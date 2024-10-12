🔊 Listen to this

King’s racked up 500 yards of total offense, including over 300 yards on the ground, in a 35-23 win on the road over Eastern on Saturday.

Running back Brennan Robinson led the way for the King’s rushing attack with 177 yards on the ground. Quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw ran for 118 yards with two rushing touchdowns, and Jayon Hailey added 63 yards and a score to round out the Monarchs’ ground game.

Minor-Shaw added two more touchdowns through the air, throwing for 144 yards and connecting with Mike DiGregorio for two scores.

King’s took an early lead in the first quarter with a Hailey touchdown run, and Minor-Shaw linked up with DiGregorio for the first of their two touchdowns to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

Eastern rattled off 13 unanswered to make it a one-point game, but Minor-Shaw found DiGregorio for 21 yards and a score right before halftime, and Minor-Shaw used his legs on the first drive after halftime to push the King’s lead back out to two scores.

The Monarchs improved to 4-1 on the year and 4-0 in the MAC Freedom conference, winning their fourth straight contest after a loss in the Mayor’s Cup to open up the year.

They’ll be back at home next Saturday, taking on Lebanon Valley College at McCarthy Stadium.

Wilkes 53, Lycoming 28

Elijah Jules ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wilkes defense and special teams dominated in a win over Lycoming College.

Donell Mackey-Woodson proved a nightmare for the Lycoming offense, intercepting three passes and returning two of them for Wilkes touchdowns.

The Colonels also benefited from a 93-yard kick return for a touchdown by Rahmel Terry, and three field goals from kicker Nick Volpone.

Wilkes ran out to a 21-0 lead behind a Jules rushing touchdown, two Volpone field goals and a touchdown pass on a reverse play that saw quarterback Xavier Powell catch a pass from receiver Zane Grover, scoring from 28 yards out.

After a Lycoming touchdown ended the shutout, Wilkes rattled off 29 more unanswered points to make it a 50-7 game to end the third quarter.

It was the third win in a row for Wilkes, improving to 4-2 on the year with a 2-0 mark in the Landmark Conference.

Next up for the Colonels will be a road trip to Keystone College next Saturday.

Misericordia 13, Albright 10

A 17-yard field goal from Connor McLaughlin with six seconds remaining lifted Misericordia to a victory over Albright, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Cougars drove 74 yards in just over a minute and a half of game time after a missed Albright field goal gave Misericordia the ball back in a 10-10 tie.

After a run from quarterback Jacob Hunter on the 1-yard line was stuffed, and a Hunter pass fell incomplete, the Cougars opted to send McLaughlin out for the field goal, which he nailed to put Misericordia ahead.

Hunter, a former standout at Holy Redeemer finished the game with 174 yards passing and one touchdown, a 10-yard strike to Jacob Hoy in the second quarter.

Hunter also led the team in rushing, picking up 75 yards on the ground. L.T. Messick accounted for 115 yards receiving on four catches.

Misericordia led 10-0 with time running out in the first half, but Albright kicker Antonio Vasquez made it 10-3 as time expired in the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal.

Albright tied the game up with five minutes left in the third quarter on a short touchdown pass.

The Cougars improve to 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the MAC Freedom conference. They’ll host Widener next Saturday.