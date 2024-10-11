🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman has qualified for the District 2 football playoffs for 12 consecutive years, but the Black Knights haven’t played in a regular-season game of the magnitude of Friday night’s in a few years.

The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title will likely be decided when Lehman (3-0 Div. 2, 5-2 overall) plays at Wyoming Area (3-0 Div. 2, 6-1) at 7 p.m.

Neither team can clinch the division outright, but it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion the winner will be the champion.

Wyoming Area’s final divisional game is next week against a one-win Nanticoke Area team which has scored a WVC-low 28 points. Lehman plays its final divisional game next week against winless Hanover Area.

Several of the Black Knights went through consecutive seasons of 3-8 in 2022 and 2-9 last year.

“It’s very important,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “You get that atmosphere, you get that drive in your kids practicing. They’re very focused. I’m doing team review install and you can hear a pin drop. It should be like that every game. You see the enthusiasm in our kids, the excitement regardless of the game.

“No disrespect to past years, but it was rough. We still had good kids and it was enjoyable to coach them, but to be back to this side of the game is nice, especially against a very good team like Wyoming Area on their field.”

The teams have some similar player profiles.

• Quarterbacks Hayden Evans of Lehman and Anthony DeLucca of Wyoming Area are both second-year starters.

Evans leads the entire WVC in passing efficiency while DeLucca is second. While neither throws as much as Dallas’ Brady Zapoticky or Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jake Howe, both have found success.

Evans’ 56.9 completion percentage leads the WVC. DeLucca is third at 53.3%.

DeLucca leads Division 2 in passing yards with 868 and passing TDs with 12. Evans is right behind with 746 and eight.

• Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum leads the entire WVC in rushing yards with 1,186 and TDs with 15. Lehman’s Jim Mitkowski is second with 652 and third in rushing touchdowns with eight.

• Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny leads all WVC receivers with 604 yards and nine touchdowns. His 29 receptions rank second. Lehman’s Chris Sholtis leads all receivers with at least 10 catches with a 23.6 yards-per-catch average. His 495 yards are second and his six receiving TDs are tied for second.

Lehman and Wyoming Area have been in this situation before. Wyoming Area won a divisional title in 2019 with Lehman placing second. A year later, they reversed spots and the Black Knights won the divisional championship.

Both teams had top-heavy schedules. Wyoming Area opened with wins against Crestwood and Dallas — two teams playing for first place in Division 1 on Friday — before falling to unbeaten Western Wayne.

Lehman lost to a pair of unbeaten teams — Shamokin and Riverside — in the first four weeks.

“Our two losses are to state-ranked teams,” Gilsky said. “Shamokin, I’ll be honest with you, we knew they were good. They returned everybody back from last year and had two all-state kids on their squad. You look at Riverside, they have a lot of weapons on the field.

“You play two state-ranked teams and that’s a tone you reflect on and know the guys have to work even harder to get to that level. You want opponents like that on your schedule. You don’t want a schedule that’s too easy. You want a mixed bag of nuts when it comes to your schedule.”

The game could also impact the District 2 Class 3A seedings come the completion of the regular season. Wyoming Area is currently in third place and Lehman in fourth.

WEEK 8 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (2-5) at Williamsport (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (2-5), 1st year; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (35-45), 3rd year at Williamsport, 8th overall

Last Meeting: Berwick 21-7 in 2023

First Meeting: Williamsport 14-0 in 1946

All-Time Series: Berwick 27-10

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs defeated Nanticoke Area 41-0. RB Ty’Meere Wilkerson has added some life to a running game with six rushing TDs in the last three games. The offense has only attempted 22 passes over the last three games but might need to put the ball in the air more vs. Williamsport. The defense hasn’t been challenged through the air much, but that could change.

Scouting Williamsport: Former WVC member Williamsport enters on a three-game losing streak, but the last two losses were to state powers Jersey Shore and Shamokin. The defense gave up a ton of yardage in the 28-16 loss to Shamokin but won’t be facing a high-powered offense in Berwick. QB Elijah Way, RB Kahyear Whaley and WR Kyreek Bradshaw bring plenty of experience to the offense.

Bottom Line: Williamsport ends its three-game losing streak to Berwick.

Dallas (4-3) at Crestwood (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (81-35), 10th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (40-25), 6th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 42-35 in 2023

First Meeting: Dallas 40-6 in 1981

All-Time Series: Dallas 31-10

Scouting Dallas: Dallas had a workmanlike performance in a 35-6 victory over Wyoming Valley West. Nate Malarkey, who does a lot of things that don’t show up in a box score, returned a bad punt snap for a touchdown. RB Dylan Geskey ran for two TDs, giving him a Division 1 best 11 TDs on the ground. The starters didn’t have huge individual stats because the game was in hand by halftime.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets shut down a Hazleton Area team coming off a huge win in a 28-2 victory. RB Jacob Jeckell ran for a career-high 159 yards against a defense that completely dominated Wilkes-Barre Area a week prior. Converted TE Lincoln Bibla has added a power element to the running game the past three weeks. The defense has been very good vs. the run, but Dallas will be a big test.

Bottom Line: The teams could meet again Week 11 in the D2-4A playoffs.

Honesdale (3-4) at Nanticoke Area (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Honesdale’s Paul Russick (17-28), 5th year; Nanticoke Area coaching staff

Last Meeting: Honesdale 12-7 in 2021

First Meeting: Honesdale 12-7 in 2021

All-Time Series: Honesdale 1-0

Scouting Honesdale: The Hornets barely broke a four-game losing streak, escaping with a 41-40 victory at Lakeland. RB Mason Avery had a huge game on the ground and needs 95 more yards to reach 1,000 for a second consecutive season. There is an excellent chance he reaches the milestone Friday night. Backup QB Abe Bryant threw two touchdown passes. Need to win out and get some help to make the D2-4A playoffs.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans lost 41-0 to Berwick, marking the fourth time they’ve been shut out this year. They’ve scored 28 points so far, lowest in all of District 2. Struggles were expected with plenty of offensive firepower graduating. The defense has been decent against the run in a couple games, but surrendered its most passing yards in the last two contests.

Bottom Line: Honesdale keeps its D2-4A playoff hopes alive.

Lake-Lehman (5-2) at Wyoming Area (6-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (92-70) 15th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (110-64) 16th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 49-14 in 2023

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 46-12 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 32-8

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights defeated Tunkhannock 42-0 in a game that was projected to be closer. RB Jim Mitkowski ran for 218 yards and three TDs. QB Hayden Evans completed all six of his passes, with two for touchdowns. The offense leans heavily towards the run, but can throw if needed. Another victory and the Black Knights clinch their first winning season since 2021. They’ve also climbed up the D2-3A standings and are in position for a home game.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors seized control early in a 55-7 victory over Hanover Area. QB Anthony DeLucca threw for three touchdowns and RB Lidge Kellum scored on two of his five carries and totaled 111 yards. Kellum has six consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Although things have gone well, Lake-Lehman presents the biggest challenge since a Week 3 loss to Western Wayne.

Bottom Line: Wyoming Area all but wraps up the Division 2 title.

Pittston Area (2-5) at Hazleton Area (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (2-5), 1st year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (26-21), 5th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 28-7 in 2023

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 31-0 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 19-9

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots jumped to a 10-0 lead after one quarter and then went flat offensively in a 21-10 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. Penalties were hurtful as they let WBA’s offense get on track. QB Matt Walter was injured late in the game and that hampered any comeback bid. Despite their record, the Patriots are rather secure in the D2-5A playoff field. Another win would all but seal up a spot.

Scouting Hazleton Area: After shutting out Wilkes-Barre Area 26-0, Hazleton Area turned in a poor performance in a 28-2 loss to Crestwood. The Cougars failed to find the end zone for the first time in 17 games. The running game managed a season-low 69 yards after rushing for a season-high 279 vs. WBA. The defense surrendered 305 yards on the ground, more than in the previous four games combined.

Bottom Line: Home field advantage gives Hazleton Area a slight edge.

Tunkhannock (2-5) at Montrose (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (87-46), 2nd year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Montrose’s George Petrak (1-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers turned in their worst offensive performance of the season in a 42-0 loss to Lake-Lehman. They totaled a season-low 94 yards and had two turnovers. Turnovers have been troublesome at times this season. The run defense allowed over 300 yards for a second time. No matter what happens from here on out, Tunkhannock seems destine for the seventh or eighth seed in the D2-3A playoffs.

Scouting Montrose: This is it for Montrose, which is playing only seven games as the school tries to rebuild a program that was quite successful in the 1990s. The Meteors picked up their first win last Friday, defeating winless Holy Redeemer 13-0. Tied 0-0 at halftime, they used the running of Julio Sena-Clavijo and Redeemer turnovers to gain the momentum.

Bottom Line: Expect a better showing from Tunkhannock than last Friday.

Wilkes-Barre Area (3-4) at Wyo. Valley West (0-7)

noon Saturday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (100-102) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall; Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-16) 2nd year

Last Meeting: WBA 42-0 in 2023

First Meeting: WBA 28-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 5-0

Scouting WBA: After a flat performance against Hazleton Area, the Wolfpack started out poorly last Friday. They fell behind 10-0, but rallied for a 21-10 win against Pittston Area. QB Jake Howe threw two TD passes in the third quarter with RB Davon Underwood and WR Rajon Watson demonstrating the speed on the roster. The defense played well after halftime. A similar or better game is likely vs. Wyoming Valley West.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans’ offensive issues continued in a 35-6 loss to Dallas. They turned over the ball three times, ran for negative yardage for a second time this season and finished with just 30 yards. The defense did record a couple turnovers, but they didn’t help the offense any. Valley West will likely need to pick up a win to make the D2-5A playoffs, but with Valley View and Crestwood on deck that task will be difficult.

Bottom Line: The Battle For The Bridge trophy stays with with the Wolfpack.

Hanover Area (0-7) at CMVT (4-3)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (4-22), 3rd year; CMVT’s Mark Varner (66-131), 20th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes enter off a 55-7 loss to Wyoming Area. Their only touchdown came on a 91-yard kick return by Jonathan Otway-Kellom. The offense has now gone 11 consecutive quarters without scoring. The running game finished with negative yards for a third time. The defense has struggled to stop the run and CMVT has a back who has been tearing up opponents.

Scouting CMVT: You have to give coach Mark Varner credit. It’s tough coaching a vo-tech team in the middle of a hotbed for football, yet he puts out a pretty good product time to time. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech has traditional been a run-first team and that’s the case this year. Senior RB Braxtyn Brown has 1,456 yards rushing, averaging 10.1 per carry, and 12 TDs. There’s a good chance the Rams finish with a winning record for the first time since 2007.

Bottom Line: CMVT’s ground game should be enough to get a victory.

Montgomery (4-3) at Holy Redeemer (0-7)

6 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Montgomery’s Cory Tice (5-12), 2nd year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-45), 6th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Montgomery: The Red Raiders routed former WVC and District 2 member Northwest 45-8. Senior RB Coy Bryson had a big game and is 80 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. The attack is run-heavy with Montgomery keeping it on the ground 83% of the time. However, junior QB Parker Persing has found success the rare times the ball is in the air, connecting on 59% of his throws.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals played Montrose to a stalemate in the first half before falling 13-0. It was the fourth time they’ve been shut out this season. The interceptions didn’t help matters in trying to get the offense going. Redeemer’s best option on offense is throwing the ball and Montgomery gave up some passing yardage to Northwest last week.