Three weeks into the season and Dallas was in an unfamiliar place. The Mountaineers were 0-3 and off to their worst start since 2015.
Those three losses were one fewer than Dallas, the PIAA Class 4A state runner-up in 2023, experienced in the last two seasons combined. Yet, the Mountaineers didn’t sway from the formula that has produced so much success in coach Rich Mannello’s 10 seasons.
“We stayed true to it and they believe in the process,” Mannello said. “They know it works. They put all the time in. During that whole thing, our goal is getting to the district championship every year and that stayed in the windshield.
“They knew if we kept grinding and working through the process, we were going to get there.”
Five wins later, Dallas has all but clinched an opportunity to defend its District 2 Class 4A championship. Up next, though, the Mountaineers (4-0 Div. 1, 5-3 overall) have a game against visiting Hazleton Area (3-1 Div. 1, 5-3) that could decided the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title.
Dallas had three issues in that three-game losing streak.
First was the schedule that started with Class 4A state power Jersey Shore (6-2) followed by Wyoming Area (7-1) and then a much-improved Abington Heights (4-4). Secondly, there were a couple key injuries, although Mannello never uses them as an excuse.
But the biggest was arguably the offensive line. All five starters graduated and Mannello had to piece together a new unit using some former running backs and a tight end. Running back Dylan Geskey, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, found little running room early on.
The line — consisting of former running back Clark Van Orden at center, former fullback Jarratt Webb and former tight end Zach Williams at tackles, guards Jake Bryk and Alex Seymour and freshman Cole Langdon — started to morph into a cohesive group during the Abington Heights game.
Dallas tilted towards the run in the first two games of the winning streak, running the ball 109 times and passing on just 31 plays. The running game didn’t produce last week, so Dallas used the passing of Brady Zapoticky and a career-game from receiver Gavin Lewis for a 37-14 victory over Crestwood.
Zapoticky leads Division 1 in rushing and passing yards. Geskey is third in rushing and first with 12 rushing TDs. Lewis is third in receptions and second in receiving yards.
“The O-line kept pressing, they kept getting better every week,” Mannello. “It was somewhere between play 115, 118 — somewhere in there — against Abington Heights you can see from the end zone shot that a lot of the combo work up front was starting to click.
“Then we got everyone back and have been on a little bit of a tear, but all of it is for naught if we don’t take care of the next one.”
The next one presents a unique challenge. Hazleton Area has looked very impressive one game and not so much in another. The Cougars shut out Wilkes-Barre Area, a team loaded with some of the WVC’s best skill players, 26-0 in Week 6. The following week, they didn’t find the end zone in a 28-2 loss against a Crestwood team missing its starting quarterback.
Hazleton Area will have the size advantage in the trenches as the five O-linemen average 247 pounds. Running back Ashton Karlick has three 100-yard games, including 145 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s 20-14 win over Pittston Area.
Receiver Yohansel Moran is second in the division in receptions, although it’s not known who will be throwing the ball. Sophomore Freddy Corrado started last Friday in place of senior Austin Wilson, who was injured a week earlier and didn’t play.
Although Dallas hasn’t officially clinched a D2-4A playoff berth, the Mountaineers are in position for the second seed and a home semifinal game. Catching Valley View (7-1) for the top spot appears unattainable but not mathematically impossible.
Hazleton Area was one of four teams locked into the D2/4 Class 6A playoffs when the season started. The Cougars, as well as the other three squads, have bounced all around the standings throughout the season. A win would certainly buoy their chances for a semifinal home game.