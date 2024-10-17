🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area field hockey team reached a new level of perfection Wednesday.

Ella McKernan and Lyla Rehill each scored two goals and assisted on another as the Warriors completed a second straight perfect Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 season with a 7-1 victory over visiting Honesdale at Atlas Field.

This time, Wyoming Area also finished the entire regular season with an unbeaten, untied record for the first time in school history.

The Warriors came into Wednesday with at least a first-place tie already secured. The win meant they claimed the title outright without needing a playoff.

Sisters Lucia and Ella Campenni each added a goal and an assist.

Wyoming Area, which will be the top seed in the District 2 Class A playoffs, improved to 10-0 in the division and 16-0 overall. The Warriors have won 21 straight division games dating back to a late 2022 loss to Wyoming Seminary. They have won 30 straight regular-season games since a 2-1 loss to Abington Heights early last season.

For each of coach Bree Bednarski’s three seasons, the team has allowed fewer than a goal per game. Wyoming Area reached the PIAA Class A state final in 2022 and lost in overtime in last year’s district final to another eventual state finalist, Lackawanna Trail. Improved offensive output gives the appearance that this possibly could be the strongest of Bednarski’s teams.

“I hope that’s possible,” Bednarski said in a phone interview. “We’re always hoping to get better.”

In the previous two seasons, the Warriors frequently dominated play, limiting the chances of the opponent. They faced frustrations, however, in not always finishing their scoring opportunities.

Wyoming Area averaged 3.4 goals in 2022 and 4.4 in 2023, but with Rehill leading the way, that has jumped all the way to 5.9 goals per game this season.

Rehill, a Rutgers University commit, has 31 goals and 15 assists in 16 games.

“We’re really been working on scoring at practice,” Bednarski said, “finding the cage; getting good shots off; good touches. It’s finally starting to pay off a bit for us.”

Wyoming Area squeezed past Lake-Lehman, Crestwood and Wyoming Valley West in one-goal games in the first half of the division schedule, but won every other game, including a rematch with Lackawanna Trail, by at least four goals while outscoring 10 division opponents by a total of 59-7.

Juliana Gonzales opened the scoring 1:15 into Wednesday’s game for a 1-0 lead after one quarter.

Wyoming Area scored off penalty corners twice in the second quarter to take a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Ella Campenni scored early in the second half, then the Warriors added three goals in the last 12½ minutes.

Ainsley Flynn and Krea Bonita also had assists.

Lake-Lehman 6, Wyoming Seminary 2

Lake-Lehman took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a win over Wyoming Seminary.

Sophia Lenza and Bella DeCesaris scored two goals each for the Black Knights. Olivia Oliver and Sage Morgan had one goal apiece.

Emmy Swartz and Ella Plummer each scored for Wyoming Seminary. Dallas Hanson-Richart made 20 saves.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Hazleton Area 2

With the Spartans trailing 1-0 after one quarter, Laila Zdancewicz scored four straight goals to rally her team for the win.

Addison Marcin and Ava Mullery added assists while Kayla Sewell made five saves in net.

Bella Boyle and Abby Smithnosky each scored for the Cougars, who got 16 saves from Gretchen Darr.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Lake-Lehman 1

The Wolfpack scored two second-half goals within a minute of one another to rally for a win over Lake-Lehman.

Jordan Prushinski tied the match 1-1 at the 35:03 mark in the second half, and Addison Corchado put Wilkes-Barre Area ahead at the 35:39 mark.

Kinley Purdy had the lone goal for Lake-Lehman.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Dallas 1

Ella Wilson — known to teammates and coaches as “Big El” — had 19 kills and 11 service points in her final regular-season match, a Lake-Lehman win in four sets.

Lake-Lehman won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-22. Dallas won the third 28-26 before the Black Knights took the fourth and final set 25-14.

Giolla Biscotto had six kills and 15 assists for Lake-Lehman. Abby Fugok had nine digs and 10 service points.

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Patriots swept Hanover Area to pick up the win.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-13 and 25-16 for Pittston Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Seminary 8, Berwick 2

Artur Zelenko scored a hat trick to power the Blue Knights to a decisive win.

Brian Leahy, Adrian Hinchman, Kris Jones, Lucas Lattore and Jonathan Gerold (two assists) all had a goal apiece. Matt Swartz finished with four assists.

The Bulldogs got goals from Ulises Rosales and Daniel Melenoez.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Scranton 3, Wilkes 0

The nationally ranked Royals scored in the fourth minute and made it stand up for the shutout victory.

Delaney Yaracs made nine saves for the Colonels.

FIELD HOCKEY

