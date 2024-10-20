🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Holy Redeemer saw firsthand Saturday afternoon what Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech opponents have dealt with for two years — running back Braxtyn Brown.

Brown rushed for 274 yards and six touchdowns, going over 2,000 yards rushing for a second consecutive season, as Vo-Tech defeated Redeemer 46-14 at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium

Brown scored on runs of 80, 27, 20 and 25 yards in the first half as the Rams (5-4) built a 32-0 lead at the break. He added scoring runs of 6 and 3 yards in the second half. The senior needed 244 yards to reach 2,000 and hit the mark on his 23rd carry of the game.

Vo-Tech quarterback Miles Koser finished off the first-half scoring with a 48-yard TD pass to Axton Koser.

“Braxtyn is such a dynamic runner that once he started hitting his hole everyone (on defense) starts to come up,” Vo-Tech coach Mark Varner said. “So we work hard on our passing game and Miles has done a great job passing in spots this year.”

Redeemer (0-9) has had issues running the ball this season, but freshman Wildy Rodriguez did a commendable job perking up the ground game early. The Royals drove to the Vo-Tech 4-yard line after an interception by Kyle Ly, but the possession ended with a missed 26-yard field goal.

Brown scored a touchdown on the next play on an 80-yard run. Once he started piling up yardage and touchdowns, Redeemer had little choice but to abandon the running game.

Freshman quarterback Brady McDermott was 20-of-40 for 162 yards and a touchdown pass to sophomore Josh Grochowski with under a minute remaining. Thomas Dugan scored on a 1-yard run as the Royals started the third quarter with a 8-play, 60-yard scoring drive.

“Offensively, I think we looked good all game,” Redeemer coach Tyson Kelley said. “We moved the ball about every drive. We made mistakes, but that comes with inexperience.”

Redeemer will conclude its season Friday with a home game against Midd-West (0-9). Both teams bring long losing streaks into the game. Redeemer has lost 20 in a row and Midd-West has lost 27 consecutive games.

“These guys care and they play hard,” Kelley said. “They keep hammering the nail. They were doing everything we asked of them. It’s just a matter of taking our experiences and learning from them.”

Col-Montour Vo-Tech 46, Holy Redeemer 14

Col-Montour Vo-Tech`14`18`6`8 — 46

Holy Redeemer`0`0`7`7 — 14

First Quarter

CMVT — Braxton Brown 80 run (Axton Koser from Miles Koser), 3:11

CMVT — B.Brown 27 run (pass failed), 1:02

Second quarter

CMVT — B.Brown 20 run (run failed), 2:33

CMVT — B.Brown 25 run (pass failed), 1:56

CMVT — Axton Koser 48 pass from Miles Koser (run failed), 0:32

Third quarter

HR — Thomas Dugan 1 run (Zach Schultz kick), 7:27

CMVT — B.Brown 6 run (pass failed), 3:42

Fourth quarter

HR — B.Brown 3 run (Logan Bracey from M.Koser), 11:12

HR — John Grochowski 26 pass from Brady McDermott (Schultz kick), 0:45

Team statistics`CMVT`HR

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`34-277`17-25

Passing yards`75`162

Total yards`352`187

Passing`3-8-1`20-40-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`2-22

Punts-avg.`2-38.5`2-20

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`6-45`4-27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CMVT, B.Brown 26-274, Tyson Brown 4-6, M.Koser 3-(minus-2), team 1-(minus-1). Redeemer, Wildy Rodriguez 9-34, Dugan 3-(minus-4), McDermott 4-(minus-5), Josh Kreidler 1-0.

PASSING — CMVT, M.Koser 3-8-0-75. Redeemer, McDermott 20-40-2-162.

RECEIVING — CMVT, Bracey 1-10, T.Brown 1-17, A.Koser 1-48. Redeemer, Mike Zbierski 11-90, Grochowski 4-48. Kevin Arroyo 1-3, Dugan 3-21, Kyle Ly 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — CMVT, M.Koser 2-52. Redeemer, Ly 1-18.

MISSED FGs — Redeemer 26WR.