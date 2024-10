🔊 Listen to this

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper follow through after hitting a two-run home run against New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a two-week odyssey for the New York Mets that would’ve put even Homer on pins and needles at the edge of his seat.

Big Apple to Atlanta. Consecutive rainouts caused by Hurricane Helene. Fly north to Milwaukee for the weekend.

Back down to Atlanta for one day and a makeup doubleheader. Back up to Milwaukee for the Wild Card Series. East to Philadelphia for two more playoff games.

And now — finally — back home at Citi Field for a pivotal Game 3 against the rival Phillies on Tuesday in a best-of-five NL Division Series that’s tied 1-all.

“Feels like we’ve been on the road forever,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Along the way: Five crucial wins, three thrilling comebacks, two champagne celebrations — and 3,566 miles round trip.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said he’d never experienced a road trip that intense.

“Incredible. I think you could write a book. You could make a movie,” Mendoza said Monday.

When the Mets left town Sept. 22 following a Sunday night victory over Philadelphia, their stated goal was to wrap up a National League wild card and last long enough in the postseason to play in Queens again this year.

No easy task, they certainly knew. And with all the emotional highs they’ve enjoyed lately, it’s easy to forget the Mets are just 5-6 overall since their last home game.

But here they are.

“We’ve had to go through a lot of things just to get here,” said left-hander Sean Manaea, scheduled to start Game 3 against Aaron Nola.

“We just keep believing, and we’re here. All we have to do is get our foot in the door and let’s see what happens. We’re at that point. It’s been a crazy ride.”

Manaea’s voice was scratchy — he said probably the result of his reaction to Pete Alonso’s go-ahead homer in the ninth inning Thursday night at Milwaukee that saved New York’s season in the Wild Card Series clincher.

The Mets rallied late again to win their NLDS opener Saturday, only to see NL East champion Philadelphia turn the tables with a dramatic comeback in Game 2.

“We’ve been on the good side and now on the bad side. Incredible week. But that’s what makes baseball such a beautiful sport,” Mendoza said. “Hopefully we continue to write our own story.”

Now, the Mets get to pack their own ballpark and play in front of a friendly crowd for the first time this October.

“I expect it to be crazy,” Manaea said. “This place can definitely be rocking. The last couple of games we had here were pretty amazing.

“We’ve all been talking about what this place is going to be like,” he added. “There’s definitely a sense of rejuvenation. The road can be crazy, but I’m looking forward to feeding off that energy.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA) has made a whopping 28 career starts against the Mets, going 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA — including 6-6 with a 3.28 mark in 14 outings at Citi Field.

“Pretty cool place to pitch,” he said. “I feel like I’ve had some good games and bad games here. I just always thought it was a beautiful ballpark. I always liked coming here.”

The right-hander threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks May 14 in Queens, but New York tagged him for six runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings during an 11-3 loss in Philadelphia on Sept. 13.

“I feel like I’ve thrown just about everything to a lot of them,” Nola said. “They’ve seen all my pitches, they’ve seen what I have, and I’ve seen what they have. It’s all about executing as best as possible against them, throwing the right pitch at the right time and really just trying to get them out any way possible.”