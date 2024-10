🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Wyoming Area 3-2 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer.

Ashley Hudak scored the tying goal off an assist from Gracie Bucknavage with about 10 minutes left in the second half. Bucknavage scored the game-winner about six minutes later.

Wyoming Area took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Ella Shepulski and Ava Musinski. Lehman sliced the Warriors’ lead in half when Kinley Purdy converted a penalty kick.

Holy Redeemer 4, Tunkhannock 3 OT

Mary Lombardi scored in overtime off Ava Kozerski’s fourth assist of the game as Holy Redeemer edged Tunkhannock.

Redeemer’s Emily Werner opened the scoring, but Tunkhannock’s Addisyn Waterman gave the Tigers a 2-1 halftime lead with a pair of goals.

Redeemer regained the lead in the second half on goals by Elysa Kunec and Isabel Sikora. Waterman, though, scored for a third time to force overtime.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 5, Nanticoke Area 3

Aidan Kaminski scored a goal and assisted three more as Wyoming Valley West downed Nanticoke Area.

Chase Evanofski, Sky Davis, Shane Stettler and Noah Fetko also scored for the Spartans.

Giovanni Huertero scored a goal and an assist for Nanticoke Area. Jeter Cardona and Ethan Ball also scored for the Trojans.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer scored three first-half goals and keeper Tyler Tarnalicki made eight saves as the Royals shut out Wyoming Area.

Ayden Hannigan had a goal and an assists. Zach Schultz and Jordan Mirigliani also scored. Conner Zera had an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 0

Maggie Smith scored two goals and Emily Smith and Caitlyn Mizzer added one each as Dallas defeated Pittston Area.

Mizzer and Callie Davis had assists. Goalie Davyn Bonvie made 14 saves.

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

Maria Cannella scored two goals and Kayla Slater scored the other as Tunkhannock defeated Berwick.

Kali Miller had an assist for Tunkhannock while goalie Hannah Miller made six saves.

Berwick keeper Callie Shultz stopped 10 shots.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 0

Berwick won by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.

Leading Berwick were Grace Robbins (13 kills, 4 digs, 1 block), Julia Rauch (27 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs), Makayla Brown (3 aces, 11 service points, 7 digs), Angie Colone (11 kills) and Zoey Force (14 digs).

Berwick hosts Tunkhannock on Thursday in its “Dig Pink” game where we will be raising funds for Berwick native Kim Nespoli.

Holy Redeemer 3, Delaware Valley 0

The Royals swept Delaware Valley 25-22, 25-19, 26-24.

Top players for Redeemer were Bella Boylan (11 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 6 points), Abby Williams (7 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs, 5 points), Megan Albrecht (22 assists, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs) and Gracie Griffin (17 points, 2 aces, 4 digs).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 2

Lake-Lehman`1`2 — 3

Wyoming Area`2`0 — 2

First Half: 1. WA, Ella Shepulski (Ava Musinski) 14:35; 2. WA, Musinski (Jailynn Park) 8:50; 3. LL, Kinley Purdy (pen kick) 8:27; Second Half: 4. LL, Ashley Hudak (Gracie Bucknavage) 9:25; 5. LL, Bucknavage 3:22.

Shots: LL 17, WA 12. Saves: LL 10 (Kathryn Morgan), WA 14 (Abby Francis). Corners: LL 6, WA 3.

Holy Redeemer 4, Tunkhannock 3 OT

Tunkhannock`1`2`0 — 3

Holy Redeemer`1`2`1 — 4

First Half: 1. HR, Emily Werner (Ava Kozerski) 26:27; 2. TUN, Addisyn Waterman 26:05; 3. TUN, Waterman 4:06; Second Half: 4. HR, Elyse Kunec (Kozerski) 39:11; 5. HR, Isabel Sikora (Kozerski) 26:03; 6. TUN, Waterman 26:03; Overtime: 7. HR, Mary Lombardi 8:08.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyo. Valley West 5, Nanticoke Area 3

Nanticoke Area`2`1 — 3

Wyoming Valley West`3`2 — 5

First Half: 1. WVW, Chase Evanofski (Aidan Kaminski) 7:43; 2. NAN, Jeter Cardona (Giovanni Huertero) 14:30; 3. WVW, Sky Davis (Kaminski), 16:07; 4. WVW, Noah Fetko (Kaminski) 25:30; 5. NAN, Ethan Ball (Cardona) 28:09; Second Half: 6. WVW, Kaminsky 47:14; 7. NAN, Huertero 75:11; 8. WVW, Shane Stettler (Evanofski) 76:28

Shots: NAN 12, WVW 27. Saves: NAN 6 (Derek Miller), WVW 6 (Grayson Ader). Corners: NAN 3, WVW 3.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

First Half: 1. HR, Zach Schultz (Ayden Hannigan) 34:41; 2. HR, Hannigan (Conner Zera) 7:36; 3. HR, Jordan Mirigliani 0:13.

Shots: WA 8, HR 12. Saves: WA 9 (Hayden Laughman), HR 8 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners: WA 2, HR 7.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Dallas`1`0`2`1 — 4

First: 1. DAL, Maggie Smith 0:23; Third: 2. DAL, Emily Smith (Caitlyn Mizzer) 6:49; 3. DAL, M.Smith 6:00; Fourth: 4. DAL, Mizzer (Callie Smith) 1:44.

Shots: PA 16, DAL 12. Saves: PA 8 (Karlie Podwika), DAL 14 (Davyn Bonvie). Corners: PA 10, DAL 9.

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`0`1`1`1 — 3

Second: 1. TUN, Maria Cannella 2:14; Third: 2. TUN, Kayla Slater (Kali Miller) 1:15; Fourth: 3. TUN, Cannella 8:18.

Shots: BER 8, TUN 28. Saves: BER 10 (Callie Shultz), TUN 6 (Hannah Miller). Corners: BER 4, TUN 17.