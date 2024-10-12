Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Ty’Meere Wilkerson began making his impact midway through Berwick’s season.
On Friday night, he entered the Bulldogs’ vaunted history books.
Wilkerson broke the school’s single-game rushing record, finishing with 366 yards in Friday night’s 37-14 win at Williamsport.
According to the team’s official social media account, Wilkerson broke a mark that had stood since 1977.
Wilkerson went over 100 yards in the first quarter and helped the Dawgs (3-5) take a 21-14 lead into halftime. The ground game carved out the lead and the Berwick defense shut down the Millionaires (4-4) after the break.
Tunkhannock 31, Montrose 0
Andrew Lupinski scored on a run, a pass reception and a punt return during the non-league win at Montrose.
Karver Lewis and Randall Paxton also ran for touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 3-5. Zach Latwinski passed to Lupinski for his score.
Montrose, an independent team, finishes its season at 1-6.