Lake-Lehman has qualified for the District 2 football playoffs for 12 consecutive years, but the Black Knights haven’t played in a regular-season game of the magnitude of Friday night’s in a few years.
The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title will likely be decided when Lehman (3-0 Div. 2, 5-2 overall) plays at Wyoming Area (3-0 Div. 2, 6-1) at 7 p.m.
Neither team can clinch the division outright, but it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion the winner will be the champion.
Wyoming Area’s final divisional game is next week against a one-win Nanticoke Area team which has scored a WVC-low 28 points. Lehman plays its final divisional game next week against winless Hanover Area.
Several of the Black Knights went through consecutive seasons of 3-8 in 2022 and 2-9 last year.
“It’s very important,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “You get that atmosphere, you get that drive in your kids practicing. They’re very focused. I’m doing team review install and you can hear a pin drop. It should be like that every game. You see the enthusiasm in our kids, the excitement regardless of the game.
“No disrespect to past years, but it was rough. We still had good kids and it was enjoyable to coach them, but to be back to this side of the game is nice, especially against a very good team like Wyoming Area on their field.”
The teams have some similar player profiles.
• Quarterbacks Hayden Evans of Lehman and Anthony DeLucca of Wyoming Area are both second-year starters.
Evans leads the entire WVC in passing efficiency while DeLucca is second. While neither throws as much as Dallas’ Brady Zapoticky or Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jake Howe, both have found success.
Evans’ 56.9 completion percentage leads the WVC. DeLucca is third at 53.3%.
DeLucca leads Division 2 in passing yards with 868 and passing TDs with 12. Evans is right behind with 746 and eight.
• Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum leads the entire WVC in rushing yards with 1,186 and TDs with 15. Lehman’s Jim Mitkowski is second with 652 and third in rushing touchdowns with eight.
• Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny leads all WVC receivers with 604 yards and nine touchdowns. His 29 receptions rank second. Lehman’s Chris Sholtis leads all receivers with at least 10 catches with a 23.6 yards-per-catch average. His 495 yards are second and his six receiving TDs are tied for second.
Lehman and Wyoming Area have been in this situation before. Wyoming Area won a divisional title in 2019 with Lehman placing second. A year later, they reversed spots and the Black Knights won the divisional championship.
Both teams had top-heavy schedules. Wyoming Area opened with wins against Crestwood and Dallas — two teams playing for first place in Division 1 on Friday — before falling to unbeaten Western Wayne.
Lehman lost to a pair of unbeaten teams — Shamokin and Riverside — in the first four weeks.
“Our two losses are to state-ranked teams,” Gilsky said. “Shamokin, I’ll be honest with you, we knew they were good. They returned everybody back from last year and had two all-state kids on their squad. You look at Riverside, they have a lot of weapons on the field.
“You play two state-ranked teams and that’s a tone you reflect on and know the guys have to work even harder to get to that level. You want opponents like that on your schedule. You don’t want a schedule that’s too easy. You want a mixed bag of nuts when it comes to your schedule.”
The game could also impact the District 2 Class 3A seedings come the completion of the regular season. Wyoming Area is currently in third place and Lehman in fourth.