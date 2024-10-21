🔊 Listen to this

District 2’s only unbeaten field hockey team and two defending champions have landed top seeds.

Unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Wyoming Area is the top seed and has the only quarterfinal bye in the District 2 Class A tournament, which otherwise opens Tuesday.

Defending champion Crestwood and WVC Division 2 champion Dallas are seeded 1-1 in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional, which gets the field hockey postseason underway with four Monday games.

Wyoming Valley West, another defending champion, leads the four-team field in District 2 Class 3A, which begins with semifinal action Wednesday.

Wyoming Area received its bye in Class A when Holy Redeemer opted not to participate after finishing the regular season with a 3-14 record.

Lackawanna Trail won the Class A title last year, beating Wyoming Area in overtime, then advanced all the way to the state final. Wyoming Area had reached the state final the year before.

The schedule, with each team’s seed and its record shown in parentheses:

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A FIELD HOCKEY

Wednesday’s semifinals

4, Honesdale (4-13) at 1, Wyoming Valley West (10-5), 6 p.m.

3, Wilkes-Barre Area (8-6-3) at 2, Hazleton Area (9-8-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 final

Semifinal winners

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL FIELD HOCKEY

Monday’s quarterfinals

8, Berwick (0-18) at 1, Crestwood (16-2), 6:30 p.m.

5, Delaware Valley (7-9) at 4, Wallenpaupack (11-7), 4:15 p.m.

6, Shikellamy (7-11) at 3, Pittston Area (11-7), 4:15 p.m.

7, Abington Heights (3-13) at 2, Dallas (14-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals

Delaware Valley-Wallenpaupack winner vs. Berwick-Crestwood winner at higher seed

Shikellamy-Pittston Area winner vs. Abington Heights-Dallas winner at higher seed

Oct. 28 final

Semifinal winners

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5, Nanticoke (7-11) at 4, Wyoming Seminary (5-10-2), 6 p.m.

6, Tunkhannock (6-12) at 3, Lackawanna Trail (11-4-1), 4:15 p.m.

7, Hanover Area (5-11) at 2, Lake-Lehman (14-3-1), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

Nanticoke-Wyoming Seminary winner at 1, Wyoming Area (16-0)

Tunkhannock-Lackawanna Trail winner vs. Hanover Area/Lake-Lehman winner at higher seed

Oct. 30 final

Semifinal winners

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West are among the top seeds for the District 2 boys soccer tournament, which opens in some classifications Wednesday.

Brackets and schedules were released by the district through its website.

Wyoming Seminary is the top seed in Class 4A where it has the only quarterfinal bye in a seven-team tournament.

WVC Division 1 champion Dallas is the third seed in Class 3A behind 2023 champions Abington Heights and North Pocono. Abington Heights, which was the district champion on the Class 4A level last season, won Lackawanna Division 1.

Defending champ Scranton Prep and Lackawanna Division 2 champ Dunmore are seeded 1-2, in front of Lake-Lehman, in Class 2A.

Wyoming Seminary is the top seed in Class A. Holy Redeemer is also seeded ahead of defending champion Old Forge, occupying the second spot. Old Forge won Lackawanna Division 3.

The schedule, with each team’s seed and its record shown in parentheses:

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 4A SUBREGIONAL BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

5, Williamsport (7-7-2) at 4, Wilkes-Barre Area (7-7-4), 6:30 p.m.

6, Hazleton Area (6-8-3) at 3, West Scranton (12-4-1), 6 p.m.

7, Scranton (3-12) at 2, Delaware Valley (12-6), 6 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals

Williamsport/Wilkes-Barre Area at 1, Wyoming Valley West (10-5-1), 6 p.m.

Hazleton Area-West Scranton winner vs. Scranton-Delaware Valley winner at higher seed

Oct. 29 final

Semifinal winners

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A BOYS SOCCER

Friday quarterfinal

6, Nanticoke (6-11-1) at 3, Dallas (13-4-1), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

8, Honesdale (2-15-1) at 1, Abington Heights (15-3), 1 p.m.

5, Pittston Area (6-10) at 4, Valley View (9-8-1), 11 a.m.

7, Crestwood (6-11-1) at 2, North Pocono (15-3), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 semifinals

Pittston Area-Valley View winner vs. Honesdale-Abington Heights winner at higher seed

Nanticoke-Dallas winner vs. Crestwood-North Pocono winner at higher seed

Oct. 31 final

Semifinal winners

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 2A BOYS SOCCER

Thursday quarterfinal

5, Lakeland (12-6) at 4, Riverside (14-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s quarterfinals

8, Hanover Area (8-10) at 1, Scranton Prep (16-2), 3:30 p.m.

6, Western Wayne (10-7) at 3, Lake-Lehman (14-3-1), 3;30 p.m.

7, Tunkhannock (8-10) at 2, Dunmore (15-2), 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 semifinals

Lakeland-Riverside winner vs. Hanover Area-Scranton Prep winner at higher seed

Western Wayne/Lake-Lehman winner vs. Tunkhannock-Dunmore winner

Oct. 31 final

Semifinal winners

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A BOYS SOCCER

Friday quarterfinals

5, Holy Cross (9-7-1) at 4, Mountain View (8-10), 4:15 p.m.

8, MMI Prep (4-14) at 1, Wyoming Seminary (15-2), 6 p.m.

6, Blue Ridge (8-9-1) at 3, Old Forge (13-3-1), 4:30 p.m.

7, Elk Lake (8-9-1) at 2, Holy Redeemer (13-4-1), 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 semifinals

Holy Cross-Mountain View winner vs. MMI Prep-Wyoming Seminary winner at higher seed

Blue Ridge-Old Forge winner vs. Elk Lake-Holy Redeemer winner at higher seed

Oct. 31 final

Semifinal winners