Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was noticeably more vocal during Sunday’s win, whether it was talking with his own players, opponents or even fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps indignant that Eagles fans had chanted for his firing, Nick Sirianni could not button up his mouth in the final seconds. Philadelphia’s coach — already a habitual trash-talking offender — put a finger to his right ear and chirped at fans in the first rows at the Linc.

Yes, after the Eagles eked out a four-point win against the dysfunctional Browns, Sirianni felt the need to talk smack, providing social media and tabloid fodder about a coach whose job security is up for daily debate and who — even in victory — won’t win any popularity contests in Philadelphia.

“Just excited to get the win,” Sirianni said. “Appreciate the Linc support.”

He had to appreciate the Eagles’ offense a bit more.

Jalen Hurts threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 45-yard toss to DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter, and Philadelphia beat Cleveland 20-16 on Sunday.

Hurts also threw a 22-yard TD to A.J. Brown, who returned along with Smith after both wide receivers missed time with injuries. The Eagles can’t afford to lose either for any more lengthy stretches if they want to make a deep postseason run.

Coming off a bye, the already maddening Eagles (3-2) had to tough one out against the Browns (1-5) in front of a mostly listless crowd. Before Smith’s TD, Eagles fans only showed some fire when they chanted for Sirianni to get fired.

Sirianni said several players told him, “We need you back, Nick. We need your energy. We need your focus.”

“I encourage him to be himself. That’s who he is,” Hurts said.

Trailing 20-13, the Browns moved into Eagles territory late in the game, only to settle for Dustin Hopkins’ 31-yard field goal. Deshaun Watson was pushed out of bounds at the 2-yard line on a scramble, and he threw incomplete on third down.

The Eagles took over with 3:54 remaining and didn’t let Cleveland get the ball back, with Hurts finding Brown for a 40-yard gain to put the game away.

Sirianni promised changes coming out of the bye week and he delivered — the fourth-year coach shaved his head.

On the field, it was mostly the same old Eagles, who turned running back Saquon Barkley into a bystander, couldn’t get Hurts to consistently connect with his star receivers, and had shoddy execution — notably on special teams.

The saving grace? They played the Browns.

Watson’s dismal play did not nothing to quiet the calls that the team’s $230 million quarterback should be benched. He finished 16 of 23 for 168 yards, and the Browns failed to score an offensive touchdown — they still haven’t scored 20 points in a game this season.

“We’re putting ourselves in the danger zone for not being to accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Watson said.

Cleveland got its only touchdown on a blocked field goal by All-Pro Myles Garrett that Rodney McLeod Jr. scooped and returned untouched to the end zone. Watson was sacked three times and threw for just 49 yards in the first half.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who decided last week he’ll hang on to play-calling duties, has been steadfast in his commitment to Watson, who is in the third season of a fully guaranteed, five-year contract.

Stefanski said after the game he would stick with Watson, even as the Browns appear to have no chance of repeating the playoff run they made last year behind then-backup Joe Flacco.

“I know the guys are fighting like crazy, and I appreciate that, but we’ve got to find a way to get a win against a good opponent,” Stefanski said. “We had our opportunities and did not come through.”

Brown had six catches for 116 yards and the score after he missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Smith had three catches for 64 yards after he sat out a game with a concussion.

“I haven’t played football in a month, so the little things I have to focus on, I have to focus on,” Brown said. “Make sure I’m really running instead of just looking up for the ball.”

After a scoreless first quarter for the fifth game this season, Jake Elliott broke through with a 49-yard field goal. The Eagles found a rare offensive spark on their next drive: Hurts to Grant Calcaterra for 34 yards, Hurts to Brown for 16 yards, and Hurts to Brown for a 22-yard strike that made it 10-0.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 43-yarder for the Browns, making it 10-3.

The Eagles seemed poised to nurse a small lead headed into halftime when Elliott lined up for a 57-yard attempt. Garrett got his hand on the ball when he jumped over Tyler Steen — a nice effort for a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder — for the block. Former Eagles safety McLeod scooped the loose ball and ran 50 yards for the score, topped with a somersault into the end zone, to tie it 10-all with 14 seconds left in the half.

Eagles fans, fed up with Sirianni since last season’s late collapse, booed the team off the field. The really angry ones started a “Fire Nick!” chant, while those at home mused on social media if a coach could get fired at halftime.

“We thrive off the crowd when they cheer for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Sirianni said.

INJURIES

Browns: C Nick Harris was carted off the field with an ankle injury on the opening drive. Third-stringer Michael Dunn replaced Harris. RB Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury. Harris only got the start because starter Ethan Pocic was inactive with a knee injury. Pocic was out along with safeties Grant Delpit (concussion) and Ronnie Hickman (ankle).

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury. CB Darius Slay left with a knee injury. OT Jordan Mailata left in the fourth, also with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.

Eagles: At the New York Giants next Sunday.