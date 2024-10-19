🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna Conference came out on top in the first-ever District 2 girls tennis All-Star competition, winning on aggregate scoring 5-5 over the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Ten doubles matches were contested between the conferences, with schools within the leagues mixing and matching players together to create the doubles teams.

The two conferences split the 10 matches evenly, but the Lackawanna Conference won on aggregate after the team of Soleil Wright (Wallenpaupack) and Olivia Van Tussel (Delaware Valley) were able to avoid a shutout in their match.

The Wyoming Valley Conference MVPs were Addy Pineau from Tunkhannock and Crestwood’s Paicey Clower. North Pocono’s Kara Erickson and Delaware Valley’s Michelle Zakharova were the MVPs for the Lackawanna Conference.

Holy Redeemer’s Addison Rosenko won a skills combine to kick off the day’s action.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 1, Pittston Area 0

Ava Musinski scored in the second half to deliver a victory for the Warriors over rival Pittston Area. The goal, scored at the 16:12 mark of the second half, was assisted by Jailynn Park.

Adrianna Wallace made 11 saves for Pittston Area.

District 2 Girls Tennis All-Star Competition

Doubles — 1. Hannah Ziegler/Nanci Major (WVC) def. Sarah Niemiec/Noelle Holderith 6-3; 2. Soleil Wright/Zarina Mustafina (LC) def. Addy Pineau/Addison Rosenko 7-5; 3. Kate Tamplin/Natalie Pagotto (LC) def. Ella Richards/Tal Pineau 6-2; 4. Kara Erikson/Michelle Zakharova (LC) def. Camerone Carlos/Erica Gilligan 6-0; 5. Ella Jardine/Sara Gagnon (LC) def. Santina Saraka/Kim Dinh 6-4; 6. Rebecca Gula/Ella Richards (WVC) def. Olivia Van Tussel/Amaya Monacelli 6-4; 6. Ava Capeci/Ella Jardine (LC) def. Lucy Malia/Santina Saraka 6-1; 8. Kendall Petrosky/Addison Rosenko (WVC) def. Daniella Perunsky/Zarina Mustafina 6-4; 9. Paicey Clower/Addy Pineau (WVC) def. Ava Capeci/Kara Erickson 6-1; 10. Kristina Kupsho/Hannah Ziegler (WVC) def. Soleil Wright/Olivia Van Tussel 6-1.

Girls Soccer

Wyoming Area 1, Pittston Area 0

Second Half — 1. WA Ava Musinski (Jailynn Park), 16:12.

Shots — PA 3, WA 12. Saves — PA 11 (Adrianna Wallace), WA 3 (Abby Francis). Corners — PA 0, WA 5.