Chase Evanofski and Luke Ginocchetti scored 24 seconds apart in the 74th minute to rally Wyoming Valley West to a 4-3 win over Crestwood on Friday in WVC boys soccer play.

Evanofski opened the scoring and finished with two goals and an assist, as he tied the game at the 73:09 mark on an assist from Ginochetti before returning the favor on Ginocchetti’s winner at 73:33.

Owen Kline scored in the first half for the Comets to tie the game at the break. Valley West took a 2-1 lead early in the second half on an Aiden Kaminski goal before Crestwood answered with scored from Niko Francisco and Sean Rossi.

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 0

Devon Nelson scored in the first half and set up a second-half score by Carter Brunn for the Mountaineers.

Dallas finished with seven saves for the shutout.

Holy Redeemer 5, MMI Prep 0

Ayden Hannigan scored twice and the Royals pulled away from the Preppers after halftime for the win.

Zachary Schultz, Jordan Mirigliani and Charlie Schaffer also added goals for Redeemer. Tyler Tarnalicki came up with four saves to pick up the shutout in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Pittston Area 0

Kinley Purdy racked up four goals and two assists to fuel the Black Knights’ victory. Ashley Hudak added three goals and an assist while Ava Blazes scored twice.

Kathryn Morgan and Morgan Brelsford combined on the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 5, Honesdale 0

Olivia Oliver figured in on four of the Black Knights’ five goals, scoring a hat trick with an assist. Bella DeCesaris picked up the other two goals in the win.

Lehman held the Hornets without a shot on goal in the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Cougars pulled out a pair of close sets to open the match on their way to a 28-26, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of the Wolfpack.

Hazleton Area was led by Ava Dorneman (15 service points, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 block, 34 assists, 2 kills), Kali Eberts (8 kills, 3 digs, 10 service points, 4 aces) and Jozaira Hernandez (15 kills, 5 digs, 5 service points).

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Crestwood 3

Crestwood`1`2 — 3

Wyo. Valley West`1`3 — 4

First half — 1. WVW, Chase Evanofski (Noah Fetko), 21st minute; 2. CRE, Owen Kline (Colin Gordon), 32nd. Second half — 3. WVW, Aiden Kaminski (Damon Iracki), 65th; 4. CRE, Niko Francisco (Gavyn Miller), 67th; 5. CRE, Sean Rossi, 70th; 6. WVW, Evanofski (Luke Ginocchetti), 74th; 7. WVW, Ginocchetti (Evanofski), 74th.

Shots — CRE 14; WVW 21. Saves — CRE 12 (Ashton Amend); WVW 6 (Grayson Ader). Corners — CRE 2; WVW 5.

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

Dallas`1`1 — 2

First half — 1. DAL, Devon Nelson. Second half — 2. DAL, Carter Brunn (Nelson).

Shots — HAZ 6; DAL 17. Saves — HAZ 10; DAL 7. Corners — HAZ 2; DAL 5.

Holy Redeemer 5, MMI Prep 0

Holy Redeemer`2`3 — 5

MMI Prep`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. HR, Zachary Schultz, 15th minute; 2. HR, Ayden Hannigan, 23rd. Second half — 3. HR, Hannigan (Danny Limongelli), 58th; 4. HR, Jordan Mirigliani (Conner Zera), 65th; 5. HR, Charlie Schaffer (Mateo Runde), 70th.

Shots — HR 25; MMI 4. Saves — HR 4 (Tyler Tarnalicki); MMI 19 (Ben Drobnock). Corners — HR 8; MMI 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`5`4 — 9

First half — 1. LL Kinley Purdy (Ashley Hudak), 16th minute; 2. LL, Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni), 21st; 3. LL, Hudak (Purdy), 30th; 4. LL, Hudak (Lexi Peiffer), 35th; 5. LL, Purdy (DiGiovanni), 39th. Second half — 6. LL, Ava Blazes (Purdy), 41st; 7. LL, Hudak (Peiffer), 43rd; 8. LL, Blazes (DiGiovanni), 47th; 9. LL, Purdy (Mia Stillarty), 59th.

Shots — PA 3; LL 23. Saves — PA 14 (Adrianna Wallace, Anabele Viglione); LL 4 (Kathryn Morgan, Morgan Brelsford). Corners — PA 2; LL 3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 5, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`1`1`1`2 — 5

First quarter — 1. LL, Olivia Oliver (Sage Morgan), 0:00. Second quarter — 2. LL, Oliver (Morgan), 8:47. Third quarter — 3. LL, Bella DeCesaris (Oliver), 0:35. Fourth quarter — 4. LL, Oliver (Sophia Lenza), 14:05; 5. LL, DeCesaris (Ady Perlis), 3:09.

Shots — HON 0; LL 31. Saves — HON 26 (Jordan Patzyk); LL 0 (Ruby Sorber, GiGi Kirkutis). Corners — HON 0; LL 18.