KINGSTON — Things went sideways fast for Holy Redeemer, and the Royals found themselves on the wrong end of another lopsided final.

Montgomery had four different rushers reach the end zone, quarterback Parker Persing threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns and the Red Raiders put on a clinic in a 55-0 rout of Holy Redeemer on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

The Red Raider defense picked off three passes and held the Royals to negative yardage on the ground, completely stymieing the Holy Redeemer offense while building up an insurmountable lead.

Holy Redeemer fell behind 21-0 after one quarter of play, with Persing throwing touchdown passes to Hayden Wilt on his first two pass attempts of the night and Max Furman breaking off a 37-yard touchdown run.

Persing would add a third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Mason Bryson, a 39-yard score made possible by a nice catch from Bryson, going down to catch a low throw without losing his footing or his momentum on the way to the end zone.

Coy Bryson crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 93 yards rushing and two second-quarter touchdowns, giving the Red Raiders a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Royals had two good chances in Montgomery territory to make something happen in the first half: the first came after a fumble recovery on a punt put Redeemer on the Montgomery 35, but nothing came of it.

The second was a long drive at the end of the half, with Thomas Dugan in at quarterback after a big hit knocked Brady McDermott out of the game.

Dugan connected on a few long passes to Mike Zbierski and Josh Grochowski to bring the Royals down to the Montgomery 16.

A field goal attempt as time expired was blocked, however, pulling the pin on Redeemer’s momentum.

There were no such opportunities for the Royals after halftime, with the running clock in effect and Montgomery still looking to score.

The Red Raiders added a Lincoln Miller touchdown in the third, and two more scores in the fourth.

Holy Redeemer’s final drive of the night was ended by an interception from Andrew Luckenbill, the third of the night for the Montgomery defense.

The Royals dropped to 0-8 on the year with the loss. They’ll continue to look for their first win next Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium, hosting Columbia Montour Vo-Tech.

Montgomery 55, Holy Redeemer 0

Montgomery`21`14`6`14 — 55

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter

MON —Hayden Wilt 43 pass from Parker Persing (Abe Childs kick), 8:50

MON — Wilt 38 pass from Persing (Childs kick), 6:55

MON — Max Furman 37 run (Childs kick), 2:35

Second quarter

MON — Coy Bryson 6 run (Childs kick), 4:48

MON — C. Bryson 46 run (Childs kick), 0:49

Third quarter

MON — Lincoln Miller 6 run (kick failed), 5:36

Fourth quarter

MON — Mason Bryson 39 pass from Persing (Childs kick), 10:56

MON — Logan Joy 1 run (Childs kick), 4:09

Team statistics`MON`HR

First downs`16`4

Rushes-yards`29-262`15-(minus-4)

Passing yards`183`113

Total yards`447`109

Passing`5-8-0`13-31-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-13

Punts-avg.`0-0`1-17

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`3-40`3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MON, C. Bryson 8-93, Furman 3-41, Persing 3-12, Austin Luckenbill 5-65, Miller 5-45, Cameron Woltz 2-16, Logan Joy 2-2, Tyler Kuhn 1-(minus-2). HR, Thomas Dugan 10-2, Lucas Schraider 1-0, Brady McDermott 2-(minus-3), Wildy Rodriguez 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — MON, Persing 5-8-0-183. HR, McDermott 7-12-1-35, Dugan 6-19-2-78.

RECEIVING — MON, Wilt 3-89, C. Bryson 1-33, Seth McClintock 1-6, Miller 1-16, M. Bryson 1-39. HR, Schraider 1-9, Mike Zbierski 8-77, Josh Grochowski 4-27.

INTERCEPTIONS — MON, Max Furman 2-39, Luckenbill 1-4. HR, none.

MISSED FGs — MON, none. HR, Zach Schultz 1-33.