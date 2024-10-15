🔊 Listen to this

Josh Tapia and Miguel Galeno scored second-half goals as Wilkes-Barre Area defeated Crestwood 2-1 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer.

Robbie Miller and Johnny Mendola had assists for the Wolfpack. Keeper Joe Egidio had 15 saves.

Nathan Ciocco scored late in the first half to give Crestwood a 1-0 lead. Keeper Ashton Amend stopped 10 shots.

Nanticoke Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Jeter Cardona scored in the first half and Ethan Ball scored in the final minutes as the Trojans defeated Hazleton Area.

Gio Huertero and Brandon Egenski had assists for Nanticoke Area. Keeper Derek Miller made five saves to record the shutout.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Pittston Area 3

The Spartans scored four consecutive goals, with Aiden Kaminski scoring in overtime, to defeat Pittston Area.

Trailing 3-0, Noah Fetko scored twice and William Davis scored just before the end of regulation for Wyoming Valley West. Ayden Heffron assisted the first goal and Jacob Libus assisted the final three.

William Egan scored twice for Pittston Area. Sadiki Murindabangabo also scored for the Patriots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Lexi Peiffer and Kinley Purdy had goals as Lake-Lehman defeated Nanticoke Area.

Purdy assisted Peiffer in the first half and then scored off an assist from Mia Stillarty in the second half.

Nanticoke Area keeper Olivia Cromer made 30 saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hanover Area 0

Berwick defeated Hanover Area 25-10, 25-12, 25-7.

Faith Matash (6 aces, 14 service points, 8 kills), Isabelle May (5 aces, 5 service points, 2 kills,4 digs), Sara Cruz (2 aces, 7 service points), Taylor Riera-Gomez (8 kills) and Julia Rauch (3 aces, 8 service points, 3 kills, 20 assists) paced Berwick.

Berwick finishes its regular season at Wyoming Area on Thursday.

Delaware Valley 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Delaware Valley swept Nanticoke Area 25-12, 25-14, 25-19.

Amelia Schneider had six assists and five digs for Nanticoke Area. Alyvia Schneider had 11 digs.

MMI Prep 3, Lincoln Leadership 0

The Preppers won a non-conference match by scores of 27-25, 25-15, 25-22.

Chloe Allen (7 kills, 3 digs , 18 service points, 9 aces), Cassidy McDermott (10 kills, 11 service points, 3 aces) and Arushi Solgama (4 kills, 21 assists, 10 service points, 2 aces) led MMI Prep.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, King’s 0

Meghan Peters had 10 kills, Jenna Schuda passed out 32 assists. and Keira McCaffrey collected four blocks and seven kills as Misericordia defeated King’s.

Jessica Menze and Mia Campanile had five kills each King’s. Emma Bolich added three kills and three blocks to the stat sheet.

FIELD HOCKEY

Scranton 3, Wilkes 0

Bridget Abraldes broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter as Scranton went on to defeat Wilkes.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre 2, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`2 — 2

First Half: 1. CRE, Nathan Ciocco 36:06; Second Half: 2. WBA, Josh Tapia (Robbie Miller) 57:05; 3. WBA, Miguel Galeno (Johnny Mendola) 63:50.

Shots: CRE 16, WBA 12. Saves: CRE 10 (Ashton Amend), WBA 15 (Joe Egidio). Corners: CRE 5, WBA 7.

Nanticoke Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

Nanticoke Area`1`1 — 2

First Half: 1. NA, Jeter Cardona (Gio Huertero) 28th minute; Second Half: 2. NA, Ethan Ball (Brandon Egenski) 77th.

Shots: HA 12, NA 9. Saves: HA 6 (Gus Canizares), NA 5 (Derek Miller). Corners: HA 3, NA 2.

Wyo. Valley West 4, Pittston Area 3 OT

Pittston Area`2`1`0 — 3

Wyo. Valley West`0`3`1 — 4

First Half: 1. PA, William Egan 27:11; 2. PA, Sadiki Murindabangabo (Aidan Egan) 23:10; Second Half; 3. PA, W.Egan 25:26; 4. WVW, Noah Fetko (Ayden Heffron) 16:43; 5. WVW, Fetko (Jacob Libus) 14:21; 6. WVW, William Davis (Libus) 1:19; Overtime: 7. WVW, Aiden Kaminski (Libus) 7:53.

Shots: PA 13, WVW 8. Saves: PA 5, WVW 8. Corners: PA 4, WVW 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`1`1 — 2

First Half: 1. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Kinley Purdy) 14:55; Second Half: 2. LL, Purdy (Mia Stillarty) 4:44.

Shots: NA 3, LL 32. Saves: NA 30 (Olivia Cromer), LL 3 (Kathryn Morgan). Corners: NA 0, LL 9.