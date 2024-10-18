🔊 Listen to this

Zach Pyron (5) could get the start at quarterback for Georgia Tech because of an injury to starter Haynes King.

ATLANTA — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s season-ending hip injury is a serious loss for No. 12 Notre Dame’s already depleted defense as the Fighting Irish prepare to face Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets’ ability to take advantage of Notre Dame’s young fill-in cornerbacks could be impacted by the uncertain status of quarterback Haynes King.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key says King, who left last week’s 41-34 win at North Carolina with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision against Notre Dame. Backup Zach Pyron would be the probable fill-in for King.

Notre Dame (5-1) will bring a four-game winning streak into the game against Georgia Tech (5-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Morrison required surgery following his hip injury in last week’s 49-7 win over Stanford. It is another test of the defense’s depth.

Morrison, a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection, had nine career interceptions. He is regarded as a possible first-round draft pick.

“Obviously it’s a blow to our team,” Freeman said.

The Fighting Irish already lost defensive linemen Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore to season-ending injuries. Cornerback Jaden Mickey announced after four games he was redshirting before he transfers.

Freshmen Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs could move up at cornerback. Freeman said nickel back Jordan Clark also could help at the position.

“So we’re obviously thin with some injuries, but I’m very confident in the room here,” Freeman said of his cornerbacks.

DUAL-THREAT QB

King’s dual-threat talents have been crucial to Georgia Tech’s offense. The Yellow Jackets lead the Atlantic Coast Conference with 204.4 rushing yards per game, including 371 yards against North Carolina. Jamal Haynes ran for a career-best 170 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

King ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 127 yards last week. He has passed for 1,568 yards this season and has completed 71.2% of his passes to lead the ACC.

PREPARING FOR PYRON

Pyron has played in every game this season and has rushed for 60 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown only seven passes while usually entering the game to run the ball. Pyron had success as a passer in two starts as a freshman in 2022.

“I have respect for both quarterbacks,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “Either one can run the offense.”

PRO VENUES FOR IRISH

Notre Dame will play in NFL venues in back-to-back games. On Nov. 26, the Fighting Irish will play Navy at Metlife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. They also will play in a Major League Baseball stadium when they play Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

STRAIGHT TALK FROM KEY

A win over Notre Dame would be important for Key’s efforts to build an ACC contender.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not a big game,” Key said. “I’m not going to give you coach speak and say that it’s just the next game on the schedule and all games are big games. I mean, this is a really big game. This is a really big opportunity for this program.”

In the last game between the teams, Notre Dame embarrassed Georgia Tech 55-0 late in the 2021 season when the Yellow Jackets’ coach was Geoff Collins, now North Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

COUNTING THE INJURIES

Key said King is not the only player whose status is uncertain because of injury.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who are banged up right now,” Key said. “That’s what this time of year is. … We will make a decision at game time whether they will go or not.”

Key found a way to joke about the injury woes.

Said Key: “I think we have five tight ends on the roster, and seven of them are hurt right now.”