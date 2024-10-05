🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman used three second-half goals to pull away for a 5-1 victory over Wyoming Valley West in Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer Saturday.

Kinley Purdy scored two consecutive goals in the second half, with the first assisted by Brynleigh Bennett, to increase Lehman’s advantage to 4-1. Purdy also scored in the first half. Ashley Hudak finished up the scoring with her second goal of the game. Betsy Digiovanni assisted. Ava Blazes had two assists. Keeper Kathryn Morgan had 18 saves.

Valley West’ Lola Wojciechowski scored off an assist by Izzy Carrozza.

Wyalusing 2, Tunkhannock 0

Wyalusing held Tunkhannock without a shot in a non-conference victory.

Addisyn Bly scored early in the second half for the Rams. Chloe Bennett added the other goal about eight minutes later.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI Prep 6, Weatherly 3

Consecutive goals by Nick Pantages, Andrew Pedri and Hasan Arain allowed MMI Prep to pull away in the second half. Tommy Horvat opened the scoring to start the final 40 minutes.

Angel Reymunde and Alex Composto scored in the first half for the Preppers and assisted goals in the second half.

Corbin Wagner and Trent Higgins scored for Weatherly.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 2, Easton 1 OT

Alyse Wanchisen scored off an assist from Ava McConnell as Crestwood defeated visiting Easton in overtime.

McConnell tied the score with an unassisted goal as time expired in the third quarter. Crestwood goalie Madi Geiger kept Easton off the board after the first period.

Lake-Lehman 5, Dallas 0

Kate Hynick scored two goals as Lake-Lehman defeated rival Dallas.

Gracie James and Sage Morgan each added a goal and assist for the Black Knights. Bella Decesaris also scored, while Avery Jacob had two assists and Olivia Oliver had one. The defense limited Dallas to one shot.

Hazleton Area 12, Tunkhannock 0

Bella Boyle scored seven goals and Faith Russo and Kylie Sisock had two each in the Cougars’ victory on Friday night.

Gabby Bredbenner also scored and had five assists.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marian Catholic 3, Hazleton Area 2

Hazleton Area battled back from losses in the first two games, but Marian Catholic won 17-15 in the fifth set for the win.

Marian won 25-21 and 25-19, but Hazleton Area followed with wins of 25-22 and 25-15.

Top players for Hazleton Area were Ava Dorneman (9 service points, 7 digs, 44 assists, 2 kills, 1 block), Kali Eberts (16 kills, 10 digs, 9 service points, 4 aces) and Mia Galbiatti (11 kills, 2 assists, 4 blocks, 21 digs, 1 ace, 6 service points).

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 1, Lebanon Valley 1

The Cougars opened up MAC Freedom play with a draw at Lebanon Valley.

Shane Macko scored his first career goal for Misericordia, assisted by Drew Weaver.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 5, Lebanon Valley 1

Julia Beck scored twice to lead No. 5 Misericordia to a win over Lebanon Valley.

Emma Sweitzer, Alyssa Steenback and Haleigh Wintersteen scored a goal each.

Arcadia 2, King’s 0

The Monarchs were shut out in their MAC Freedom opener on Saturday afternoon.

Devin Schmitt and Steven Warren scored for Arcadia.

FIELD HOCKEY

King’s 1, Manhattanville 0

The Monarchs improved to 3-7 with a road win at Manhattanville.

Davina Krappa scored the lone goal of game to give King’s the win.

York 3, Misericordia 0

The nationally-ranked Spartans shut out Misericordia. Sarah Bogina made four saves in goal for the Cougars in the loss.

MEN’S TENNIS

York 6, King’s 1

King’s suffered its first loss of the season at home against York.

Patrick Pech picked up a victory at No. 1 singles for the Monarchs.

Susquehanna 6, Misericordia 1

Eli Harding and Hunter Wesolowski picked up Misericordia’s lone point in doubles as the Cougars were toppled by Susquehanna.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

York 4, King’s 3

A hard-fought match went the way of the visiting Spartans, dropping King’s to 0-2.

Hailey D’Amato won in singles for the Monarchs, who also benefited from a couple York forfeits to gain points.

Misericordia 6, Susquehanna 1

The Cougars cruised to a victory at Susquehanna.

Brianna Pizzano, Lydia Barbour, Erin Cridge, Isabella Aniska and Samantha Wallitsch were all double-winners for the Cougars.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia sweeps tri-match

The Cougars rallied to beat Mount Aloysius in four sets before sweeping Mount Saint Mary in the nightcap.

Jenna Schuda had 36 assists and 16 digs in the opener, and added 31 assists in the team’s second win.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Susquehanna 348, Misericordia 382

Jordyn Ruane finished tied for first with am 81, but Misericordia fell at Susquehanna.

Olivia Voll finished in fifth place with a 91.

CROSS COUNTRY

Misericordia men, women compete at Paul Short Memorial

Both the men’s and women’s team finished in 24th place in the Paul Short Memorial at Lehigh University.

Bri Wagner led the Misericordia women with a 43rd-place finish. For the men, Trey Rhinehart was the top finisher in 105th place out of 373 runners.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Wyo. Valley West 1

Lake-Lehman`2`3 — 5

Wyoming Valley West`1`0 — 1

First Half: 1. LL, Ashley Hudak (Ava Blazes) 28:30; 2. LL, Kinley Purdy (Ava Blazes) 21:21; 3. WVW, Lola Wojciechowski(assist: Izzy Carrozza) 17:54; Second Half: 4. LL, Purdy (Brynleigh Bennett) 16:10; 5. LL, Kinley Purdy 11:48; 6. LL, Ashley Hudak (Betsy Digiovanni) 3:27.

Shots: LL 14, WVW 20. Saves: LL 18 (Kathryn Morgan), WVW 7 (Lily Shymanski). Corners: LL 0, WVW 6.

Wyalusing 2, Tunkhannock 0

Wyalusing`0`2 — 2

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

Second Half: 1. WYA, Addisyn Bly 37:40; 2. WYA, Chloe Bennett 29:30.

Shots: WYA 8, TUN 0. Saves: WYA 0, TUN 8. Corners: WYA 1, TUN 3

BOYS SOCCER

MMI Prep 6, Weatherly 3

Weatherly`1`2 — 3

MMI Prep`2`4 — 6

First Half: 1. MMI, Angel Reymunde (Andrew Pedri) 39:13; 2. WEA, Crobin Wagner 31:59; 3. MMI, Alex Composto 21:56; Second Half: 4. MMI, Tommy Horvat 38:53; 5. WEA, Trent Higgins 34:08; 6. MMI, Nick Pantages 33:26; 7. MMI, Pedri (Reymunde) 24:39; 8. MMI, Hasan Arain (Composto) 23:46; 9. WEA, own goal 6:48.

Shots: WEA 6, MMI 28. Saves: WEA 22 (Michael Davies), MMI 4 (Ben Drobnock 3/Jared Santana 1). Corners: WEA 4, MMI 6.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 2, Easton 1 OT

Easton`1`0`0`0`0 — 1

Crestwood`0`0`1`0`1 — 2

First: 1. EAS, Zoe Angelinas 8:27; 2. CRE, Ava McConnell 0:00; Overtime: 3. CRE, Alysa Wanchisen (McConnell) 7:02.

Shots: EAS 5, CRE 14. Saves: EAS 11 (Liv Hervla), CRE 4 (Madi Geiger). Corners: EAS 4, CRE 6.

Lake-Lehman 5, Dallas 0

Lake-Lehman`1`2`1`1 — 5

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

First: 1. LL, Kate Hynick (Avery Jacob) 1:48; Second: 2. LL, Gracie James (Sage Morgan) 10:07; 3. LL, Morgan (Olivia Oliver) 2:35; Third: 4. LL, Bella Decesaris (James) 7:47; Fourth: 5. LL, Hynick (Jacob) 0:53.

Shots: LL 32, DAL 1. Saves: LL 1 (Ruby Sorber), DAL 25 (Davyn Bonvie). Corners: LL 11, DAL 1.

Hazleton Area 12, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`4`4`1`3 — 12

First: 1. HA, Bella Boyle (Gabby Bredbenner) 11:53; 2. HA, Boyle (Bredbenner) 7:28; 3. HA, Boyle (Addy Bobrowski) 3:37; 4. HA, Faith Russo (Bredbenner) 0:53; Second: 5. HA, Russo (Boyle) 10:50; 6. HA, Boyle 6:47; 7. HA, Boyle (Bredbenner) 2:40; 8. HA, Kylie Sisock (Bredbenner) 0:00; Third: 9, HA, Bredbenner (Boyle) 8:08; Fourth: 10. HA, Sisock (Boyle) 9:01; 11. HA, Boyle (Bobrowski) 6:05; 12. HA, Bella Boyle (Bobrowski) 5:25.

Shots: TUN 2, HA 26. Saves: TUN 13 (Lillian Montrose), HA 2 (Gretchen Darr). Corners: TUN 2, HA 7.