy Cross. They were down 34-0 in the third quarter, with a missed extra point preventing the mercy rule once again. Turnovers, sacks and way too many penalties hampered Redeemer all night. So did a lack of a running game, which has been an annual problem. QB Brady McDermott threw for 142 yards.

Scouting Montrose: Montrose had a strong program in the 1990s, posting three 10-win seasons and a nine-win season in 1998. But since a 21-20 playoff loss to Wyoming Area in 1998, the program began a slide that now has it playing a seven-game independent schedule. Lack of players has been a big culprit recently. The Meteors have been outscored 232-38. RB Jamier Robinson is a running threat, but there isn’t much of a passing game.

Bottom Line: Best chance for either team to pick up a win.

Nanticoke Area (1-5) at Berwick (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (1-4), 1st year; Nanticoke Area coaching staff

Last Meeting: Berwick 41-7 in 1988

First Meeting: Berwick 52-7 in 1972

All-Time Series: Berwick 4-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans gave up two touchdowns in the final 6:19 in a 35-7 loss to Lake-Lehman. RB Treston Allen rushed for a career-high 135 yards, but 68 came on a touchdown run. The offense has scored three touchdowns all season, all on the ground by Allen. The defense did a solid job on the ground, but allowed a season-high 178 yards through the air.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs lost 42-20 to Wyoming Area where a couple late touchdowns made the final score look closer than it was. They trailed 14-6 at halftime before surrendering four consecutive touchdowns. The offense rushed for 220 yards, but 111 came on two TD runs. Still, the unit has played better over the last three games.

Bottom Line: A Berwick win will most likely mean a spot in the D2-3A playoffs.

Pittston Area (2-4) at Wilkes-Barre Area (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (2-4), 1st year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (99-102) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall

Last Meeting: WBA 35-21 in 2021

First Meeting: WBA 35-21 in 2021

All-Time Series: WBA 1-0

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots suffered their second consecutive tough loss, falling to Crestwood 21-14. Crestwood scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over three minutes remaining. The running game produced a season-low 25 yards. Lucas Lopresto returned a kickoff for a TD for second time and caught his sixth touchdown pass. Appear destined for the third seed in the D2-5A playoffs.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack were shut out for only the third time in their six-year history in a 26-0 loss to Hazleton Area. The offense which has been above average this season couldn’t manage a 100 yards and didn’t get a first down until late in the game. The defense allowed two Cougars to rush for over 100 yards each. Dallas did the same two weeks prior, so the run defense has been a concern recently.

Bottom Line: Only one team can break out of its mini-slump, just not sure which one will.

Tunkhannock (2-4) at Lake-Lehman (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (87-45), 2nd year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (91-70) 15th year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 13-12 in 2023

First Meeting: Lehman 8-6 in 1982

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 10-9

Scouting Tunkhannock: After scoreless first quarter, Tunkhannock overwhelmed winless Hanover Area 43-0. Andrew Lupinski ran for 117 yards and three TDs – both career highs. The defense scored twice, on a safety and fumble recovery by DL James Thomas, and recorded six sacks The Tigers haven’t defeated an opponent which finished at least .500 in the regular season since 2009 and Lehman appears destine for at least five victories.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights defeated Nanticoke Area 35-7, but didn’t wrap up the win until the latter part of the fourth quarter. QB Hayden Evans threw a career-high three touchdown passes, with all going to WR Chris Sholtis. Take away a 68-yard run by Nanticoke Area, and the run defense gave up just 2.7 yards per carry on 40 other rushes. A victory here probably means finishing the regular season with a winning record.

Bottom Line: A Tunkhannock win would be an upset, but a mild one.

Wyoming Area (5-1) vs. Hanover Area (0-6)

7 p.m. Friday

at Nanticoke Area HS

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (109-64) 16th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (4-23), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 47-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 25-13 in 1966

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 33-9

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors pulled away from Berwick with three third-quarter touchdowns in a 42-20 win. They were up 42-6 with nine minutes to play. The ground game was once again in top form as WVC rushing leader Lidge Kellum had 219 yards and four TDs. Wyoming Area is averaging a league-high 264 yards per game and now faces a Hanover Area team which has trouble stopping the run.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes hung with Tunkhannock for a quarter before the Tigers overwhelmed them on the ground for a 43-0 victory. QB Logan Richardson left the game with an injury on the final play of the third quarter. RB Malique Campbell demonstrated some hard, determined running on the way to 82 yards on 12 carries, but Hanover Area finished with a net of 11 yards on offense because of six sacks allowed.