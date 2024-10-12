🔊 Listen to this

Ty’Meere Wilkerson began making his impact midway through Berwick’s season.

On Friday night, he entered the Bulldogs’ vaunted history books.

Wilkerson broke the school’s single-game rushing record, finishing with 366 yards in Friday night’s 37-14 win at Williamsport.

According to the team’s official social media account, Wilkerson broke a mark that had stood since 1977.

Wilkerson went over 100 yards in the first quarter and helped the Dawgs (3-5) take a 21-14 lead into halftime. The ground game carved out the lead and the Berwick defense shut down the Millionaires (4-4) after the break.

Tunkhannock 31, Montrose 0

Andrew Lupinski scored on a run, a pass reception and a punt return during the non-league win at Montrose.

Karver Lewis and Randall Paxton also ran for touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 3-5. Zach Latwinski passed to Lupinski for his score.

Montrose, an independent team, finishes its season at 1-6.