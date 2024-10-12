🔊 Listen to this

With 124 state parks that are free to visit, Pennsylvania is truly the Great American Getaway.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro this week joined Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to encourage travelers to visit Pennsylvania’s state parks this fall as trees reach peak color.

Gov. Shapiro and the First Lady unveiled new viewfinders installed at nine state parks that help visitors who are colorblind see the vibrant colors of Pennsylvania’s spectacular fall foliage.

“Pennsylvania is the place to be in the fall, with more than two million acres of state park forests and woodlands offering visitors one of the most colorful, brilliant displays of foliage anywhere in the world,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Within a few hours’ drive for over 70 million Americans, Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway — and we want everyone to be able to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

This summer, Gov. Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s state tourism brand — The Great American Getaway — showcasing all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions. Outdoor recreation adds $17 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy annually, supporting 164,000 jobs.

As a large state with more than 130 native tree species, residents and tourists alike have endless opportunities this time of year to see a wide array of colors in one of the longest and most varied displays of fall flora on earth.

The Pennsylvania Wilds is one of the biggest blocks of green between New York City and Chicago with more than two million acres of breathtakingly beautiful public land.

“The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is committed to ensuring a place and experience for everyone in the outdoors,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “We were excited to work with the Pennsylvania Wilds Center and Pennsylvania state parks to bring the beauty of the land to all visitors.”

Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks throughout October across Pennsylvania. DCNR shares weekly fall foliage reports updated each Thursday on its website.

Find more information about state parks, forests and fall events on the DCNR website or follow the department on social media.

PGC: Dozens of trophy bucks poached; charges filed

A nearly two-year investigation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission has led to the filing of 71 charges against three Chester County residents — a father and his two adult sons — who are accused of poaching dozens upon dozens of trophy bucks in Chester and Delaware counties.

Charged in the incident are:

• Carroll Nelson IV, 44, of Downingtown, facing 11 charges including a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

• Carl Nelson III, 70, of West Chester, facing 35 charges, including a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

• Mark Nelson, 40, of West Chester, facing 25 charges, including a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

All three defendants are facing significant fines, court costs and restitution. They are also facing extensive hunting license revocation if convicted.

The Game Commission began investigating the case after receiving a tip concerning the unlawful taking of large whitetail bucks over a span of years. The charges filed involve deer that were taken out of season, at night and or over the limit of one buck per hunter per year.

Nearly 50 mounts and antler sets — most of them trophy class — were seized from the three, and this broad investigation remains open to determine whether additional people are involved.

Numerous State Game Wardens and Deputy State Game Wardens from throughout the Game Commission’s Southeast Region, as well as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Chester County detectives, assisted in this lengthy investigation.

Report poaching and wildlife crimes to the Game Commission by calling the agency’s 24-hour dispatch center at — 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD — or call the Operation Game Thief toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

When it comes to poaching, if you see something, say something!

Pheasant season headed for a flying start

With dogs zig-zagging through cover, birds thundering off with a pulse-quickening cackle, and hunters needing to stay ready throughout, Pennsylvania’s ring-necked pheasant season always packs excitement.

And the action is about to get underway.

Saturday, Oct. 12, marked the start of the junior pheasant season, and the statewide season follows close behind, opening on Saturday, Oct. 26.

All told, the Game Commission plans to stock approximately 237,000 birds incrementally through early January, with most releases occurring on public land.

About 15,000 pheasants will go out for the junior pheasant hunt, open to all junior hunters and mentored hunters of any age. The junior season runs from Oct. 12-19. Visit the pheasant hunting page at pgc.pa.gov for junior season stocking locations. Stocking for the regular season follows.

Hunters may harvest either male or female pheasants. Both are released by the Game Commission, at a ratio of about three males for every female. Although protecting hens is an important aspect of wild pheasant management, survival of propagated pheasants is too low to support sustainable populations, even without hunting mortality. Hunters must abide by a two-pheasant daily limit and six-pheasant possession limit.

All adult hunters and some senior hunters who pursue pheasants are required to purchase a pheasant permit in addition to a general hunting license. The permit costs $26.97 and is available through HuntFishPA or from any license issuing agent.

Like a general hunting license, hunters can store a digital pheasant permit on a smart device to carry when hunting. Paper licenses and permits must be signed when carried afield. Senior lifetime resident license holders who acquired their licenses prior to May 13, 2017 are exempt from needing a pheasant permit. Junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17 need a free permit.

DCNR now accepting nominations for Pennsylvania’s 2025 Trail of the Year

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced that Pennsylvanians now have the opportunity to nominate their favorite trail for the 2025 Trail of the Year.

“If Pennsylvanians know of a trail that provides unique opportunities, encourages and celebrates diverse user groups, or enhances their community they should submit a nomination,” Dunn said. “Trails are an important part of what makes Pennsylvania a special place for outdoor recreation, and I am excited for the competition and seeing which trail will come out on top.”

Pennsylvania is home to more than 12,000 miles of trails, and for consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Nov. 1.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release by DCNR and through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, with a trailhead marker along the trail, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network.

The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

The advisory committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2025.

PFBC offers grants up to $25K to inspire interest in fishing & boating

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is once again seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants — collectively known as “R3.”

The R3 Grant Program application period runs from Oct. 7, through Dec. 6.

Accessible and inclusive learning opportunities increase fishing and boating knowledge, build confidence in skills, facilitate social support, and empower participants to enjoy the waters in their communities.

During the most recent round of grants awarded in 2024, the PFBC provided $203,527 in R3 Grant funding to support 19 education projects in 17 counties and one statewide project. Recipients of the grant successfully demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects progress R3 initiatives and connect Pennsylvanians with state waterways.

The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects conducted from approximately July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs. At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).