Three weeks into the season and Dallas was in an unfamiliar place. The Mountaineers were 0-3 and off to their worst start since 2015.

Those three losses were one fewer than Dallas, the PIAA Class 4A state runner-up in 2023, experienced in the last two seasons combined. Yet, the Mountaineers didn’t sway from the formula that has produced so much success in coach Rich Mannello’s 10 seasons.

“We stayed true to it and they believe in the process,” Mannello said. “They know it works. They put all the time in. During that whole thing, our goal is getting to the district championship every year and that stayed in the windshield.

“They knew if we kept grinding and working through the process, we were going to get there.”

Five wins later, Dallas has all but clinched an opportunity to defend its District 2 Class 4A championship. Up next, though, the Mountaineers (4-0 Div. 1, 5-3 overall) have a game against visiting Hazleton Area (3-1 Div. 1, 5-3) that could decided the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title.

Dallas had three issues in that three-game losing streak.

First was the schedule that started with Class 4A state power Jersey Shore (6-2) followed by Wyoming Area (7-1) and then a much-improved Abington Heights (4-4). Secondly, there were a couple key injuries, although Mannello never uses them as an excuse.

But the biggest was arguably the offensive line. All five starters graduated and Mannello had to piece together a new unit using some former running backs and a tight end. Running back Dylan Geskey, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, found little running room early on.

The line — consisting of former running back Clark Van Orden at center, former fullback Jarratt Webb and former tight end Zach Williams at tackles, guards Jake Bryk and Alex Seymour and freshman Cole Langdon — started to morph into a cohesive group during the Abington Heights game.

Dallas tilted towards the run in the first two games of the winning streak, running the ball 109 times and passing on just 31 plays. The running game didn’t produce last week, so Dallas used the passing of Brady Zapoticky and a career-game from receiver Gavin Lewis for a 37-14 victory over Crestwood.

Zapoticky leads Division 1 in rushing and passing yards. Geskey is third in rushing and first with 12 rushing TDs. Lewis is third in receptions and second in receiving yards.

“The O-line kept pressing, they kept getting better every week,” Mannello. “It was somewhere between play 115, 118 — somewhere in there — against Abington Heights you can see from the end zone shot that a lot of the combo work up front was starting to click.

“Then we got everyone back and have been on a little bit of a tear, but all of it is for naught if we don’t take care of the next one.”

The next one presents a unique challenge. Hazleton Area has looked very impressive one game and not so much in another. The Cougars shut out Wilkes-Barre Area, a team loaded with some of the WVC’s best skill players, 26-0 in Week 6. The following week, they didn’t find the end zone in a 28-2 loss against a Crestwood team missing its starting quarterback.

Hazleton Area will have the size advantage in the trenches as the five O-linemen average 247 pounds. Running back Ashton Karlick has three 100-yard games, including 145 yards and two touchdowns in last Friday’s 20-14 win over Pittston Area.

Receiver Yohansel Moran is second in the division in receptions, although it’s not known who will be throwing the ball. Sophomore Freddy Corrado started last Friday in place of senior Austin Wilson, who was injured a week earlier and didn’t play.

Although Dallas hasn’t officially clinched a D2-4A playoff berth, the Mountaineers are in position for the second seed and a home semifinal game. Catching Valley View (7-1) for the top spot appears unattainable but not mathematically impossible.

Hazleton Area was one of four teams locked into the D2/4 Class 6A playoffs when the season started. The Cougars, as well as the other three squads, have bounced all around the standings throughout the season. A win would certainly buoy their chances for a semifinal home game.

WEEK 9 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (3-5) at Selinsgrove (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (3-5), 1st year; Selinsgrove’s Matt Wenrich (4-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Selinsgrove 42-14

First Meeting: Berwick 9-6 in 1961

All-Time Series: Berwick 20-12

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs have won three of their last four, including last Friday’s 37-14 victory over Williamsport. RB Ty’Meere Wilkerson led the unexpected offensive outburst, rushing for a school-record 366 yards to break the record of 305 set by Mike Graybeal in 1977. Berwick has moved around some ingredients on offense and seems to have found the right recipe.

Scouting Selinsgrove: The Seals’ losses have come against opponents which are a combined 28-4, including a 57-14 loss to Hollidaysburg last Friday. They sneaked by Williamsport 21-20 in Week 5 and played undefeated Shamokin tough in a 23-13 loss a week later. Aside from WR Gavin Bastian’s 33 receptions, the rest of the offensive numbers are rather pedestrian.

Bottom Line: Has the making of a close game.

Crestwood (4-4) at Wilkes-Barre Area (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (40-26), 6th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (101-102) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall

Last Meeting: WBA 34-14 in 2023

First Meeting: Crestwood 28-27 OT in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 2-1

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets had their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 37-14 loss to Dallas. The offense produced just one TD with the other coming on a late kickoff return. The run defense surrendered under 100 yards for a fourth consecutive game, but the pass defense gave up 265. WBA has the weapons to stretch secondaries, so that could be something to watch.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack played a bland first half against winless Wyoming Valley West in a 35-0 victory, although the Spartans’ defense deserves some credit. The passing game ignited the offense in the third quarter, with QB Jake Howe throwing a pair of TD passes. The running game, though, managed just 51 yards. The ground game has been a problem at times.

Bottom Line: Really looks like a toss-up.

Hazleton Area (5-3) at Dallas (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (27-21), 5th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (82-35), 10th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 42-14 in 2023

First Meeting: Dallas 23-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Tied 6-6

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars shut out Pittston Area after the first quarter in a 20-14 victory. RB Ashton Karlick rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He had his third 100-yard game in the last four contests. WR Yohansel Moran has turned in a fine season. A flat offensive performance, like two weeks ago vs. Crestwood, will doom Hazleton Area.

Scouting Dallas: After an 0-3 start, Dallas has found an offensive formula for success. Sometimes the Mountaineers are run heavy. Other times they use the pass. And sometimes they mix the two very effectively. The passing game was at the forefront in last Friday’s 37-14 win vs. Crestwood as WR Gavin Lewis set career highs with 13 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. The team appears to be peaking at the right time.

Bottom Line: Dallas’ ability to adjust offensively to what’s given will be the deciding factor.

Lake-Lehman (5-3) at Hanover Area (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (92-71) 15th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (5-22), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Lehman 35-6 in 2023

First Meeting: Lehman 19-12 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 33-23

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights fell 35-14 to Wyoming Area in a game where they moved the ball at times but were unable to finish off drives that could have swung the momentum. While QB Hayden Evans threw for a career-best 237 yards and WRs Chris Sholtis and Ben Dowling turned in impressive stats, the running game was held to a season-worst 102 yards. The run defense also had problems.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes allowed 30 second-quarter points, yet managed to defeat Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 56-44 for their first win. There is plenty of promising, young talent on offense and it was on display. Freshman RB Malique Campbell rushed for 308 yards and four TDs. Freshman QB Logan Richardson tossed three TD passes. Obviously, things will be much more difficult vs. Lehman.

Bottom Line: Lehman clinches a winning season.

Nanticoke Area (1-7) at Wyoming Area (7-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area coaching staff; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (111-64) 16th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 25-13 in 2023

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 21-20 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 38-7-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff and things didn’t get any better in a 56-7 loss to Honesdale. RB Treston Allen did have 63 yards rushing and threw Nanticoke Area’s first touchdown pass of the season. The run defense has allowed over 500 yards the past two games and now faces the best runner in the WVC.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors all but clinched the Division 2 title with a 35-14 win against Lake-Lehman. WVC rushing leader Lidge Kellum went for over 200 yards. The offense was able to cut off any Lehman momentum. The defense bent a little vs. the pass, but not enough to cause concern going into Friday’s game since Nanticoke Area doesn’t do much through the air.

Bottom Line: Wyoming Area should be in control by halftime.

Towanda (6-2) at Tunkhannock (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Towanda’s Jim Wecker (24-27), 5th year; Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (88-46), 2nd year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall

Last Meeting: Towanda 55-7 in 2023

First Meeting: Towanda 4-0 in 1905

All-Time Series: Towanda 26-17-1

Scouting Towanda: Wecker, who was the head coach from 2012-15, inherited a veteran team. Senior QB Riley Vanderpool and senior RB Rylee Sluyter each went over 100 yards rushing in last Friday’s 54-14 win against Sayre. Vanderpool has a shot at a 1,000-1000 season. The defense had four sacks and has eight seniors who have contributed extensively.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers all but locked up a D2-4A playoff spot with a 31-0 win over Montrose. The defense had its third shutout of the season, but all three have been against opponents a combined 2-21. Andrew Lupinski scored three times, including on a punt return. The offense had its most productive game in the yardage department. Will probably get the eighth and final position in the playoffs.

Bottom Line: Towanda’s experience will be the difference.

Wallenpaupack (3-5) at Pittston Area (2-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wallenpaupack’s Matt Nawrocki (3-5), 1st year; Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (2-6), 1st year

Last Meeting: Wallenpaupack 21-14 in 2019

First Meeting: Pittston Area 21-15 in 1997

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 3-1

Scouting Paupack: After starting 3-1, the Buckhorns hit the buzzsaw of their schedule and were routed in the last four games, including 41-0 to Abington Heights last Thursday. The offense did little and the defense gave up over 400 yards. RBs Logan Caruso and Ed Kiesendahl are an adequate one-two punch, while QB Drew Kiesendahl is a solid runner/passer. Have an uphill battle for a D2-4A playoff spot.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots’ 20-14 loss to Hazleton Area was akin to the loss to Wilkes-Barre Area a week earlier. They scored all their points in the first quarter and then couldn’t find the goal line. They led with less than four minutes to play. Pittston Area has played some very good teams tough, including Dallas and Crestwood, but has come up short. Still, making the D2-5A playoffs seems all but certain.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area breaks it four-game losing streak … maybe.

Wyo. Valley West (0-8) at Valley View (7-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-17) 2nd year; Scott Wasilchak (17-4), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Valley View 14-7 in 1971

First Meeting: Valley View 14-7 in 1971

All-Time Series: Valley View 1-0

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans stayed within striking distance in the first half against Wilkes-Barre Area. But the offense’s inability to move the ball resulted in short fields for WBA in the third quarter and eventually a 35-0 loss. The offense will likely have even bigger issues trying to move the ball vs. Valley View, which has slowed down some very good attacks.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars knocked off Delaware Valley 35-25 to tighten their grip on the top seed in D2-4A. They’ve won seven in a row after a 33-0 loss to Scranton Prep to start the season. Valley View relies heavily on the running game. RBs Preston Reed and Nick Kucharski and QB Zach Cwalinski have split carries and all three are capable of big games. Cwalinski hasn’t thrown much, but can be effective.

Bottom Line: Valley View is rolling and won’t let this one slip away.

CMVT (4-3) at Holy Redeemer (0-7)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: CMVT’s Mark Varner (66-132), 20th year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-46), 6th year

Last Meeting: Redeemer 27-26 in 2017

First Meeting: Redeemer 27-20 in 2014

All-Time Series: Redeemer 3-1

Scouting CMVT: The Rams scored 30 second-quarter points yet lost 56-44 to Hanover Area. The defense allowed a 300-yard rusher and was torched through the air. On offense, Vo-Tech will rely heavily on RB Braxtyn Brown, who had 300 yards and three touchdowns. Brown could have a big game since Redeemer has struggled vs. the run.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals were shut out for a fifth time in a 55-0 loss to Montgomery. The defense gave up 447 yards, including five scoring plays of 37 yards or better. The offense had negative yards on the ground and four turnovers but had some success throwing. Based on how Vo-Tech’s secondary plays vs. Hanover Area, expect Redeemer to throw on nearly every play.