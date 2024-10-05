🔊 Listen to this

Ty’Meere Wilkerson has given Berwick’s offense a spark after an 0-4 start to the season.

On Friday night, he needed just one snap to make a major impact for the Bulldogs.

Wilkerson ripped off a 37-yard touchdown run on the Dawgs’ first offensive play and proceeded to score three times in the first half of Berwick’s 41-0 win over Nanticoke Area at Crispin Field.

Coming into the game averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, Wilkerson has quickly taken over as Berwick’s leading rusher. That included a 70-yard score later in the first quarter against the Trojans.

After scoring just 24 points in the first four weeks of the season, Berwick (2-5) has put up 109 over the last three games.

Also contributing to the improvement has been Billy Hanson, who threw touchdowns to Skylar Nevel and Julian Howie to put Berwick up 35-0 at halftime.

Ashton Smith found the end zone to close out the scoring.

Berwick heads on the road to face Williamsport next Friday. Nanticoke Area (1-6) will host Honesdale.

Montrose 13, Holy Redeemer 0

The Meteors won a matchup of schools looking to build up their programs, blanking the Royals for their first win of the season.

Redeemer’s last win came in Week 9 in 2022 against Montrose, but the Royals, who are playing this season as an independent, couldn’t repeat the feat and fell to 0-7. They will host Montgomery next Saturday.