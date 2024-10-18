🔊 Listen to this

Ty’Meere Wilkerson continued his record-setting surge for Berwick on Friday night. This time, though, it wasn’t enough to lift the Bulldogs to a win.

Berwick’s breakout running back racked up 266 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-20 non-conference loss on the road at Selinsgrove.

A week ago, Wilkerson finished with 366 yards on the ground to shatter the storied program’s all-time single-game rushing record by 61 yards, a mark that had stood for 47 years.

He got loose almost immediately against the Seals, breaking off a 78-yard touchdown run to answer a Selinsgrove score on the game’s opening two drives to make it 7-7. Devon Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run to start the game.

But Berwick (3-6) would be held off the scoreboard for the rest of the first half as the Seals built a 24-7 advantage.

Gavin Bastian caught a 17-yard touchdown from Rocco Amato before Carlos Stuter came up with a 37-yard pick-six midway through the second quarter. Noah Walter added a 23-yard field goal just before the break.

The Seals (5-4) expanded the lead to 31-7 on a 1-yard plunge by Ethan Miller in the third quarter. Wilkerson responded again with his second long-distance score, going 49 yards to make it 31-13 after three.

Mitchell scored his second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, converting from the 1-yard line.

The Dawgs closed out the scoring on a 2-yard run by Gavin Galutia. Berwick finished with 308 yards rushing and zero passing.

VALLEY VIEW 35, WYOMING VALLEY WEST 10

Looking for their first win since the 2023 season opener, the Spartans started out with a touchdown on their first drive but couldn’t break through for the victory.

Carson Brown’s quarterback sneak from the 1 gave Valley West (0-9) the early lead in the non-conference road matchup.

The Cougars would tie it up late in the first quarter on a Preston Reed 3-yard run and then take the lead for good in the second as Zach Cwalinski connected with Beyon McLean for a 32-yard touchdown.

Nick Kucharski added a 6-yard scoring run before the Spartans made it 21-10 at halftime on a Roger Staron 21-yard field goal.

The Cougars (8-1) kept the Spartans at arm’s length after the break as Cwalinski tossed his second score of the night, hitting Jack Kovack for 27 yards.

Joey Valvano scored on a goal-line plunge in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 35-10.

Valley West will close out the regular season next Friday with a trip to Crestwood. The Spartans and West Scranton will both be looking for a win to claim the final berth in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

TOWANDA 28, TUNKHANNOCK 3

The Tigers were held out of the end zone in a non-conference loss at home against a veteran Black Knights squad.

Tunkhannock fell to 3-6 with the defeat and will finish the regular season next Friday with a game at Berwick. Towanda improved to 7-2.