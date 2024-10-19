🔊 Listen to this

Former Holy Redeemer standout Jacob Hunter ran for two touchdowns and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to lead Misericordia to a 24-20 win over Widener on Homecoming weekend at Mangelsdorf Field.

Hunter connected with James McBride with 4:27 left in the third quarter to put the Cougars ahead 24-20, and the Misericordia defense was able to keep Widener out of the end zone the rest of the way to lock down the win.

The Cougars forced four turnovers, including two in the end zone, to preserve the victory.

Hunter ran for touchdowns from 43 and 24 yards out in the first quarter to help Misericordia pull ahead 14-0. He would finish with 120 yards rushing and 125 yards passing.

Widener scored two touchdowns to tie the game at 14, but the Cougars took a three-point lead to halftime after a field goal right at the end of the second quarter.

Misericordia improved to 3-3 on the year with the victory, the team’s second in a row.

The Cougars will remain home next weekend, taking on Lebanon Valley.

Wilkes 69, Keystone 24

The Colonels racked up 648 yards of total offense and matched the program record for total points scored, picking up their fourth straight win in dominant fashion over Keystone College.

Elijah Jules had 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns, two in the first half, to lead the Colonels on the ground.

Quarterback Xavier Powell finished his day with 330 yards passing and three touchdowns, adding a fourth total touchdown on the ground.

Jules scored the game’s first touchdown on a short run, but Keystone responded with a 90-yard kickoff return to the house, taking a 7-6 lead.

Wilkes would take the lead for good at the end of the first quarter, Powell finding Devin Higgins for a touchdown.

The Colonels led 34-17 at halftime, and scored 28 unanswered points out of the break to stretch their lead to 62-17 before Keystone stopped the bleeding late in the fourth quarter.

Higgins led all receivers with 117 yards, while Jim Johnson and Janas Simms also caught touchdown passes from Powell.

Wilkes improved to 5-2 on the year with the win, and a perfect 3-0 in the Landmark. Next up for the Colonels is a clash with Susquehanna University next Saturday at Schmidt Stadium.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Juniata 3, Wilkes 0

The reigning Division III national champions came to Wilkes and swept the Colonels. Set scores were 25-11, 25-15 and 25-21 for Juniata.

Sierra Hines led Wilkes with nine kills.

King’s sweeps tri-match

The Monarchs picked up two big wins on the road, sweeping both St. Joseph’s (Long Island) and Mount Saint Mary.

In the opener, King’s won with set scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-23. Kathy Shepherd led the way with nine kills.

King’s took down Mount Saint Mary by set scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22 in the nightcap. Bella Salvia had nine kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

Elizabethtown 5, Wilkes 0

Olivia Wickel finished with 11 saves in a Landmark Conference loss for the Colonels.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia 138, Arcadia 123

The Cougars rallied to erase a deficit and open up the year with a win.

Jacob Rose came from behind on the anchor leg of the 400 free relay to clinch the win. Gannon Schwalm won three events, including a sweep with Frankie Andersen and Chase McCray in the 100 free.

Hartwick 156, King’s 62

Chris Marriott (200 breast), Matthew Maciejczyk (500 free), Noah Dunbar (100 fly) and Billy Hanson (200 IM) all recorded event wins for the Monarchs.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Misericordia 183, Arcadia 78

The Cougars won every event in a season-opening victory.

Tamsin Formon won three individual events while Cali White, Lindsey Rice, Lilly Bernard and Tori Ellex all won twice.

Hartwick 168.5, King’s 28.5

Makenna Unvarsky had the top showing for the Monarchs, taking first in the 100 fly.

CROSS COUNTRY

MU closes schedule

Misericordia wrapped up its regular season with a trip to the Connecticut College Invitational, where the women’s team finished 17th and the men took 18th place.

Trey Rhinehart ran the sixth fastest time in school history to lead the men, finishing 68th overall.

The women were led by Bri Wagner, who took 25th out of 277 runners.