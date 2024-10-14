🔊 Listen to this

Gia Caporuscio broke a scoreless tie in overtime, finding the back of the net to lead the Crestwood girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

The goal came at the 9:15 mark in overtime, and was assisted by Sarah Shipton.

Wilkes-Barre Area goalie Victoria Luna made 21 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 7, Berwick 0

A hat trick for Ayden Hannigan led a dominant effort from Holy Redeemer to beat Berwick.

Charlie Schaffer, Mateo Runde, Hayden Fleegle and Max Mohutsky scored a goal each for the Royals.

Clayton Walck made seven saves for Berwick.

Wyoming Seminary 1, Lake-Lehman 0

Matt Swartz broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lead Wyoming Seminary to victory.

Andrew Chapple made five saves for Lake-Lehman.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 3, Line Mountain 0

Bella DeCesaris scored two goals in a nonleague victory for Lake-Lehman.

Kate Hynick added the other goal for the Black Knights, who outshot Line Mountain 33-0.

Crestwood 4, Honesdale 0

Ava McConnell had two goals and an assist in Crestwood’s win over Honesdale.

Alyse Wanchisen and Ally George added a goal apiece for the Comets, and Kylah Kelly had an assist.

Jordan Patzuk made 10 saves for Honesdale.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

The Bulldogs improved to 12-2 with a sweep of Pittston Area. Set scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-8 for Berwick.

Taylor Riera-Gomez had five aces and 16 service points for Berwick. Julia Rauch had 24 assists, and Zoey Force had 11 digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, MMI Prep 0

The Black Knights played strong from start to finish in a sweep of MMI Prep. Set scores were 25-7, 25-6 and 25-7 all in favor of Lake-Lehman.

Ella Wilson had eight kills and 10 service points to lead Lake-Lehman. Abby Fugok and Aubriella Wojnarski added eight service points each.

Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 1

The Royals won their fourth straight match, taking down Tunkhannock in four sets.

Holy Redeemer won the first set 27-25, and Tunkhannock took the second 25-18. The Royals took the final two sets 27-25 and 25-13 to win the match.

Bella Boylan had 18 kills, and Abby Williams added 13 for the Royals. Megan Albrecht had 37 assists.

Girls Soccer

Crestwood 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (OT)

Overtime — 1. CRE Gia Caporuscio (Sarah Shipton), 9:15.

Shots — WBA 4, CRE 21. Saves — WBA 21 (Victoria Luna), CRE 4 (Daisy West). Corners — not submitted.

Boys Soccer

Holy Redeemer 7, Berwick 0

First Half — 1. HR Charlie Schaffer (Logan Sekol), 36:08; 2. HR Ayden Hannigan (Hayden Fleegle), 23:38; 3. HR Mateo Runde, 16:25; 4. HR Hannigan (Schaffer), 13:56. Second Half — 1. HR Fleegle, 30:16; 2. HR Hannigan (Max Mohutsky), 21:53; 3. HR Mohutsky (Hannigan), 20:42.

Shots — BER 5, HR 15. Saves — BER 7 (Clayton Walck), HR 5 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners — BER 1, HR 9.

Wyoming Seminary 1, Lake-Lehman 0

Second Half — 1. SEM Matt Swartz, 29:46.

Shots — LL 11, SEM 13. Saves — LL 5 (Andrew Chapple), SEM 3 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners — LL 3, SEM 1.

Field Hockey

Lake-Lehman 3, Line Mountain 0

Second Quarter — 1. LL Kate Hynick (Gianna DeCesaris), 1:10. Third Quarter — 1. LL Bella DeCesaris (Sage Morgan), 4:39. Fourth Quarter — 1. LL B. DeCesaris (Sophia Lenza), 11:38.

Shots — LL 33, LM 0. Saves — LL 0, LM 30 (Miley Brezoel). Corners — LL 12, LM 1.

Crestwood 4, Honesdale 0

First Quarter — 1. CRE Ava McConnell, 6:01. Second Quarter — 1. CRE Alyse Wanchisen, 14:37; 2. CRE McConnell (Kylah Kelly), 12:12. Fourth Quarter — 1. CRE Ally George (McConnell), 1:26.

Shots — CRE 14, HON 2. Saves — CRE 2 (Madi Geiger), HON 10 (Jordan Patzuk). Corners — CRE 14, HON 5.