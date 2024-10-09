🔊 Listen to this

A showdown between two of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s best in girls soccer went the way of Holy Redeemer, with the Royals scoring two second-half goals to topple Wilkes-Barre Area 2-1 on Wednesday.

Isabel Sikora and Avery Kozerski scored the goals for Holy Redeemer. Elyse Kunec added an assist.

Addison Corchado scored Wilkes-Barre Area’s lone goal, assisted by Jordan Prushinski.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Hanover Area 2

Greyson Dieffenbacher put Lake-Lehman ahead for good late on the second half to secure the win.

Hunter Palka and Aiden Gallagher each scored once for the Black Knights, while Andrew Mathes and Aiden Gallagher had an assist each.

Tristan Imam and Alex Hogan scored for Hanover Area.

Dallas 1, Pittston Area 0

Carter Brunn’s second-half goal held up as the winner in a Dallas victory.

Brunn’s goal came with about 10 minutes left in the second half, and was unassisted.

Hazleton Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

John Mendola scored twice in the second half to help Wilkes-Barre Area salvage a tie with Hazleton Area.

Tait Stahovic scored once for Wilkes-Barre Area with Mendola on the assist.

Otoniel Romero, Julian Cartwright and Radames Cordero scored a goal each for Hazleton Area.

MMI Prep 3, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 0

The Preppers won in a shutout over District 11’s Notre Dame High School.

Tommy Horvat, Hasan Arain and Adam Frask scored a goal each for MMI Prep.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 5, Abington Heights 1

Ella Plummer scored twice, and the Blue Knights took down Abington Heights.

Emmy Swartz, Apollonia Bruno and Kylie Romanchick scored a goal each for Sem. Swartz also had three assists.

Keaton Lisk scored the lone goal for Abington Heights.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, MMI Prep 0

It was a dominant performance from the Cougars, winning in a sweep. Set scores were 25-13, 25-2 and 25-5 for Hazleton Area.

Ava Dorneman had 10 aces, 23 assists and 29 service points for Hazleton Area. Mia Galbiatti had five kills and six digs.

Cassidy McDermott had two kills and five service points for MMI Prep.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lake-Lehman goes 4-0

The Black Knights had three of the top five finishers and went 4-0 in a seven-school cluster meet. Stephen Martin finished in second, Tyler Lukavitch in fourth and Spencer Smith took fifth.

Pittston Area finished 2-1 and had the top overall finisher in Caden Boettger. Dallas finished with a 3-1 record.

Tunkhannock went 2-2 and Wilkes-Barre Area went 1-2. Both Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West finished the day 0-3.

Northwest leads cluster

Northwest teammates Oliver Heintzelman and Michael Fritz finished as the top two runners, and the Rangers won all four of their head-to-heads in Wednesday’s cluster meet.

Berwick finished the day 3-1, and Holy Redeemer went 2-1 with Joshua Cackowski and Patrick Smith finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.

Hanover Area, Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Seminary each finished 1-2, and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech finished 0-4.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big day for Dallas

Madison Hedglin crossed the finish line 35 seconds clear of the field, and the Mountaineers finished the meet with a perfect 4-0 record.

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock each finished 3-1, and Pittston Area finished 2-1 led by second-place finisher Olivea Scalese.

Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Valley West each finished the day 0-3.

Three wins apiece

Wyoming Seminary’s Grace Rushmer cruised to a first-place finish, and the Blue Knights were one of a trio of teams that left Wednesday’s cluster meet with 3-0 marks.

Nanticoke Area and Holy Redeemer also each finished 3-0. Matilda Serrano’s third-place finish led the way for the Trojans, and Holy Redeemer’s Abby McGowan finished in fourth.

Hanover Area finished 2-1 on the day, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech finished 1-3 and both Berwick and Northwest went 0-4.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Marywood 0

The Colonels snapped a five-match losing streak with a sweep of Marywood. Set scores were 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.

Jenna Baron led Wilkes with nine kills, while Kendra Kalp added seven kills and 11 digs.

DeSales 3, King’s 0

The Monarchs are still looking for their first MAC Freedom win, dropping to 0-3 in the conference with a loss to DeSales.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-18. Theresa Lynch led King’s with seven kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

DeSales 5, Wilkes 0

DeSales scored four times in the second half to break this one open and beat the Colonels.

Olivia Wickel made nine saves for Wilkes.

