🔊 Listen to this

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jared Goff’s completion streak ended on his first throw.

By then, the Detroit Lions had already started throwing shade about the hotly disputed 2-point conversion from their loss at the Dallas Cowboys nine months earlier.

Goff went on to throw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, David Montgomery ran for two scores and Detroit blew out Dallas 47-9 on Sunday, handing the Cowboys a fourth consecutive lopsided loss at home.

Still, it wasn’t much of a celebration for the Lions (4-1), who lost pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the third quarter to a serious left tibia injury that was to require surgery before he could go home.

The injury happened when Hutchinson was sacking Dak Prescott and his leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the leg of teammate Alim McNeill.

“He’s a guy who’s part of the heartbeat of this team, he’s a leader, does everything right,” Goff said. “And to have him go down like that, and be visibly upset is tough for all of us. But knowing him, he will be fine. He will bounce back.”

Prescott threw two interceptions in the worst home loss since 1988 for the Cowboys (3-3), who became the first team since at least 2000 to trail by 14 or more more points at halftime in four consecutive games on their home field, playoffs included.

Detroit led 27-6 at the break, putting the combined total of the Dallas halftime deficit at AT&T Stadium at 110-35 going back to a wild-card playoff loss to Green Bay in January.

The current skid followed a 16-game home winning streak that was second-longest in franchise history, and the 167 points allowed by Dallas are the third most in a four-game home stretch in NFL history.

“I’m not a guy to hit the panic button,” Prescott said. “You never prepare for that or think that can happen the way it did today, here at home, again. Now dropping three at home, a place that we’ve been great.”

Goff set an NFL single-game record by going 18 of 18 in the Lions’ 42-29 victory over Seattle before their bye week. Goff’s overall streak of 19 completions — six shy of the league record — ended when he couldn’t connect with running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Detroit’s second offensive play.

On Detroit’s first play, coach Dan Campbell threw some shade at officials who penalized a potential winning 2-point pass in the Lions’ 20-19 loss at the Cowboys last December.

Dan Skipper reported as eligible for a vanilla 5-yard run by Montgomery. He was the tackle officials said reported as eligible when Taylor Decker caught the 2-point pass from Goff nine months ago.

The Lions were certain Decker had declared himself eligible, but it didn’t matter. The loss cost the Lions a shot at the top seed in the NFC, and they lost the conference championship game in San Francisco.

With the Lions leading 34-9 in the third quarter, Decker was again declared eligible on first down from the 2. Goff threw to him in the end zone, but Damone Clark broke up the pass.

“Yeah, we were joking we might throw two to two tackles,” Goff said after the Lions scored at least 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1962. “Tried to fit that into Decker, and couldn’t make it work.”

RAVENS 30, COMMANDERS 23

BATLIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a touchdown to outshine rookie Jayden Daniels in a showdown between two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season, Derrick Henry ran for two TDs and Baltimore beat Washington for a fourth consecutive victory.

Jackson found Mark Andrews for the tight end’s first touchdown of the season and completed nine passes to Zay Flowers for 132 yards — all in the first half. Henry had 132 yards and his NFL-leading eighth and ninth TDs as the Ravens (4-2) mixed and matched the pass and run to near perfection.

Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on two TD passes, but did not get nearly enough help from the backfield in a matchup of the two top rushing offenses in the league. With Brian Robinson Jr. out because of a knee injury, Washington (4-2) got just 52 yards on the ground.

The Commanders’ defense struggled to contain Jackson and Henry, allowing Baltimore to rack up 484 yards, and their winning streak ended at four with a loss at the hands of an opponent that is starting to look like the legitimate Super Bowl contender it was expected to be.

BEARS 35, JAGUARS 16

LONDON — Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes — two each to receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Cole Kmet — and Chicago held a tea party celebration in the end zone in a rout of Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Along with the rookie quarterback’s big day, Kmet chipped in by handling emergency long-snapping duties as the Bears (4-2) won their third straight game for the first time in nearly four years.

Allen led a tea party celebration after his 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and his second score gave Chicago a 28-10 early in the fourth. D’Andre Swift added a 1-yard plunge for the Bears.

The Jags (1-5) started fast but Gabe Davis dropped a pass in the end zone — after he was whistled for a false start — and Jacksonville settled for a field goal on its opening drive.

COLTS 20, TITANS 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Flacco threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, leading Indianapolis to a win over Tennessee.

The veteran now is 1-1 in his second straight start for the Colts (3-3) who got a much-needed split of back-to-back road games inside the AFC South with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson scratched again with an injured right hip.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick out of Florida in 2023, has yet to play against Will Levis who was the 33rd selection overall in the same draft by Tennessee. The battered Colts with nine on injured reserve also had 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor out for a second straight game.

The Titans (1-4) now have lost three straight to their division rival. They will have to wait until November to try and win their first home game this season for first-year coach Brian Callahan.

PACKERS 34, CARDINALS 13

MILWAUKEE — Romeo Doubs returned from a one-game suspension and caught two of Jordan Love’s four touchdown passes in Green Bay’s victory over mistake-prone Arizona.

Doubs scored his first two touchdowns of the season — a 10-yard score to open the second quarter and a 20-yard reception in the third quarter. Doubs, who caught three passes for 49 yards, missed the Packers’ 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams for conduct detrimental to the team after missing two practices.

Love also threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Jayden Reed and 44 yards to Christian Watson while going 22 of 32 — completing throws to nine players — for 258 yards with one interception. His four touchdown passes matched a career high.

The Packers (4-2) capitalized on the Cardinals’ uncharacteristic lack of discipline. The Cardinals had been averaging a league-low 3.8 penalties per game, but they were penalized 13 times for 100 yards Sunday. They also committed three turnovers.

TEXANS 41, PATRIOTS 21

C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and Houston spoiled the first start of rookie New England quarterback Drake Maye, breezing past the Patriots.

Joe Mixon rushed for 102 yards and caught a TD pass from Stroud. Stefon Diggs had six catches for 77 yards and a score for the AFC South-leading Texans (5-1), and Tank Dell had seven receptions for 57 yards and a TD.

Dameon Pierce ripped off a 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 76 yards on eight carries. Will Anderson Jr. recorded three sacks for Houston, which has won three straight.

The Patriots (1-5) got a boost from Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. Taking over for veteran Jacoby Brissett, he finished 20 of 33 for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 38 yards but was intercepted twice and sacked four times, one resulting in a lost fumble.

BUCCANEERS 51, SAINTS 27

Baker Mayfield overcame three turnovers with 325 yards and four touchdowns passing, and Tampa Bay defeated New Orleans in what they hoped would be a morale boost to their many fans who endured Hurricane Milton earlier in the week.

The result blemished rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler’s first NFL start for New Orleans, which has lost four straight after opening the season with a pair of lopsided victories.

Trailing by three after a wild, high-scoring first half in which Tampa Bay (4-2) lost an early 17-0 lead, the Bucs pulled ahead for good on Godwin’s second touchdown of the game — a 55-yarder on a short catch and long run during which three Saints missed tackle attempts.

Safety Zyon McCollum’s diving interception of Rattler’s underthrown pass initiated a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Mayfield’s 8-yard scoring pass to tight end Cade Otton on third-and-goal as Tampa Bay continued to pull away.

CHARGERS 23, BRONCOS 16

DENVER — Justin Herbert directed a clock-chewing, methodical Los Angeles Chargers offense that capitalized on the departure of star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to beat Denver.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh missed the start of the game while being evaluated by medical personnel, but returned to the sideline in the first quarter and coached the remainder of the game. He told a CBS sideline reporter he was dealing with a heart arrythmia.

The Chargers (3-2) looked for much of the afternoon as though they’d hand the Broncos (3-3) their first home shutout in their 65-year history. But after two turnovers and five punts, Bo Nix directed the Broncos on a 95-yard scoring drive capped by his 2-yard pass to fellow Oregon alum Troy Franklin early in the fourth quarter.

Then, Courtland Sutton made a diving 15-yard TD grab with 5:22 remaining, but a failed 2-point try left the double-digit deficit in place. The Broncos reached the Chargers 32 on their next possession and Wil Lutz’s 40-yard field goal on first down made it 23-16 with 59 seconds left.

FALCONS 38, PANTHERS 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Allgeier added 105 yards rushing and a score and Atlanta defeated Carolina for their third win over an NFC South foe in three weeks.

Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drake London.

Carolina’s Andy Dalton finished 26 of 38 for 221 yards with two touchdowns passes and two fourth-quarter interceptions for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight.

The Panthers trailed 28-20 early in the fourth quarter and were moving the ball effectively on the ground with Chuba Hubbard picking up three first downs before Dalton took a shot downfield and was intercepted by A.J. Terrell.