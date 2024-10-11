🔊 Listen to this

Jordayn Dermody scored all three goals for Wyoming Valley West, including the game-winner with 59 seconds left in regulation to rally the Spartans to a 3-2 win over Crestwood on Thursday in girls soccer play.

Dermody opened the scoring, but the Comets answered with goals from Sarah Kondraski and Kylie Kondraski for a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Crestwood led until the 68th minute when Dermody got the equalizer. She broke the tie in the final minute.

Lola Wojciechowski, Meghan Singer and Nora Keating all had assists for Valley West. Lily Shymanski made five saves in net.

Nanticoke Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

Penelope Serrano and Natalee Atkins scored a goal each to lead Nanticoke Area past Tunkhannock.

Addisyn Waterman scored for Tunkhannock. Piper Robinson made 10 saves for the Tigers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Tunkhannock 0

Grace Robbins had 11 kills, 12 aces and 20 service points as the Bulldogs improved to 11-2 on the year, winning their fourth straight match with a sweep of Tunkhannock.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 for Berwick. Angie Colone had 13 kills, and Julia Rauch added 25 assists and eight digs.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Royals came through on senior night with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of the Warriors.

Redeemer was led by Emma Zylo (12 service points, 2 aces), Anne Carter (6 service points, 1 kill, 3 assists), Brooke Kroptavich (2 kills, 2 service points, 1 assist), Megan Albrecht (18 assists, 4 kills) and Abby Williams (12 service points, 6 kills).

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Amiah Ceruti and Haley Verazin had 10 kills each in a Nanticoke Area sweep. Set scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21 for the Trojans.

Ceruti also had 17 assists and 12 service points for Nanticoke Area. Alivia Evans added five kills and five digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, Hanover Area 0

The Black Knights won their third match in a row with a sweep of Hanover Area.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13 all in favor of Lake-Lehman.

Delaware Valley 3, MMI Prep 0

A clean sweep led Delaware Valley to a win. Set scores were 25-12, 25-10 and 25-9 for the Warriors.

Erica Schwear had eight digs for MMI Prep, and Arushi Solgama had eight service points.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 7, Hanover Area 0

Caitlyn Mizzer and Maggie Smith scored two goals each to lead Dallas to victory.

Lacey Youngblood and Sara Bonomo had a goal apiece for the Mountaineers.

Ava Malacarne made 14 saves for Hanover Area.

BOYS SOCCER

North Pocono 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Zach Evans scored all six goals for North Pocono in a win over the Wolfpack.

Johnny Mendola scored twice for Wilkes-Barre Area, and Robbie Miller had one goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallas 7, Hanover Area 0

Dallas`0`2`2`3 — 7

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second Quarter — 1. DAL Caitlyn Mizzer, 8:47; 2. DAL Maggie Smith, 7:14. Third Quarter — 3. DAL Mizzer (Morgan Langdon), 12:49; 4. DAL Lacey Youngblood (Langdon), 10:57. Fourth Quarter — 5. DAL, 9:53; 6. DAL Smith, 6:47; 7. DAL Sara Bonomo, 4:56.

Shots — DAL 21, HAN 4. Saves — DAL 4 (Davyn Bonvie), HAN 14 (Ava Malacarne). Corners — DAL 8, HAN 4.

BOYS SOCCER

North Pocono 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`3 — 3

North Pocono`2`4 — 6

First Half — 1. NP Zach Evans (Eliot Bowen), 25:23; 2. NP Evans (Billy Barker), 31:57. Second Half — 3. WBA Johnny Mendola (Jacob Missal), 41:51; 4. NP Evans, 47:23; 5. WBA Robbie Miller (Josh Tapia), 60:52; 6. NP Evans (Barker), 62:02; 7. NP Evans (Barker), 69:46; 8. WBA Mendola (Javier Espinoza), 71:51; 9. NP Evans (Barker), 72:49.

Shots — WBA 9, NP 24. Saves — WBA 18 (Joe Egidio), NP 6 (Aiden Bassi). Corners — WBA 4, NP 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 3, Crestwood 2

Wyo. Valley West`1`2 — 3

Crestwood`2`0 — 2

First half — 1. WVW, Jordayn Dermody (Lola Wojciechowski), 19th minute; 2. CRE, Sarah Kondraski (Jordan Andrews), 25th; 3. CRE, Kylie Kondraski, 27th. Second half — 4. WVW, Dermody (Meghan Singer), 68th; 5. WVW, Dermody (Nora Keating), 80th.

Shots — WVW 12; CRE 17. Saves — WVW 5 (Lily Shymanski); CRE 1 (Aly Decker). Corners — WVW 4; CRE 2.

Nanticoke Area 2, Tunkhannock 1

First Half — 1. NAN Penelope Serrano, 14:10. Second Half — 1. NAN Natalee Atkins, 15:10; 2. TUN Addisyn Waterman, 1:47.

Shots — TUN 2, NAN 12. Saves — TUN 10 (Piper Robinson), NAN 1 (Olivia Cromer). Corners — TUN 4, NAN 4.