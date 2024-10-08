🔊 Listen to this

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón reacts as he walks off the field during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge watches his fly ball as he heads down the baseline during the third inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York.

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with Yuli Gurriel (18) after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez homered leading off the fourth inning to spark a four-run rally against Carlos Rodón, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday night to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

Four relievers held New York in check after an inconsistent Cole Ragans lasted four innings. Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson and Maikel Garcia singled in runs for the Royals.

Garcia, moved up from ninth to first in Kansas City’s batting order, had four hits.

Game 3 in the best-of-five playoff is Wednesday night at Kansas City, the Royals’ first postseason home game since the 2015 World Series.

Yankees star Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 with an infield single and is 1 for 7 with four strikeouts in the series. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., expected to finish second to Judge in AL MVP voting, was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts, dropping to 0 for 10 in the series.

All four Division Series opened 1-1 for the first time since the round started in 1995.

Giancarlo Stanton put the Yankees ahead with an RBI single in the third, but New York went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and is 3 for 19 in the two games.

Ragans allowed just the one run and three hits, striking out five and walking four. Winning pitcher Angel Zerpa and John Schreiber each followed with a hitless inning before Kris Bubic threw two scoreless innings. Lucas Erceg worked the ninth for his third save this postseason.

Erceg gave up a leadoff homer to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and a two-out single to Jon Berti but retired Gleyber Torres on a grounder to end it with slugger Juan Soto on deck.

Perez, at 34 the only remaining Royals player from their 2015 World Series championship, tied the score when he drove a 2-0 slider into the left-field seats. The nine-time All-Star entered 12 for 26 (.462) with three homers off Rodón, an old AL Central rival when he pitched for the Chicago White Sox.

Yuli Gurriel singled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Pham’s one-out single for a 2-1 lead, prompting cheers from NFL fans at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against New Orleans at Arrowhead Stadium. Pham stole second and scored on a two-out single by Hampson.

Garcia greeted Ian Hamilton with an RBI single that put the Royals ahead 4-1.

Rodón, lined up to pitch a potential Game 5, gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Twenty-four of the 32 home runs he has allowed this season have been solo shots.

Berti draws first pro start at first base

Forced to use backups following Anthony Rizzo’s injury, the New York Yankees started Jon Berti at first base in his professional debut at the position in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City on Monday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also said he picked Clarke Schmidt over Luis Gil to start Game 3 at Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Acquired from Miami just before opening day, Berti hit .273 in 25 games and 66 at-bats for the Yankees this year while playing second, third and left.

“He’s looked outstanding over there,” Boone said, “He’s played a little bit in spring training over the years, but just a really natural infielder and just a person that I have a lot of confidence in.”

Berti’s only spring training game at first was for the final three innings when Miami played Washington on March 25, 2021. He caught the throw from third baseman Joe Dunand on Jordy Mercer’s eighth-inning grounder for his one putout.

With Rizzo sidelined by a pair of fractured fingers, Oswaldo Cabrera started at first in the Yankees’ opening 6-5 win on Saturday, going 1 for 4 with three strikeouts and making several sparkling defensive plays.

Rookie Ben Rice, who played at first while Rizzo was sidelined with a broken right forearm from mid-June through August, was another option on the Yankees roster.

Kansas City started left-hander Cole Ragans in Game 2. Berti hit .259 in 27 at-bats against lefties this year while Cabrera hit .190 (15 for 79) and Rice .135 (5 for 37).

“With obviously Riz going down with a day left in the season, not being ideal, we’re not necessarily in that perfect situation from a first base standpoint,” Boone said. “So going to mix and match over there, and obviously Cabby did a great job I felt like in Game 1. And I kind of have that same confidence with Jon.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (left flexor strain) took a step forward when he played catch Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) makes his first postseason start Wednesday. He was 0-2 with an 11.75 ERA in three relief appearances during the 2022 playoffs. The Royals had not announced their starter.