🔊 Listen to this

Two Wyoming Valley Conference duos have punched their ticket to Friday’s District 2 girls tennis doubles semifinals, one in Class 2A and one in Class 3A.

Tunkhannock’s Molly Keiser and Addy Pineau, the fourth seed in Class 2A, took down Wyoming Seminary’s Addison Priebe and Elisabeth Moules in the quarterfinals on Thursday to reach the semis.

Keiser and Pineau took down Molly Urban and Claire Polishan from Holy Cross in the first round and Montrose’s Erin Tillotson and Aubrey Sodon in the second round.

They’ll face a tall task in the semifinals, taking on the top seeded team and defending district champions, Lily Lengyel and Alyssa Wigley from Scranton Prep.

Scranton Prep’s second doubles team also reached the semis, with Emma Cuck and Ella Cohen set to take on Cara Evans and Harleigh Smith from Montrose.

In Class 3A, Hannah Ziegler and Ella Richards of Crestwood will take on Noelle Holderith and Jessica Willson of Delaware Valley in the semifinals after two wins on Thursday.

As the second seed in the tournament, Ziegler and Richards drew a first-round bye, then defeated Nine Emillani and Nora Frounfelker from West Scranton in the second round before toppling Soleil Wright and Samira Feller of Wallenpaupack in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, defending district champs Sona Hanumali and Mary Booth of Abington Heights cruised to the semifinals, and will take on Sarah Niemiec and Alaina Burke from Wallenpaupack.

The semifinals and finals of the District 2 girls tennis doubles tournaments will be held on Friday afternoon at Kirby Park. The semis will begin at 1 p.m., and the finals will follow after.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

A strong all-around effort powered Berwick to a Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball championship, clinching the title with a sweep of Wyoming Area.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 all in favor of the Bulldogs. Grace Robbin led the team with 12 kills. Julia Rauch had 34 assists, and Zoey Force had five aces and 16 service points.

Taylor Gashi had three kills and 10 digs for Wyoming Area. Kenzie Galenty had 11 digs and an ace.

Crestwood 3, MMI Prep 0

The Comets won their tenth match in a row, sweeping MMI Prep to get the win.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-18 and 25-18 all in favor of Crestwood.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, MMI Prep 0

A make-up match played following MMI’s match with Crestwood, the Wolfpack rolled to a win in three sets.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 25-14 for Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 4, Wyoming Area 1

Four different Patriots scored in a rivalry win over Wyoming Area.

William Egan, Jacob Ivey, Sadiki Murindabangabo and Brayden Shotwell each scored for Pittston Area.

Ben Nichol scored the lone goal for Wyoming Area. Hayden Laughman made 12 saves for the Warriors.

Crestwood 1, Nanticoke Area 0

The Comets wrapped up their regular season in victorious fashion, edging out Nanticoke Area for the win.

The goal scorer for Crestwood was not submitted.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover Area 3, Berwick 0

A strong second half propeled Hanover Area to a win over Berwick.

Krysta Shreve, Lily Matthews and Olivia Monte scored a goal each for Hanover Area. All three goals came in the second half. Ava Malacarne made 14 saves for the Hawkeyes.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 4, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`1`0 — 1

Pittston Area`2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. PA, Brayden Shotwell, 34:34; 2. WA, Ben Nichol (Ben Rogish), 30:47; 3. PA, Sadiki Murindabangabo (Gavin Wolfe), 1:39. Second Half — 4. PA, Jacob Ivey (Kaden Rowan), 31:08; 5. PA William Egan, 21:09.

Shots — WA 8, PA 16. Saves — WA 12 (Hayden Laughman), PA 7 (Lonnie Maldonado). Corners — WA 2, PA 7.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover Area 3, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`0`0`2`1 — 3

Third Quarter — 1. HAN, Krysta Shreve (Kasey McGlynn), 9:55; 2. HAN, Lily Matthews (Kendra Fisher), 8:46. Fourth Quarter — 3. HAN Olivia Monte (Matthews), 4:11.

Shots — BER 14, HAN 9. Saves — BER 6, HAN 14. Corners — BER 6, HAN 7.