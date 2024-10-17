MESHOPPEN — Northwest’s Michael Fritz was one of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s most improved runners throughout the 2024 season.
Thursday, he was simply the WVC’s best.
Fritz was the individual varsity boys winner in the Ed Narkiewicz/WVC Coaches Championship Meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.
The winning time of 16:10.5 was more than 53 seconds faster than what Fritz ran last season while placing fifth.
“I think it was just the consistency of continuing to run hard,” Fritz said. “Good workouts, a lot of miles for another whole year just does wonders.”
The race represented both the completion of the WVC season and a step toward the District 2 Championship Meet on the same course Wednesday. The exceptions are Northwest and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, which compete in the WVC but are part of District 4.
Hazleton Area followed up its 16-0 dual record as Division 1 champion by winning the championship meet team title 47-66 over Lake-Lehman, which edged third-place Crestwood by four points.
Franklin Ritz, last season’s individual winner, placed third to lead the Cougars to the team title. Hazleton Area placed three runners in the top eight.
It was still a big day for Lake-Lehman, which beat all seven opponents it went against in separate dual-meet scoring as regular-season postponements were made up by using Thursday’s results to score teams.
Lake-Lehman, Dallas and Tunkhannock each had two cluster meets, representing seven dual competitions, to make up. Seven other schools had three competitions scored off the meet results.
The Black Knights used their 7-0 day, the result of a balanced lineup, to claim the Division 2 title.
Runner-up Mason Staude led Crestwood to second.
Pittston Area was fourth and Division 3 champion Northwest took fifth.
Fritz led throughout while Staude was comfortably placed in second.
“I didn’t really have a solid plan,” Fritz said. “I just knew I was going to come out here and give it everything I had. I was not expecting to lead the whole race.
“I was expecting to kind of sit on Mason’s shoulder and try to kick it in the last half-mile, but I just kind of took it out from the gun. … It worked out pretty well.”