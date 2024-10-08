🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t believe wide receiver George Pickens is becoming a distraction, even as Pickens’ public displays of dissatisfaction suggest otherwise.

The talented but enigmatic Pickens, who leads the Steelers (3-2) in receptions and yards, played a career-low 34 snaps during Sunday night’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens caught three passes for a season-low 26 yards on seven targets but also spent a significant chunk of the game as a spectator.

Tomlin called the dip in time for the 23-year-old Pickens an example of load management.

“Most players, particularly in today’s game that have specialized skill sets, they play positions like receiver (and) they don’t play every down,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “They don’t play every down because you need them in significant moments. You need them at the back half of the season. You need them in the second half of football games and those weighty downs.”

Maybe, but Pickens didn’t appear to handle the decision particularly well.

Wearing eye black with the phrase “always (expletive) open” written in front of a national television audience, Pickens sat motionless and alone for long stretches while his teammates met with coaches.

At the end of one offensive possession that included quarterback Justin Fields overthrowing him on a crossing pattern, Pickens slammed his helmet so hard coming off the field that it bounced over the bench.

After the game’s final play — a last-gasp series of laterals that went nowhere — Pickens grabbed at the facemask of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who later called Pickens “weak” while heading back to the Dallas locker room.

Pickens declined to speak to reporters after the game and brushed them off again on Monday, retreating to the team’s equipment room during the 45-minute media window.

This isn’t the first time in his career that Pickens has found himself in the middle of a maelstrom because of a perceived lack of effort. He was chastised late last season when cameras caught him opting not to block downfield when teammate Jaylen Warren broke off a long run, a decision Pickens at the time attributed to injury avoidance.

Tomlin has repeatedly backed Pickens publicly, saying in September that he “absolutely” believes Pickens would handle adversity both on and off the field more positively as he enters his third season.

Asked on Tuesday if he still feels that way after a series of perceived missteps were outlined, Tomlin said “in those instances, no, but largely it’s been an improvement in those areas, certainly.”

Perhaps more tellingly, Tomlin reiterated his long-held belief that he has no interest in making whatever issue he might have with a given player fit for public consumption.

“This business between he and I, in terms of his growth and development as a player and as a man, I just don’t think it aids that growth and the development to address it in open settings such as this,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin added that the decision to curb Pickens’ playing time was communicated to him before the Dallas game and that Pickens did not have an issue with it.

The reality is the Steelers need Pickens to be engaged and on the field if they want to have a balanced offense. Production from the receivers behind him on the depth chart — a list that includes Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller — has been modest at best. Pickens’ 23 receptions through five games is more than the combined total from Jefferson, Miller and Calvin Austin III (18).

It didn’t help Pickens that quarterback Justin Fields had perhaps his shakiest performance of the season against Dallas, completing a season-low 55% (15 of 27) of his passes, though he did throw a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a shovel pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth that gave the Steelers the lead with less than five minutes to go.

Fields will likely make his sixth straight start on Sunday against Las Vegas (2-3). Russell Wilson is expected to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since aggravating a calf injury just before the season opener in Atlanta. Fields will practice with the starters on Wednesday, with Wilson working with the backups.

Tomlin, as he has for weeks, declined to get into what he considers a still unnecessary discussion about Wilson reclaiming the starting job he won out of training camp.

“Until Russ gets to a point where we’re comfortable with what we’re looking at, he’s able to execute all schematics, he’s able to put together back-to-back consecutive days and so forth. I just think that’s a hypothetical conversation,” Tomlin said. “We’ll continue to push forward with Justin until those things are legitimate.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh’s outside linebacker depth behind star T.J. Watt will be severely tested in Las Vegas. Alex Highsmith (groin), Nick Herbig (hamstring) and DeMarvin Leal (neck) are all expected to be out. … RBs Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is also out while Jaylen Warren (knee) is doubtful.

MAYE SET TO START

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are planning to give first-round draft pick Drake Maye his first pro start in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak under veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team hasn’t announced the switch. NFL Network first reported Maye’s promotion.

Maye made one previous appearance for New England, coming in at the end of a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets and going 4 for 8 with 22 yards.

Brissett was 79 for 135 with two touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season. He never threw for more than 150 net yards in a game.

The Patriots host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Patriots had no media availability on Tuesday and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation of the switch.

The Patriots have struggled to find a useful quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020 after leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships. They have tried veterans like Cam Newton and draft picks like Mac Jones but have appeared in only one playoff game, a loss.

Three years after selecting Jones 15th overall in the 2021 draft and putting him immediately into the starting lineup, only to give up on him in his third season, the Patriots went back to the draft and picked Maye No. 3 overall.

But with the Patriots struggling in almost every area — including the offensive line — coach Jerod Mayo stuck with Brissett rather than put the rookie out of North Carolina into a hopeless and potentially dangerous situation. For four weeks, Mayo said he was sticking with Brissett.

But his tone shifted Monday when he said, “We have to look at every single unit and every single player and figure out how we use this roster to go out there and win games.”

CARR LIKELY OUT

NEW ORLEANS — The once-surging New Orleans Saints are now slumping and unsure when quarterback Derek Carr will be able to play again following his oblique injury during the club’s third straight loss.

Carr left Monday night’s loss at Kansas City with a left oblique injury, and coach Dennis Allen did not provide any medical updates on Tuesday when he spoke with reporters after analyzing video of New Orleans’ latest setback.

Carr pledged that he’d do everything he could to be ready by this Sunday, but the NFL Network has reported that Carr is expected to miss miss multiple games.

In Carr’s absence, the Saints could start either Jake Haener, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick out of Fresno State, or rookie Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round draft choice out of South Carolina.

Rattler has yet to play a snap in a regular-season game.

Haener has had mop-up duty several times and came in for Carr late in the fourth quarter against Kansas City, completing 2 of 7 passes for 17 yards.

Allen said Haener “did fine,” considering the circumstances.

“He was under duress a lot,” Allen said. “It got to that point in the game where they were kind of cutting loose on the pass rush. I don’t think there were a lot of opportunities for him.”