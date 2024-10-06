🔊 Listen to this

Alex Verdugo’s single into left field broke a seventh-inning tie, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the New York Yankees survived a topsy-turvy ALDS Game 1 to defeat the Kansas City Royals x-x on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

In a game that already had four lead changes, Verdugo’s base knock led to the fifth and final lead change of the night, putting the Yankees back in front for good.

Chisholm led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single into right field, and survived a video review to safely steal second on an Anthony Volpe strikeout.

Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t move Chisholm over, whiffing on a breaking ball for the second out, but Verdugo got the job done with his second hit of the evening, Chisholm beating the throw home and Verdugo taking second after a mishandle by Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

The relief trio of Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to hold down the fort.

Holmes was credited with the win, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings after entering the game with one out in the sixth. Kahnle got the first two outs in the eighth, and Weaver got the final four outs to record the save, striking out Bobby Witt Jr. and getting Vinnie Pasquantino to ground out to end the game.

The Royals struck first in the top of the second, taking a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Tommy Pham sacrifice fly. The Yankees would take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third as Gleyber Torres lifted one out to right field just over Yankee Stadium’s short porch for a two-run homer.

MJ Melendez launched a two-run shot of his own in the next half inning off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to put Kansas City back in front.

Cole pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits, walking two and striking out four. The fifth Royals run was charged to reliever Tim Hill, who started the sixth inning for the Yankees before giving way to Holmes.

The Yankees used some patient plate appearances to pull back ahead in the fifth, with Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe each drawing bases-loaded walks to scratch across two more runs.

Wells would add another RBI to his total in the bottom of the sixth inning, scorching a single to drive in Verdugo and tie the game 5-5 after the Royals had retaken the lead in the top half.

The loss was charged to Royals reliever Michael Lorenzen, one of five Kansas City relievers used in Saturday night’s game. Starter Michael Wacha was only able to throw four innings, allowing three earned runs.

It was a mixed bag for the Yankees’ pair of superstars in the middle of the order: Juan Soto had a 3-for-5 night at the plate, while Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, reaching base once on a walk and coming around to score.

The Yankees will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. on TBS. Carlos Rodon will draw the start for the Yankees, while Cole Ragans is expected to get the ball for the Royals.