🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area won its first game of the season, surviving a 30-point second quarter by Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech for a 56-44 road victory Saturday afternoon in a non-conference football game.

Running back Malique Campbell had a career-high 308 yards rushing and had TD runs of 64 and 27 yards in the second half as the Hawkeyes (1-7) rallied from a 39-28 halftime deficit. The freshman also had scoring runs of 22 and 28 yards in the first half.

Freshman quarterback Logan Richardson threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Deacon Eisenbach and 4 yards to Jonathan Otway-Kellom in the second half. Otway-Kellom also had a 61-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and a 72-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter, his second kick return touchdown of the season.

Hanover Area had scored 53 points through its first seven games.

Vo-Tech running back Braxtyn Brown rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams fell to 4-4 overall.

The teams combined for 952 yards and 48 first downs. The combined 100 points were the most scored in a game this season involving a Wyoming Valley Conference team. The teams scored 51 points in the second quarter.

Hanover Area will host Lake-Lehman at 7 p.m. Friday at Nanticoke Area High School as a lead paint issue has forced the Hawkeyes to play all their home game either there or at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Vo-Tech will travel to Holy Redeemer for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium.

Hanover Area 56, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 44

Hanover Area`7`21`14`14 — 56

CMVT`8`30`0`6 — 44

First Quarter

HAN — Jonathan Otway-Kellom 61 pass from Logan Richardson (Chance Hall kick), 7:35

CMVT — Tyson Brown 1 run (T.Brown from Myles Koser), 3:49

Second quarter

HAN — Malique Campbell 22 run (Hall kick), 9:59

CMVT — Braxtyn Brown 53 run (pass failed), 8:09

CMVT — T.Brown 24 run (Axton Koser from M.Koser), 2:47

HAN — Campbell 28 run (kick blocked), 1:54

CMVT — B.Brown 7 run (T.Brown run), 1:18

HAN — J.Otway-Kellom 72 kick return (Campbell run), 1:01

CMVT — M.Koser 1 run (Logan Bracey from M.Koser), 0:17

Third quarter

HAN — Deacon Eisenbach 43 pass from L.Richardson (Hall kick), 1:46

HAN — Campbell 64 run (Hall kick), 0:21

Fourth quarter

HAN — Campbell 27 run (Hall kick), 10:16

HAN — J.Otway-Kellom 4 pass from L.Richardson (Hall kick), 5:06

CMVT — B.Brown 40 run (pass failed), 2:54

Team statistics`HAN`CMVT

First downs`21`27

Rushes-yards`36-337`45-365

Passing yards`154`96

Total yards`491`461

Passing`8-18-0`5-17-1

Fumbles-lost`3-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`20-162`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Hanover Area, Campbell 29-308, L.Richardson 3-(minus-5), J.Otway-Kellom 2-10, Eisenbach 1-26, team 1-(minus-2). CMVT, B.Brown 33-300, T.Brown 8-60, M.Koser 4-5.

PASSING — Hanover Area, L.Richardson 8-18-0-154. CMVT, M.Koser 5-17-1-96.

RECEIVING — Hanover Area, J.Otway-Kellom 4-76, Eisenbach 3-69, Aiden Safriwe 1-9. CMVT, Bracey 2-62, A.Koser 1-22, Landon Hipps 1-8, B.Brown 1-4.