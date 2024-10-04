🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 girls tennis team championships continued on Friday with top-seeded Wyoming Seminary earning a 4-0 victory over Montrose in a Class 2A quarterfinal match.

Addison Priebe and Elisabeth Moules each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play to pace the Blue Knights.

In doubles action, Lizzie Weaver and Cecilia Pons won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 while the No. 2 match went to Jophie Li and Kimi Li 6-1, 6-2. Play was halted in the first singles match.

District play continues with semifinals and finals action on Tuesday at Kirby Park. A full day of action begins at 11 a.m. with the Class 3A semifinals with Crestwood facing Wallenpaupack and Abington Heights facing Delaware Valley.

Class 2A will follow at 12:30 p.m with semifinal matchups between Wyoming Seminary and Tunkhannock as well as Scranton Prep vs. Wyoming Area.

The championship matches for 3A and 2A are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

Ava Musinski and Emily Kostik scored in the opening 6:03 of the game and the Warriors made the lead stand up from there, holding off the Tigers.

Tunkhannock managed to pull within one before halftime on a goal by Addisyn Waterman, but that would be all the scoring for the night.

Abby Francis made two saves for the win. Piper Robinson kept the Tigers in the game with 14 saves.

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Seminary 0

Avery Kozerski finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Royals. Elyse Kunec added two goals herself while Isabel Sikora, Emily Werner and Lia Limongelli each scored one.

Jane Gillespie finished with three assists.

Nanticoke Area 5, Hanover Area 1

Natalee Atkins scored twice and added an assist while Ella Alles had a goal and two assists to lead the Trojans.

Lucy McGovern and Ailey Clisham and added goals in the win. Lillian Larson and Penelope Serrano combined for six saves in the shutout.

McKenzie Bannon scored for the Hawkeyes.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 2, Central Mountain 2

Julian Cartwright and Oier De La Cruz each scored for the Cougars in a non-conference tie.

Cartwright converted a penalty kick to give Hazleton Area a 1-0 lead at halftime. But Central Mountain also scored on a penalty in the rally to force overtime.

Hazleton Area got eight saves from Gus Canizares in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock`1`0 — 1

Wyoming Area`2`0 — 2

First half — 1. WA, Ava Musinski (Jailynn Park), 4th minute; 2. WA, Emily Kostik (Alana Zdaniewicz), 7th. Second half — 3. TUN, Addisyn Waterman (Natalie Bokavage), 74th.

Shots — TUN 3; WA 17. Saves — TUN 14 (Piper Robinson); WA 2 (Abby Francis). Corners — TUN 1; WA 15.

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`5`2 — 7

First half — 1. HR, Isabel Sikora (Lia Limongelli), 2nd minute; 2. HR, Emily Werner (Jane Gillespie), 10th; 3. HR, Elyse Kunec (Avery Kozerski), 11th; 4. HR, Kozerski (Sikora), 15th; 5. HR, Kozerski (Annalie Werner), 16th. Second half — 6. HR, Limongelli (Gillespie), 61st; 7. HR, Kunec (Gillespie), 67th.

Shots — WS 3; HR 19. Saves — WS 12; HR 3. Corners — WS 1; HR 8.

Nanticoke Area 5, Hanover Area 1

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Nanticoke Area`2`3 — 5

First half — 1. NAN, Lucy McGovern (Natalee Atkins), 5th minute; 2. NAN, Ailey Clisham (Ella Alles), 39th. Second half — 3. NAN, Atkins (Alles), 48th; 4. NAN, Atkins (Lillian Larson), 60th; 5. HAN, McKenzie Bannon (PK), 69th; 7. NAN, Alles (Ella Demellier), 72nd.

Shots — HAN 7; NAN 18. Saves — HAN 10 (Caitlyn Vigorito); NAN 6 (Lillian Larson, Penelope Serrano). Corners — HAN 0; NAN 6.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 2, Central Mountain 2

Hazleton Area`1`1`0`0 — 2

Central Mountain`0`2`0`0 — 2

First half — 1. HAZ, Julian Cartwright (PK). Second half — 2. HAZ, Oier De La Cruz (Otoniel Romero); 3. CM, Cole Cooper (PK); 4. CM, Aden Dupert.

Shots — HAZ 8; CM 10. Saves — HAZ 8 (Gus Canizares); CM 6 (Jaggar Pardone). Corners — HAZ 1; CM 4.